The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO