easttexasradio.com

Man Wanted On Muliple Bowie County Charges

Police are searching for a man who attempted to defraud an employee at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana and stole a donation box for children. Keysean White was identified as the suspect after security officers and investigators reviewed the hospital surveillance video. White was seen in the video stealing food from the cafeteria and taking a cash donation box for physically disabled children. A warrant has been issued for White, charging him with felony credit/debit card abuse. Theft, probation violation, and resisting arrest.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Man sentenced for killing girlfriend in 2021

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A man has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend back in 2021. On Monday, Feb. 6, Travis Turner was sentenced to life in prison for murder; the 29-year-old also was ordered by Judge John Tidwell to pay a $10,000 fine. In August of 2021, Turner murdered...
TEXARKANA, TX
inforney.com

Telford Prison nurse accused of delivering meth, phones to inmate

NEW BOSTON, Texas – A registered nurse at the Telford Prison in New Boston, Texas, allegedly delivered meth, synthetic marijuana and seven cell phones to an inmate. Deana Spurlock, 46, was arrested last Monday on felony bribery and drug charges for allegedly receiving $800 from inmate Antonio Vance, 38, for the contraband through a cash app.
NEW BOSTON, TX
ktalnews.com

Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Police release identity of woman whose body was recovered in house fire

(AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed on Wednesday an overhaul of the state’s schools that will pair a 39% raise in starting teacher pay with a new voucher program that will direct public money to pay for private and home schooling. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Opal...
HOPE, AR
ktalnews.com

Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Hope police arrest man for simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

23-year-old Sergio Alavardo was arrested by police around 8:20 a.m. on January 31 in the 1600 block of West Avenue C in Hope. Alavardo was also charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Alavardo was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held...
HOPE, AR
swarkansasnews.com

New Postmaster on the job

Nashville’s new postmaster is Becca Cooper, who officially became postmaster here on Jan. 28. She comes here from Royal near Hot Springs where she was Officer in Charge. She resides in Mt. Ida and says she will continue to live there while a child completes his senior year in high school. Cooper says she also has a 14-year-old living at a home and scattered grown children.
NASHVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages. KTAL Meteorologist Josh Marcisz said, “This will be the highest the water levels have been since 2015 and...
ARKANSAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire

The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Texarkana grandmother arrested for allegedly giving her grandson a gun

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas police arrested a grandmother for allegedly arming her grandson in a fight on Tuesday. Police arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and charged her with deadly conduct. Authorities say her 16-year-old grandson was suspended and sent home after getting into a fight with another boy...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Texarkana hospital receives 500K infusion center

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A half million-dollar expansion project is complete at a Texarkana area hospital, and officials say it should help keep up with patient load. Christus St. Michael Health System celebrated the expansion of its infusion center on Feb. 7. The center has been in operation for the past eight years.
TEXARKANA, TX
