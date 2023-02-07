Avon weighs agreement with MetroHealth for training and oversight of new joint tactical team

Read full article on original website
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria seeks federal grants for radios, ambulance
ELYRIA — The Elyria Fire Department is joining other Lorain County communities in a federal grant to purchase upgraded radios. On Monday Elyria City Council agreed to move forward on an application for the Elyria Fire Department seeking 50 L3 Harris radios, joining Eaton Township, Grafton Village, Grafton Township and LaGrange for the grant offered through the firefighter assistance program from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Administration.
Chronicle-Telegram
Riddell, Lundy spent more than $100,000 each in commissioners race
Newly elected Lorain County Commissioner Jeff Riddell, a Republican, and former Commissioner Matt Lundy, a Democrat, each spent more than $110,000 in last year's campaign for commissioner. Pre-election campaign finance reports obtained from the Lorain County Board of Elections revealed the extent of fundraising efforts both men went to —...
Chronicle-Telegram
Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief
LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria police officer suspended 45 days
An Elyria police officer has been suspended for more than a month after being found in violation of departmental policy. Elyria Police Chief William Pelko has suspended officer Nicholas Chalkley for 45 days for violations of departmental policy including "unbecoming conduct," "immoral conduct" and "conformance to laws," the chief confirmed Thursday.
Morning Journal
QuickBrite Car Wash opens in Avon
One of Northeast Ohio’s most unique car washes is up and running in Avon. QuickBrite Car Wash, 2325 Nagel Road, opened Jan. 14 with zero on-site employees by design. The wash is fully automated, said QuickBrite co-owner Sue Safos. The family-owned wash is the brain child of Safos and...
Land conservancy recommends adding lakefront property occupied by mobile homes to Cleveland Metroparks’ Euclid Beach Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A transition from low-cost housing to public parkland is looming closer for the badly aging Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community located between Lake Shore Boulevard and Lake Erie in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood. The nonprofit Western Reserve Land Conservancy, which bought the 28.5-acre property...
Semi flips over: SR-2 ramp to I-90 reopened
The State Route 2 westbound ramp toward Interstate 90 eastbound was closed after a semi-truck flipped over Thursday morning, according to the Euclid Fire Department.
Road cleared after serious Parma crash
Parma Police and Parma Fire Departments are currently on scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles.
Chronicle-Telegram
Jeff Armbruster named county administrator; J.R. White to become HR director
Longtime North Ridgeville politician and current Safety Service Director Jeff Armbruster will take over as Lorain County administrator starting Feb. 21, the county Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday. Armbruster has been the city's safety service director since late 2009. He was the Republican mayor of North Ridgeville for two terms...
PHOTOS: 2 seriously injured in fiery crash in Parma
Responders had to use hydraulics to cut a 19-year-old man from his wrecked vehicle after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Morning Journal
Lorain woman opens Therapeutic SOULutions to help bring mental health services to her community
Lorain native Shatela Evans is hoping to erase the stigma around mental health services for her community. “I hope to end the stigma of therapy,” Evans said. “Especially among the African American population, there’s a stigma if you admit you go to therapy and ‘tell your business,’ but in reality, it’s an extra benefit to have a counselor who can drive and assist you.
Chronicle-Telegram
'Northeast Ohio Loves Transit' contest giving prizes for top commuters
The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency and transit partners in the region are hosting "The Northeast Ohio Loves Transit Challenge" through the end of the month. There will be weekly prize drawings for all participants and grand prizes for the top transit commuters in the region. The contest also aims...
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain lays out roadwork for next two years
LORAIN — Lorain plans to pave about 60 roads in the city between 2023 and 2025, according to a list provided to City Council. Deputy Director of Engineering Guy Singer sent a list of planned projects in every ward ahead of Monday’s Council meeting. Those include repaving projects done in-house by the city’s Street Department and work outsourced by the Engineering Department, he said.
Chronicle-Telegram
North Ridgeville police blotter
2:46 p.m. – Dollar General, theft. Officers investigating a theft found Chenautica Johnson, 21, address not given, and another person in a car parked illegally in a handicap parking space. Johnson was cited with a handicap parking violation and misdemeanor theft. Both she and the other person were suspects in a theft in North Olmsted and handed over to police in that city.
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria starts evaluating street resurfacing plans
ELYRIA — Elyria City Council’s utilities committee took the first steps Wednesday in finalizing the list of streets to be resurfaced in 2023. The city has budgeted about $1.9 million in Issue 6 funding for resurfacing, a $300,000 increase from 2022 and averaging out to about $271,000 in resurfacing for each ward.
Chronicle-Telegram
George S. Dutczak
George S. Dutczak, 75, of North Ridgeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Bogner Family Funeral Home, North Ridgeville.
City of Cleveland announces West Side Market nonprofit leadership board members, releases first phase of master plan
CLEVELAND — The future of Cleveland's West Side Market is taking shape after city leaders announced the founding of the new non-profit governing body for the 111-year-old landmark on Thursday. The Cleveland Public Market Corporation (CPMC) board will initially be comprised of 15 members, with a maximum of 21...
Proposed rezoning of 7.5 acres on Ohio 82 in Strongsville remains in limbo
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A family’s request to rezone a 7½-acre parcel on Ohio 82 from industrial to residential is in limbo. Linda Acierno and James Erskine of Brook Park applied for the rezoning in August after they inherited the parcel from a family member, according to city and Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office records.
Power restored for thousands in Cuyahoga County
FirstEnergy reported just over 1,000 outages statewide as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mihaljevic gives State of the Clinic address
Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic, outlined the challenges facing health care at the annual State of the Clinic address. “In recent years, when I reviewed our accomplishments, we were gripped by winter surges of COVID-19,” he said in the virtual address. “It is comforting to begin the new year on a healthier footing.”
