Avon weighs agreement with MetroHealth for training and oversight of new joint tactical team

Lorain native Shatela Evans is hoping to erase the stigma around mental health services for her community. “I hope to end the stigma of therapy,” Evans said. “Especially among the African American population, there’s a stigma if you admit you go to therapy and ‘tell your business,’ but in reality, it’s an extra benefit to have a counselor who can drive and assist you.

LORAIN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO