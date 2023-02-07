ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISU's 64-54 loss to NAU shows just how different things look for the Bengals

By Greg Woods
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6xDQ_0kenHakJ00

Seton Sobolewski turned to his Idaho State team’s athletic trainer, Brandon Payne, for insight. Monday’s fourth quarter had just begun, and as NAU held the lead, Montana Oltrogge went down around midcourt, in pain, holding her left knee. What did the injury look like? What might it have been?

“I had some instincts that wanted to step out there,” Sobolewski said. “But I was like, well, I can’t do that right now.”

In years past, when Oltrogge played for ISU, Sobolewski would have left the bench to check on her. Except for the Bengals, over the last year, scenery has changed like the movie 2012. On Monday night, as NAU held ISU off for a 64-54 win, it was all on display in Reed Gym: Oltrogge now plays for the Lumberjacks. Estefi Ors, one of the program’s most decorated players, is now an NAU GA. Dora Goles, another member of last year’s starting five, is now an ISU assistant coach. Even Ellie Smith and Delaney Moore, two former Bengal forwards, were in the stands for this one.

One of the only holdovers from those teams still playing for Idaho State is Callie Bourne, who registered 24 points on seven made shots, accounting for more than half of her team’s 13 makes — which translated to a ghastly 29% shooting mark. If nothing else, it demonstrated one thing: Across the last 10 months, the Bengals’ program has transformed into something else entirely, a patchwork roster with only a few players from the teams that raised banners and secured trophies. The other players no longer wear orange and black.

“In the warmups, we chat, talk,” Bourne said of seeing her old teammates. “Good to see Estefi, Montana. Love talking to them, seeing how they’re going. But once the game goes, you kinda forget that she’s in the game. Awful news with what happened tonight, especially because she’s been having such a great season. She’s the double-double queen right now in the conference, and she’s doing so well. So it’s really, really sad news.”

No official diagnosis was available after the game, only well wishes from Oltrogge’s old teammates and coaches. What was obvious was this: The Bengals, for as close as they managed to keep this game, really struggled on offense.

The numbers themselves are alarming: 29% shooting, 17 turnovers, just five assists for the whole game. The reasons behind them made it even harder for ISU to climb back into the game.

“I think a big part of it, to be honest with you, was fatigue,” Sobolewski said. “I mean, with Northern Arizona, how hard they’re pushing the ball, we had to put in such an effort just to get back in transition and stay in front of them. They have some really athletic drivers. So that took a lot out of us. Any time we ran any organized offense, we didn’t screen well. We didn’t drive the ball well. We had a real lack of execution that I think was tied to fatigue.”

The interesting part was that ISU was never out of the game, not entirely. The Bengals trailed by just three after the first quarter, by only one at halftime. The second half got away from them. Even when the Lumberjacks opened up a double-digit lead, which came early in the fourth quarter, the Bengals parried blows. They responded to that run with four straight points, slicing the deficit back to six.

They never came any closer. Idaho State also got 15 points from guard Carsyn Boswell, but this group couldn’t score enough to keep pace. So many of this team’s problems this winter have hinged on the same problem. The Bengals cannot win shootouts. They rank 10th and last in the Big Sky in scoring, posting just 56.5 points per game, which is more than two full points behind the No. 9 team, Weber State.

Yet for all its problems, Idaho State has still won four conference games, which is good for the seventh spot in the Big Sky standings after Monday’s games. The Bengals will hit the road for the Treasure State this weekend. They play at Montana on Thursday and at Montana State on Saturday. Their best teams have made mincemeat out of that swing. Now things have changed so much they might as well be living on Mars.

“It’s weird. It’s weird at first,” Sobolewski said. “But then after that, you’re just happy to see your friends. You’re happy to see these amazing young ladies that you’ve made so many great memories with.”

