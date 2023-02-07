Read full article on original website
BBC
Christian Atsu: Ghana player's whereabouts are unknown, says agent
Christian Atsu's agent says the footballer's whereabouts are unknown, a day after it was reported he was pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the Turkey earthquakes. More than 11,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria are now known to have been killed. Ghana forward Atsu...
It’s hugely worrying – Eddie Howe concerned for Christian Atsu after earthquake
Eddie Howe has expressed his concern for former Newcastle and Bournemouth midfielder Christian Atsu after he was reported missing in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.The 31-year-old Ghana international’s whereabouts remain unknown following the disaster in southern Turkey and northern Syria during the early hours of Monday morning after his current club Hatayspor revealed claims that he had been rescued were untrue.Magpies head coach Howe, who worked with Atsu during a loan spell at Bournemouth from Chelsea during the 2015-16 season, said: “It’s hugely worrying.“I really, really enjoyed working with Christian, a great lad, great player. Our...
sportszion.com
Soccer stars Mohamed Salah, Luka Modric, David de Gea offer condolences to victims of earthquake in Turkey, Syria
The world of football was shocked on Monday morning as news of a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria reached their ears. With a magnitude of 7.8, the earthquake had a devastating impact on the region, reducing many buildings to rubble and leaving a death toll of over 2,300. The...
Yardbarker
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Yardbarker
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
The Premier League flop XI of season so far including transfer woes as Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips struggle
KALVIN PHILLIPS and Marc Cucurella are amongst the biggest Premier League transfer flops from the summer. The pair both joined big six clubs for huge sums, but both have failed to replicate the form they showed last season. And they are not the only stars to have struggled, with £60million...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who owns Al Nassr? Owner paying Cristiano Ronaldo record salary to play in Saudi Arabia
Al Nassr have quickly become a club on the lips of football fans around the world after signing Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi Arabian side are no strangers to star players, but they have made a mighty splash by luring Ronaldo to the Middle East. Ronaldo has reportedly signed a deal...
Manchester United could demolish Old Trafford after Qatari takeover: report
Manchester United stadium Old Trafford could be razed to rubble, should a Qatari takeover happen to the Red Devils
Man Utd interested in shock swoop for ex-Chelsea star Tammy Abraham as striker alternative to Victor Osimhen
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly placed Tammy Abraham on their transfer wishlist. The Red Devils lost Cristiano Ronaldo in December but brought in Wout Weghorst on-loan to bolster their forward line. However, boss Erik ten Hag is looking to bring in a new striker this summer and has identified Napoli’s Victor...
ng-sportingnews.com
Cristiano Ronaldo salary in Saudi Arabia: How much CR7 is paid by Al Nassr contract, earnings and net worth
Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr has turned plenty of heads for a number of reasons. After playing his entire career in Europe, the 37-year-old Portugal star is now competing in Asia, where many assume he'll begin wind down his career. Ronaldo's decision to sign for Al...
SB Nation
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Let me tell you something. Newcastle needs to qualify for whatever European competition it is by the end of this season. Not because the club needs to experience any more growth after the Saudi-backed takeover and the board investment in the Magpies organization. No. It’s all about our own thirst...
Al-Hilal Beat 10-Man Flamengo In Five-Goal Thriller To Reach FIFA Club World Cup Final
Al-Hilal became the first team from Saudi Arabia to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, after beating South American champions Flamengo.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are Man United and Leeds playing twice this week? Match not on TV in UK and reason for double header
Manchester United and Leeds United fans will be seeing a lot of each other in the coming days as they face back-to-back Premier League meetings. Erik ten Hag's United have continued their impressive start to 2023 as they push for a top-four spot, whilst Leeds opted to sack head coach Jesse Marsch following a poor string of results.
Yardbarker
Report: Victor Osimhen Is A Priority Target For Chelsea In The Summer
One position Chelsea failed to strengthen in the summer and January was the striker position, and that is expected to be the priority position in the next transfer window. There are a number of targets being discussed by the club at the moment, but one name has reportedly began to stick out as the clubs main one going forward.
Belgium appoint Domenico Tedesco as head coach successor to Roberto Martinez
Belgium have appointed Domenico Tedesco as their new head coach, replacing the departed Roberto Martinez.The manager, who is Italian-born but has worked almost his entire career in Germany after moving there as a youngster, was formerly in charge of Schalke and Spartak Moscow. He has been without a role since September, when he left RB Leipzig following nine months in charge.Tedeso is to sign a contract until the end of Euro 2024, Belgium have announced.The national football association decided on the 37-year-old through a taskforce which included RBFA directors and Club Brugge president Bart Verhaeghe.Tedesco’s appointment comes after a...
gamblingnews.com
Betway Extends Support for Ghana Football Association
The company, which has been expanding its presence in the African region, has extended its existing collaboration with the Ghana Football Association in support of the country’s top women’s soccer competition, the Premier League. Betway Strengthens Positions in Ghana Sports Market. Betway is going to maintain a principal...
Chelsea land Lyon as Arsenal draw Bayern in Women’s Champions League
Chelsea have drawn arguably the toughest possible Champions League quarter-final opponents in the eight-times winners and holders, Lyon
NBC Sports
Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal: Watch Club World Cup Final, updates, score, videos
Real Madrid face Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup final in Morocco on Saturday, as the reigning European champions are the heavy favorites to be crowned as the top team on the planet. Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Al Ahly 4-1 in their semifinal to set up the final against Asian...
European Super League relaunch plans with blockbuster format
The European Super League confirm plans to relaunch and create a breakaway competition to the Champions League that could involve as many as 80 teams.
ng-sportingnews.com
FA Cup prize money breakdown: What do clubs earn in each round and how much do the winners receive?
While the prize money on offer in the FA Cup is almost certainly a secondary concern for clubs used to the riches of the Premier League, the sums for progressing through rounds can be game-changers for smaller clubs. England's most prestigious domestic cup competition can play a pivotal part in...
