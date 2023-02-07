ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Christian Atsu: Ghana player's whereabouts are unknown, says agent

Christian Atsu's agent says the footballer's whereabouts are unknown, a day after it was reported he was pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the Turkey earthquakes. More than 11,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria are now known to have been killed. Ghana forward Atsu...
The Independent

It’s hugely worrying – Eddie Howe concerned for Christian Atsu after earthquake

Eddie Howe has expressed his concern for former Newcastle and Bournemouth midfielder Christian Atsu after he was reported missing in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.The 31-year-old Ghana international’s whereabouts remain unknown following the disaster in southern Turkey and northern Syria during the early hours of Monday morning after his current club Hatayspor revealed claims that he had been rescued were untrue.Magpies head coach Howe, who worked with Atsu during a loan spell at Bournemouth from Chelsea during the 2015-16 season, said: “It’s hugely worrying.“I really, really enjoyed working with Christian, a great lad, great player. Our...
Yardbarker

Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Yardbarker

Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
SB Nation

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

Let me tell you something. Newcastle needs to qualify for whatever European competition it is by the end of this season. Not because the club needs to experience any more growth after the Saudi-backed takeover and the board investment in the Magpies organization. No. It’s all about our own thirst...
Yardbarker

Report: Victor Osimhen Is A Priority Target For Chelsea In The Summer

One position Chelsea failed to strengthen in the summer and January was the striker position, and that is expected to be the priority position in the next transfer window. There are a number of targets being discussed by the club at the moment, but one name has reportedly began to stick out as the clubs main one going forward.
The Independent

Belgium appoint Domenico Tedesco as head coach successor to Roberto Martinez

Belgium have appointed Domenico Tedesco as their new head coach, replacing the departed Roberto Martinez.The manager, who is Italian-born but has worked almost his entire career in Germany after moving there as a youngster, was formerly in charge of Schalke and Spartak Moscow. He has been without a role since September, when he left RB Leipzig following nine months in charge.Tedeso is to sign a contract until the end of Euro 2024, Belgium have announced.The national football association decided on the 37-year-old through a taskforce which included RBFA directors and Club Brugge president Bart Verhaeghe.Tedesco’s appointment comes after a...
gamblingnews.com

Betway Extends Support for Ghana Football Association

The company, which has been expanding its presence in the African region, has extended its existing collaboration with the Ghana Football Association in support of the country’s top women’s soccer competition, the Premier League. Betway Strengthens Positions in Ghana Sports Market. Betway is going to maintain a principal...
NBC Sports

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal: Watch Club World Cup Final, updates, score, videos

Real Madrid face Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup final in Morocco on Saturday, as the reigning European champions are the heavy favorites to be crowned as the top team on the planet. Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Al Ahly 4-1 in their semifinal to set up the final against Asian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy