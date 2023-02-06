Why Brian Flores joined the Vikings as defensive coordinator and it means for Arizona Cardinals head coaching search

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Eric Bieniemy a ‘prime candidate’ for 2 OC jobs
Eric Bieniemy’s contract with the Kansas City Chiefs expires after this season, and he will have a few options if he wants to leave his current team. Bieniemy is a “prime candidate” for two offensive coordinator jobs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. Those jobs are with the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens. Chiefs’ OC... The post Eric Bieniemy a ‘prime candidate’ for 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray
Sean Payton likely could have had the Arizona Cardinals head coach job if he wanted it, and many believe he turned it down in part because he did not want to coach Kyler Murray. Payton insists that is not true. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who worked alongside Payton as an analyst for FOX... The post Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Saints mock draft: Trading up for QB after missing on Derek Carr
While the potential for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to end up in New Orleans continues to pick up steam, it’s important to remember that nothing is guaranteed. Much like last year’s Deshaun Watson pursuit, the Saints could wind up empty-handed at quarterback while Carr agrees to be traded or agrees to free agency terms with another team. If that happens, the Saints would likely have to turn back to Andy Dalton, the passer that started the majority of the team’s games in 2022.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton’s first meeting with Russell Wilson, Ciara was dinner with Joe Montana
Date night. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara broke bread with his new head coach Sean Payton in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Thursday. The couple dined with Payton, as well as Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter at the Wheels Up Raos pop-up restaurant, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who shared a photo of the group on Twitter. It was the first meeting between Wilson and Payton after the Broncos introduced the new head coach on Monday, when he praised the quarterback for his hard work ethic. It’s unclear what was discussed among the...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Honors 2023: Full list of every award winner, including MVP Patrick Mahomes and Man of the Year Dak Prescott
With the 2023 NFL Honors in the books, the only thing left to be decided in this NFL season is the Super Bowl champion. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will be playing in Sunday's Super Bowl 57, got a nice addition to his trophy case Thursday night with his second career MVP award. He received 48 of a possible 50 first-place votes. Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen received one vote each, preventing a Mahomes sweep.
DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history. The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity. “You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so,...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
NFL world reacts to big Texans news
The Houston Texans aren’t in the Super Bowl, but they are in the headlines as Sunday approaches. While the topic of Kliff Kingsbury has people talking, the Texans also made news another way. Houston reportedly has hired their next defensive coordinator. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday morning that head coach DeMeco Ryans and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to big Texans news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Dolphins DC expected to become Texans DC under DeMeco Ryans
The NFL hiring cycle is still ongoing despite most head coaching jobs being filled around the league, as coordinator and positional coach roles are still open. On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke, who spent 2022 as the Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach, was hired by the Houston Texans to be their defensive coordinator.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Brett Favre is suing Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee for defamation
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons over the last few months, and he's now hitting back. Favre sued media personalities - and former NFL colleagues - Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee for defamation on Thursday, alleging that both made false statements about the his alleged involvement in a welfare scandal.
Broncos' front office denies report of last-second push for DeMeco Ryans
After the Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a trade with the New Orleans Saints for coach Sean Payton last week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport dropped an interesting report on the team’s head coach search. The Broncos, according to Rapoport, made a last-second push to try to hire...
‘Coach’ J.J. Watt? Texans Legend Says 'No Interest!'
Texans legend J.J. Watt has great respect for DeMeco Ryans but makes clear his stance on pursuing a coaching career in the league.
Broncos coach Sean Payton delivers zinger on Nathaniel Hackett's clock management
Sean Payton’s a funny guy. Payton was introduced as the Denver Broncos’ new head coach on Monday and he made several funny remarks, including a zinger directed at the clock management of the club’s former coach. “There’s certain things you learn from experience,” Payton said Monday when...
Gary Kubiak believes DeMeco Ryans will do 'tremendous job' with the Texans
Gary Kubiak remembers when DeMeco Ryans showed up to the Houston Texans. The AFC South franchise was struggling to come out of its expansion phase. Inaugural coach Dom Capers had four seasons with the team, but a 2-14 finish in 2005 cost him his job and kept Houston mired at the bottom of the league.
ng-sportingnews.com
Super Bowl 2023 Odds, Line Movement, & Market Report: Notable bets on Eagles and Chiefs, BetMGM splits
Welcome to the Super Bowl 57 market report! Before the big game kicks off, let's take a moment to see how the betting market has evolved since the game's opening odds were released. There's been a pretty significant shift in the point spread market from the initial odds for a...
Report: Eric Bieniemy ‘Remains a Viable Candidate’ for Colts HC Job
Despite him not landing a second interview, don't rule Bieniemy out of the running just yet.
Comments / 0