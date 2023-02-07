ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Ex-Alabama cop sentenced to life in prison for killing woman in love triangle case

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AM4H0_0kenCCw200

A former Birmingham police detective was sentenced Monday to spend the rest of her life in prison after being convicted of killing a woman she caught with her romantic partner.

A judge sentenced Alfreda Fluker to life in prison without the possibility of parole, court records show. A jury in November convicted Fluker of capital murder for the 2020 shooting death of 43-year-old Kanisha Nicole Fuller and the attempted murder of Mario Theodore White, who was Fluker’s police partner and longtime boyfriend.

Fluker was a 15-year veteran of the Birmingham Police Department and on the force at the time of the shooting.

Fuller’s mother, Janice Andrews, told CBS42 that she was pleased with the sentence. “No matter what your title is you just can’t go around killing people. People got family,” Andrews said.

Al.com reported that prosecutors and defense lawyers gave differing accounts at the trial of Fluker’s mental state at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors said that Fluker was “cold, calculated and exact” when she found Fuller and White together in White’s unmarked police vehicle and she intentionally emptied her service weapon into the SUV, al.com reported. Defense lawyers argued that Fluker was overcome with anger when she caught the two being intimate together and fired in the heat of passion, not intending to hurt or kill anyone.

Fluker and White were partners on the Birmingham Police Department’s Crime Reduction Team. They also had been involved romantically for several years and had lived together since 2016, al.com reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Murder conviction upheld in 2016 Rainbow City fatal shooting

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. — UPDATE: Feb. 8, 2023:. The Alabama Attorney General's Office reported the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Hunter Bellew, 23, of Gadsden, for capital murder. Bellew was convicted in April 2022 for the murder of Tony McCartney. Bellew is serving a life...
RAINBOW CITY, AL
WSFA

Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Capital murder suspect accused of killing pregnant woman, injuring 2 young girls now in police custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities announced Wednesday that a capital murder suspect wanted in connection to a recent homicide was involved in a high-speed chase with officers Tuesday night and is now in custody. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, Crime Reduction Team members saw and attempted to apprehend Andrew Goldsmith IV, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to Center Point homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Philip Edward Lankford in Center Point on Monday. According to the JCSO, officers arrested Jacobye Bryan Green, 21, for murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office […]
CENTER POINT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Mother Suspects Foul Play in Son’s Missing Person Case

Anniston, AL – On October 3, 2022, we reported on a missing person from Anniston. Deangelo “Dee” Allen was last seen on September 21, 2022, in the area of the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Rd. in Anniston. Anniston Police Chief, Nick Bowles, has said, “What we have learned through the investigation is we now believe Mr. Allen did not voluntarily leave the area.” The Chief went on to explain that the investigation is still very active, and investigators are responding to many tips received from the family and community.
ANNISTON, AL
Alabama Now

Ex-Alabama prison leader charged with using excessive force on inmates

A former Alabama prison supervisor has been charged with using excessive force against two inmates, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The indictment accuses Mohammad Shahid Jenkins, who worked as a lieutenant at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, of injuring two inmates in assaults where he hit and sprayed them with chemical spray. He is also charged with misleading investigators about one of the incidents.
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Rudd 8th grader given drug laced candy at school

PINSON, Ala. — A Jefferson County mom is outraged. She says her son was given candy laced with drugs at Rudd Middle School in Pinson. As upsetting as that is, his mom says that's not the most disturbing part of this story. She says after he fell asleep in class and they were unable to wake him up school leaders called her, instead of an ambulance.
PINSON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
FAIRFIELD, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
36K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy