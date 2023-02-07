Alabama teen’s car collides with freight train, shoved 120 feet down railroad tracks

An Alabama teen was killed Sunday night when his vehicle collided with a freight train, police said.

Koby Wooten, 19, of Perdido, Alabama, died as a result of a vehicle being struck by a train, according to the Atmore Police Department.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, APD officers responded to the railroad crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King and East Nashville Avenue in reference to a vehicle being struck by a train.

McMann said officers discovered a SUV (Honda Pilot) with severe damage approximately 120-feet from point of impact.

“The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, Koby Wooten, 19, of Perdido, was pronounced deceased at the scene.” McMann said the incident is under investigation.