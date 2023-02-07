Read full article on original website
City of Green Bay responds to 'secret recording' accusationsJessica McBrideGreen Bay, WI
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
WBAY Green Bay
GBB: Freedom beats FVL to keep lead in conference
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday night was a battle in the North Eastern conference for girls basketball. Freedom beat Fox Valley Lutheran 48-44, to stay undefeated in the conference and stay on top of the standings.
WBAY Green Bay
St. Norbert College names first woman president in 125-year history
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert College has announced Laurie M. Joyner, Ph.D. as the ninth president of the college, and the first woman to lead the school. Joyner will take over on July 12. She will be the first woman to lead the institution in St. Norbert’s 125-year history.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm for the sturgeon opener
WBAY Green Bay
Stand-off in Combined Locks is over
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY at 70: Kevin Rompa remembers ringing in the day with the morning show
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 1989 was a turning point in WBAY’s history and the career of Kevin Rompa. “I remember I came for my interview and I was awestruck walking by Chuck Ramsay, there he was, this guy I had been watching and I really thought he did an amazing job on air, so it was great to see him,” Rompa remembers.
WBAY Green Bay
Ex cop and music star Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police announces special OWI enforcement on Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department will be deploying additional officers for a special Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) enforcement on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. Officers will be monitoring for signs of impaired driving while on patrol throughout the city until Monday, February 13,...
WBAY Green Bay
Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department, and he presents a cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country artist Frank Ray - known for “Country’d Look Good on You” - will perform at the Resch Center tonight. Ahead of the performance, though, Ray stopped by the Green Bay Police Department for a meet and greet to discuss the impact of mental health awareness.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Peanut allergies
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Someday you can just say “Nuts!” to peanut allergies. Brad Spakowitz tells you about the latest research into controlling peanut allergies, developing a shot that blocked the allergic reaction in its tracks. And it may work for other severe allergies, too. Plus, we’re...
WBAY Green Bay
GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
WBAY Green Bay
It’ll be a pup-tastic Valentine’s Day at Austin Straubel airport!
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s all about the puppy love at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) this Valentine’s Day!. On February 14, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., PawsAero Pet Therapy will be hosting a kissing booth at the airport to bring some extra love to travelers and airport visitors.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man arrested in Nebraska chase
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (WBAY) - An Appleton man was arrested in Nebraska after a high-speed chase. The suspect was identified as Marvin Adams, 44. On Feb. 6, the Nebraska State Patrol arrested Adams after a chase on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. At about 9:30 a.m., a trooper spotted Adams...
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville armed robbery suspect arrested in Iowa
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Clintonville police say a suspect in an armed robbery on Wednesday has been arrested in Iowa. Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old boy from Marion, Wis. He was taken into custody in Polk County, Iowa, just before 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Police aren’t identifying him due to his age.
WBAY Green Bay
Unsafe ice can cost lives - divers are trying to prevent that
WBAY Green Bay
UPDATE: Stand-off in Combined Locks is over
COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say there is an active police presence on Richard Street in the Village of Combined Locks. Combined Locks Public Safety is asking people to avoid the area “until notified otherwise.”. Officers from multiple agencies are at the scene, including SWAT. Our team at...
WBAY Green Bay
Hospitalized driver may be connected to Appleton murder
WBAY Green Bay
Spike in ice rescues attributed to poor conditions
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - “We’ve seen a spike in the number of ice rescues and it’s a combination of things,” Chief Deputy Pat McCarty with the Door County Sheriff’s Office said. Warm water and air temperatures, plus high wind speeds work together to create...
WBAY Green Bay
School safety experts speak on importance of student tips
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two guns reported inside Northeast Wisconsin schools... one in Oshkosh, the other in Neenah. The Communications Director for the Neenah Joint School District told our reporter that there’s an extra police presence both inside and outside today - after a tip came in on Tuesday about a gun in the school.
WBAY Green Bay
City council, ACLU raise concerns about audio surveillance in Green Bay City Hall
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Concerns are being raised over the placement of audio recording devices inside Green Bay City Hall. This week, a city council member raised concerns after finding out several installed devices can record audio in hallways without a person knowing about it. Late Friday, the mayor’s...
