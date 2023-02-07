ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

WBAY Green Bay

GBB: Freedom beats FVL to keep lead in conference

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday night was a battle in the North Eastern conference for girls basketball. Freedom beat Fox Valley Lutheran 48-44, to stay undefeated in the conference and stay on top of the standings.
FREEDOM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

St. Norbert College names first woman president in 125-year history

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert College has announced Laurie M. Joyner, Ph.D. as the ninth president of the college, and the first woman to lead the school. Joyner will take over on July 12. She will be the first woman to lead the institution in St. Norbert’s 125-year history.
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm for the sturgeon opener

Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017.
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Stand-off in Combined Locks is over

COMBINED LOCKS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY at 70: Kevin Rompa remembers ringing in the day with the morning show

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 1989 was a turning point in WBAY’s history and the career of Kevin Rompa. “I remember I came for my interview and I was awestruck walking by Chuck Ramsay, there he was, this guy I had been watching and I really thought he did an amazing job on air, so it was great to see him,” Rompa remembers.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police announces special OWI enforcement on Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department will be deploying additional officers for a special Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) enforcement on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. Officers will be monitoring for signs of impaired driving while on patrol throughout the city until Monday, February 13,...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Peanut allergies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Someday you can just say “Nuts!” to peanut allergies. Brad Spakowitz tells you about the latest research into controlling peanut allergies, developing a shot that blocked the allergic reaction in its tracks. And it may work for other severe allergies, too. Plus, we’re...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
WBAY Green Bay

It’ll be a pup-tastic Valentine’s Day at Austin Straubel airport!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s all about the puppy love at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) this Valentine’s Day!. On February 14, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., PawsAero Pet Therapy will be hosting a kissing booth at the airport to bring some extra love to travelers and airport visitors.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man arrested in Nebraska chase

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (WBAY) - An Appleton man was arrested in Nebraska after a high-speed chase. The suspect was identified as Marvin Adams, 44. On Feb. 6, the Nebraska State Patrol arrested Adams after a chase on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. At about 9:30 a.m., a trooper spotted Adams...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Clintonville armed robbery suspect arrested in Iowa

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Clintonville police say a suspect in an armed robbery on Wednesday has been arrested in Iowa. Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old boy from Marion, Wis. He was taken into custody in Polk County, Iowa, just before 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Police aren’t identifying him due to his age.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UPDATE: Stand-off in Combined Locks is over

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say there is an active police presence on Richard Street in the Village of Combined Locks. Combined Locks Public Safety is asking people to avoid the area “until notified otherwise.”. Officers from multiple agencies are at the scene, including SWAT. Our team at...
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Spike in ice rescues attributed to poor conditions

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - “We’ve seen a spike in the number of ice rescues and it’s a combination of things,” Chief Deputy Pat McCarty with the Door County Sheriff’s Office said. Warm water and air temperatures, plus high wind speeds work together to create...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

School safety experts speak on importance of student tips

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two guns reported inside Northeast Wisconsin schools... one in Oshkosh, the other in Neenah. The Communications Director for the Neenah Joint School District told our reporter that there’s an extra police presence both inside and outside today - after a tip came in on Tuesday about a gun in the school.
NEENAH, WI

