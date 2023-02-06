ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

SAISD Counselors Honored

The San Angelo ISD has announced that the Counseling. Departments at Lincoln Middle School, Lone Star Middle. School and Lake View High School have received the honor. of being awarded the Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for. Students in Texas or CREST award for excellence in counseling. This is the first year...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Central and Lake View High School JROTC Units Receive Top Marks

The San Angelo ISD is celebrating the Central and Lake View. High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. for earning the highest overall unit assessment rating of. Exceeds Standards during their JROTC Headquarters Unit. Inspections in January. During the inspection, the cadets. stand at attention within their unit...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Go Red Names Volunteer Chair for Luncheon Event

The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit. organization devoted to the world of healthier lives for all, named. Holly Rose, owner of Cactus Rose Social Media Gardening, as. volunteer chair of the 2023 San Angelo area Go Red for Women. Movement. The movement culminates with the annual San.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Sherriffs Mental Health Unit Honored

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Mental Health Unit. has been recognized at the Three Rivers Counseling Association. Appreciation Luncheon and awarded the 2023 “Friends of. Counseling Award.” Mental Health Sergeant Quentin Williams. and Corporal Chris Roque were on hand to receive the award. The men and...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
City Starts Home Lead Protection Program

To meet new regulations from the Environmental Protection. Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality,. the City of San Angelo Utilities Department needs to inspect. water service lines at residential properties to verify if lead. materials are present. The City will need to access customer. properties to inspect water...
SAN ANGELO, TX
City Council Changes Proposed Police Chief Qualifications

During their regular meeting, San Angelo City Council. members approved a proposed change to the charter listing. for candidates to run for the position of San Angelo Police Chief. In addition to residency and time as a police officer, they agreed that. instead of the requirement to hold the position...
SAN ANGELO, TX

