Fatal crash on Hwy 101 near Douglas County leaves 1 dead and another injured
One person is dead and another injured after a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene Thursday morning, around 10:15 a.m. Officials say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a red Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on...
Fire breaks out at Bear Creek Park playground overnight
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department says it is currently investigating the cause of a fire early Thursday morning at Bear Creek Park playground. According to police, calls came in just after 1 a.m. Thursday about a fire on the play structure at Bear Creek Park. Witnesses in the...
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
Suspect tries to rob Purple Parrot, detained by customers before arrest
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department says one person has been arrested after a robbery at the Purple Parrot Thursday evening. According to police, Michael McEwen, 30, entered the business and demanded money. When the employee refused, McEwen walked behind the county with his hand in his coat pocket, alluding to pointing a gun.
Almost 300 thousand illegal marijuana plants destroyed, JMET releases 2022 statistics
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team released annual statistics for 2022. In total, JMET served search warrants on 69 illegal marijuana operations in Josephine County. The Sheriff's Office says this is a 33 percent increase from the previous year. Almost 300,000 illegal marijuana plants and over...
Jackson County Sheriff's Office continues call for new jail
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Over the years, Jackson County voters have consistently rejected plans to build a new jail. The current facility was built back in 1981 when the county’s population was a fraction of what it is in 2023. Calls by officials to build a new jail have been shot down, including most recently in 2020.
9-year-olds save younger sister after pit bull attack
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A White City family is speaking out and urging others to stay vigilant after their daughter was attacked by a pit bull on Sunday. 6-year-old Riley Young was hospitalized after being bitten while playing in the roadway. "I just want parents to be aware to...
Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm
TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
A bounty awaits at Sportsmen's & Outdoor Recreation Show at Douglas Co. Fairgrounds
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 27th annual Seven Feathers Sportsmen's & Outdoor Recreation Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds opened its doors Friday at noon. KVAL's Live Shot Buddy was there for the opening with ExpoSure show producer Joe Pate and some school kids eagerly waiting for the doors to open.
Ashland senior in hospice care facing eviction by new facility owners
ASHLAND, Ore. — The family of a 65-year-old woman who is in hospice care and lives in an assisted living facility in Ashland said the new company running the housing is going to evict her based on an old complaint. Dottie Apperson and DeAnna Quesada said their sister, Becky...
Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
Douglas County employees honored with Four Chaplains Awards
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman released a statement recognizing and congratulating three Douglas County employees for honors bestowed upon them by the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation. Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis was inducted into the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor,...
