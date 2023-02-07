ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blazers fix major weakness in trade deadline deal for two-time All-Defensive player

A couple of hours before the 3 PM ET NBA trade deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers addressed one of their glaring weaknesses in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. After a strong start to the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Portland Trail Blazers have faltered in a major way over the last two months. Certainly, Damian Lillard missing some time during that period had a notable effect. However, the teams fall in the standings, and our NBA power rankings, have mostly come due to their play of defense.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
