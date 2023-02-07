ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

Fire breaks out at Bear Creek Park playground overnight

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department says it is currently investigating the cause of a fire early Thursday morning at Bear Creek Park playground. According to police, calls came in just after 1 a.m. Thursday about a fire on the play structure at Bear Creek Park. Witnesses in the...
MEDFORD, OR
KVAL

Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Suspect tries to rob Purple Parrot, detained by customers before arrest

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department says one person has been arrested after a robbery at the Purple Parrot Thursday evening. According to police, Michael McEwen, 30, entered the business and demanded money. When the employee refused, McEwen walked behind the county with his hand in his coat pocket, alluding to pointing a gun.
KVAL

Jackson County Sheriff's Office continues call for new jail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Over the years, Jackson County voters have consistently rejected plans to build a new jail. The current facility was built back in 1981 when the county’s population was a fraction of what it is in 2023. Calls by officials to build a new jail have been shot down, including most recently in 2020.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

9-year-olds save younger sister after pit bull attack

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A White City family is speaking out and urging others to stay vigilant after their daughter was attacked by a pit bull on Sunday. 6-year-old Riley Young was hospitalized after being bitten while playing in the roadway. "I just want parents to be aware to...
WHITE CITY, OR
KVAL

Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm

TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
TRAIL, OR
KVAL

Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...

Comments / 0

Community Policy