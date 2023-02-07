ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown committee forwards legislation for $1.2M in ARPA funds for Irving Pool

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown City Council Rules, Chambers, Intergovernmental Relations and Strategy Committee advanced legislation allocating $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Irving Pool project Wednesday night at city hall. The $1.2 million is needed to pay for the $3.1 million proposed winning bid versus...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown considers $100K for 'credible messenger program' consultant

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown City Council Rules, Chambers, Intergovernmental Relations and Strategy Committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would spend $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds towards exploring a "credible messenger program." A youth-focused "anti-violence" initiative, credible messenger programs typically pair mentors from the community — sometimes...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading announces plans for 275th anniversary celebration

READING, Pa. - The City of Reading announced Thursday a number of planned celebrations for the city's upcoming 275th anniversary. During the birthday week, the city will host numerous free and ticketed events and a livestreamed proclamation ceremony from City Hall. The festivities kick off March 12 and include a...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem planners review proposals for more than 1.4K apartments

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex that crosses the city's border. The proposal, offered by New Jersey-based BAHX LLC, calls for the development of three, five-story buildings and one, four-story building totaling 317 apartment units. The plan...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cold storage warehouse looks to expand Bethlehem facility

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a height variance request for a warehouse expansion Wednesday night at city hall. The applicant, United States Cold Storage, plans a 99,267-square-foot cold storage warehouse expansion at 15 Emery St. in Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII at the Bethlehem Commerce Center.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

54-unit apartment complex on Easton Avenue gets OK from Bethlehem planners

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A land development plan for a 54-unit apartment complex was approved by the Bethlehem Planning Commission Thursday night. Developers Dominic Villani and John Tallarico proposed the apartment complex featuring two, three-story buildings at the former site of Kospia's Nurseries at 2897 Easton Ave. The site will...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Public hearing in Reading to focus on funds to address homelessness

READING, Pa. - Officials in Reading will hold a public hearing Tuesday to present their plan for new COVID relief funding. The city plans to submit a request for $3.5 million for the Home American Rescue Plan program. The money would provide affordable housing, rental assistance, and other resources to...
READING, PA
WGAL

Lancaster city council votes on plan to move to home rule government

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's mayor and city council are concerned about the shrinking property tax base, so they've taken the first step toward moving to a potential "home rule" which could create more flexibility in raising tax revenue. Lancaster residents will vote in May on whether they support the...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. zoners hear appeal for proposed Wawa complex

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board held an appeal hearing involving a proposed commercial and residential complex during a special meeting Tuesday night at the municipal building. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tower Health ends partnership with Penn Medicine

WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health announced Friday it has mutually and amicably agreed to end its alliance with Penn Medicine. In a statement, Tower said the healthcare industry has changed dramatically since the two health systems signed a 2021 letter of intent to pursue the strategic alliance. Tower did...
WEST READING, PA
bctv.org

Berks Community Health Center to Present Civitas Award to Pat Giles

Berks Community Health Center will honor community leader Pat Giles with the health center’s Civitas Award on March 20, 2023, at the fourth annual “Picture Berks Healthy,” its signature awareness and fundraising event. Picture Berks Healthy is Monday, March 20, 2023, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading. Light, healthy fare will be served.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Owner plans to rehabilitate old hotel in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The owner of the old hotel at Union Square in Phillipsburg is working on a plan to rehabilitate the place. There have been some complaints about the building's condition. So, at a meeting earlier this week, the owner was given 90 days to stabilize it, then check...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

bctv.org

Free Community Presentation on the Muhlenberg Family

Muhlenberg Township Commissioners, Reading City Council President, Berks History Center, and Berks County’s Oldest Architectural Firm Collaborate on Muhlenberg Township – The Family Behind the Name Program. The public is invited to register and attend a free local history presentation, Muhlenberg Township – The Family Behind the Name,...
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Bethlehem tavern closes, site being sold for nearly $1M

A popular Bethlehem hangout for Moravian University students, city workers and residents has shuttered with its owners hoping to sell the building for close to $1 million. Old Brewery Tavern, or “OBT” as it’s affectionately referred to by locals at 138 W. Union Blvd. in Center City, closed for good on Dec. 24, 2022. The property, which includes the tavern’s liquor license, on Jan. 30 was listed for $975,000, according to online property records. The actual business itself, however, is not part of the sale.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lawsuit filed over development on protected land in Upper Pottsgrove Twp.

U. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - A lawsuit is challenging a Montgomery County municipality's plan to build on protected, open space. The suit, filed by two Upper Pottsgrove Township residents, says building the $5.5-million municipal complex violates the state's Open Space Law as well as the Dedicated or Donated Property Act.

