wrjwradio.com
Pearl River overcomes early deficit to win 9th straight "Cat Fight"
POPLARVILLE, Miss. – The Pearl River men’s basketball team responded in a big way after facing an early deficit to Jones College to pick up a pivotal 62-59 conference win in a raucous Marvin R. White Coliseum on Thursday. Four Wildcats (15-6; 7-4 MACCC) scored in double figures...
postsouth.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards: There's room for Dale Brown, Sue Gunter on LSU basketball court
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the LSU basketball court naming controversy Thursday, saying he supports the addition of former women's Coach Sue Gunter's name to join former men's Coach Dale Brown's on the floor. "I think the court is big enough for both names," Edwards told USA...
GALLERY: See damage from Reported Tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado.
A day in the life of a Southeast Texas crawfish farmer
This ExxonMobil employee has an enviable side hustle.
spacecityweather.com
No, Houston. Winter is not over just yet.
Good morning. Temperatures have fallen into the upper 30s this morning for parts of the metro area, and still colder conditions are on the way for Friday and Saturday night, with a light freeze in the cards for inland parts of Houston. In addition, the global models are indicating that another blast of colder air will work its way into the region in a little more than a week. It is too early to say whether this will ultimately bring a freeze into the region during the February 18-20 period, but it’s enough for me to say that winter is not over yet for our corner of Texas.
Was this your ticket? $900,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
While all eyes are on the massive $747 million Powerball jackpot winner in Washington state, the second biggest jackpot prize in North America from Monday night's drawing was won in Texas.
Houston facing storms, another cold front Tuesday
A cold front should bring rain and thunderstorms to Houston early this week, according to experts.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
Houston Chronicle
Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking
Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop
More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
coveringkaty.com
Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
WFAA
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
Carolyn Thomas, Texan domestic violence survivor, has 27th reconstructive surgery
AUSTIN, Texas — Back in November, KVUE introduced you to a remarkable woman named Carolyn Thomas. In her 20s, Thomas was living in Waco, in a long-term on-again, off-again abusive relationship. In 2003, Thomas' boyfriend shot her at point-blank range, shattering 80% of her face. During this event, her...
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
2nd hung jury declared in trial of man accused of 2019 Independence Day assault
ORANGE, Texas — A second hung jury has been declared in the trial of a Houston man accused of aggravated assault. Terrance Watson is charged with assaulting Nederland man Brandon Scott. The incident happened on July 4, 2019. On that day, Orange Police were called to the Home Depot...
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?
Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
Eater
The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston
Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
