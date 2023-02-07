Read full article on original website
jackcentral.org
“Black and ...” Panel shares multicultural experiences
A small crowd gathered in NAU’s Office of Inclusion (IMQ), quietly listening. They collected in the middle of the day to hear individual stories from the panel of five who sat in front of them. Intermittently, audience members asked questions between emotional retellings of the panelists’ experiences. Although every story was unique, each panelist spoke to similar difficulties and feelings that resonate throughout multicultural communities.
jackcentral.org
Sheep Crossing Trail tunnel named in honor of Cosmic Ray
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Flagstaff City Council discussed naming the Sheep Crossing Trail Tunnel in honor of Cosmic Ray, otherwise known as Raymond J. Brutti. The request was citizen-initiated, with the goal being to rename the tunnel located under I-17 along the Sheep Crossing Trail. Martin Ince, senior transportation planner...
knau.org
Student group to recover unused food at Super Bowl to feed those experiencing homelessness
A nonprofit group along with students from Northern Arizona University will recover and redistribute unused food from the Super Bowl this weekend in Glendale. The Food Recovery network is spearheading the effort to cut down on food waste and provide surplus food to the Phoenix Rescue Mission, which serves those experiencing homelessness, hunger and addiction.
jackcentral.org
Funding approved for free pregnancy tests on campus
Funding to distribute free pregnancy tests throughout the NAU campus was approved by the Dean of Students during an ASNAU meeting on Jan. 26. The Student Health Advocacy Committee (SHAC) attended the student senate meeting and spoke about the project, which led to approval by the dean to start funding.
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ lose local in-network medical care after negotiations fail
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities have lost in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center after negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the medical provider broke down. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden...
jackcentral.org
Black History Month events begin with art showcase
NAU’s Black Student Union (BSU) partnered with the Office of Inclusion: Multicultural and LGBTQIA Student Services (IMQ) on Friday night to celebrate the beginning of Black History Month and promote upcoming events it will be hosting in its honor. The Art Open House and Mixer, hosted from 6-8 p.m....
knau.org
Flagstaff girl returns home after being wounded in Phoenix drive-by shooting
A 10-year-old girl has come home to Flagstaff days after she was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Phoenix. Officials say the girl and 15-year-old Perez Grado were shot on the evening of February 3 near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road while visiting family friends. The girl sustained multiple injuries...
SignalsAZ
YRMC Negotiation Update with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health YRMC shares an update. On the evening of Wed, February 8, 2023, Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) provided an update on the negotiation status with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “As...
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
jackcentral.org
Police Beat Jan. 30 - Feb. 5: Alarms and traffic collisions
At 12:21 a.m., a student called to request assistance as their vehicle was stuck on ice near Hilltop Townhomes. An officer responded and assistance was provided. At 8:10 a.m., a University Union staff member requested a standby to keep the peace. Officers responded and assistance was provided. At 10:02 a.m.,...
AZFamily
Winter storm moving into Arizona; up to 6 inches of snow possible in Flagstaff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a quiet and mild weekend, another winter storm is moving into Arizona. Look for a high of just 60 degrees today in the Valley and 58 degrees on Tuesday with a chance of rain on both days. A low-pressure system dropping down the California coast...
ycsoaz.gov
YCSO DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY RESOLVE STALKING INCIDENT
YCSO DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY RESOLVE STALKING INCIDENT PRESCOTT ARIZONA (February 6, 2023) –At approximately 8:11 pm on February 2, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the call from a female juvenile and her mother who reported that 48-year-old Dustin Brown of Chino Valley had been waiting outside their residence. Brown had previously been making inappropriate comments to the young woman at her place of employment and had been avoiding service of an Injunction Against Harassment (IAH) against him. He was also suspected of leaving a threatening letter on the victim's car. During YCSO investigation of Brown, it was discovered he had previously done time in prison for stalking and was arrested two weeks ago by Prescott Police Department for a similar incident that began with him making inappropriate comments to a female employee at a different local business. Deputies arrived on scene to find a family member pinning Brown down inside his car. After interviewing all parties involved, deputies were able to piece together that after locating Brown in the neighborhood, there was a confrontation between Brown and the victim’s mother. Brown revved his engine and began driving at the victim’s mother, which prompted another family member to drive his truck head-on into Brown's car. A fight ensued inside the car until deputies and fire arrived on scene. Deputies followed the ambulance to the hospital where Brown was taken for treatment of injuries sustained during the fight. Once released from hospital care, deputies served him with an IAH and transported him to Verde Jail where he was booked on charges including stalking, harassment, disorderly conduct, assault, aggravated assault, and endangerment. YCSO would like to thank all the deputies who worked diligently on this case and successfully brought it to a safe resolution for all involved.
fox10phoenix.com
Good boy: K9 officer in Arizona catches 2 men with 50 pounds of meth, police say
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - Thanks to a K9 officer in northern Arizona, 2 men were caught with 50 pounds of meth in their car, police said. On Feb. 2, a Cottonwood Police K9 Unit made a traffic stop near I-17 and Camp Verde for a sedan that was reportedly impeding traffic and had a window tint violation.
