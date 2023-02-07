ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Black and ...” Panel shares multicultural experiences

A small crowd gathered in NAU’s Office of Inclusion (IMQ), quietly listening. They collected in the middle of the day to hear individual stories from the panel of five who sat in front of them. Intermittently, audience members asked questions between emotional retellings of the panelists’ experiences. Although every story was unique, each panelist spoke to similar difficulties and feelings that resonate throughout multicultural communities.
Sheep Crossing Trail tunnel named in honor of Cosmic Ray

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Flagstaff City Council discussed naming the Sheep Crossing Trail Tunnel in honor of Cosmic Ray, otherwise known as Raymond J. Brutti. The request was citizen-initiated, with the goal being to rename the tunnel located under I-17 along the Sheep Crossing Trail. Martin Ince, senior transportation planner...
Funding approved for free pregnancy tests on campus

Funding to distribute free pregnancy tests throughout the NAU campus was approved by the Dean of Students during an ASNAU meeting on Jan. 26. The Student Health Advocacy Committee (SHAC) attended the student senate meeting and spoke about the project, which led to approval by the dean to start funding.
YRMC Negotiation Update with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health YRMC shares an update. On the evening of Wed, February 8, 2023, Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) provided an update on the negotiation status with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “As...
Police Beat Jan. 30 - Feb. 5: Alarms and traffic collisions

At 12:21 a.m., a student called to request assistance as their vehicle was stuck on ice near Hilltop Townhomes. An officer responded and assistance was provided. At 8:10 a.m., a University Union staff member requested a standby to keep the peace. Officers responded and assistance was provided. At 10:02 a.m.,...
Sheriff Rhodes Makes Recruitment Plea

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes discussed his views on the current issues facing law enforcement in the county at the meeting of the Mingus Mountain Republican Club on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Having spent 28 years in the sheriff’s office, Rhodes began his career as a volunteer before being promoted through...
YCSO DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY RESOLVE STALKING INCIDENT

PRESCOTT ARIZONA (February 6, 2023) –At approximately 8:11 pm on February 2, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the call from a female juvenile and her mother who reported that 48-year-old Dustin Brown of Chino Valley had been waiting outside their residence. Brown had previously been making inappropriate comments to the young woman at her place of employment and had been avoiding service of an Injunction Against Harassment (IAH) against him. He was also suspected of leaving a threatening letter on the victim's car. During YCSO investigation of Brown, it was discovered he had previously done time in prison for stalking and was arrested two weeks ago by Prescott Police Department for a similar incident that began with him making inappropriate comments to a female employee at a different local business.
