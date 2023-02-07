ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Democratic freshmen invite Parkland, Uvalde parents to SOTU

By Rafael Bernal
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qGoc_0kemya8h00

Two progressive Democratic House freshmen from Florida and Texas invited parents of two victims of school shootings as their guests for President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) invited Brett Cross, whose son Uziyah García was one of the 19 schoolchildren who died at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022; Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) will host Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquín Oliver, one of 17 victims of the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla.

“I think there’s power in that we’re both from the South, we’re both Latinos, we’re both from states that are controlled by Republican legislatures and governors who have not acted on gun violence — in fact, not just not acted, they’re actively passing legislation that will cause more gun violence,” Frost told The Hill.

“And we’re taking two fathers who have lost children at school, and we’re bringing them to the Capitol to hear from the president and we’re going to talk about ending gun violence and what we think needs to happen.”

A spokesperson for Casar told The Hill late Monday evening Cross would not be able to make the trip to Washington, but did not state a reason.

Frost, 26, currently the youngest member of Congress, and Casar, 33, both grew up and attended school in an era when school shootings proliferated in the United States.

In a joint statement, the two lawmakers said they chose their guests to highlight “the continued need for gun reform and gun violence prevention.”

As candidates, both were endorsed by the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, a nonprofit organization that was renamed in honor of former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.), a survivor of gun violence.

Frost’s political career started as a teenager, as an organizer focused on gun violence prevention at March For Our Lives in the wake of Parkland and the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

“I’m a survivor of gun violence and gun violence was the reason I got involved in politics in the first place 10 years ago when I was 15 years old, because I didn’t want to get shot at school,” said Frost.

“Before I even launched my campaign, I promised Manuel Oliver that I would bring him to my first State of the Union. He supported me a lot, not just in the campaign but just in general.”

Oliver, a vocal advocate for gun safety, was escorted out of the White House last July after interrupting Biden’s speech on the issue.

Frost said he didn’t expect any interruptions if Biden addresses the issue, but repeated his plea for the executive to act more aggressively on gun violence.

“I do believe that the administration needs to do more in way of ending gun violence and using executive action to do so. But I think that the president has a great opportunity to lay that out tomorrow night,” said Frost.

Casar and Frost first met as candidates in early 2022, and have remained in touch since, but the joint statement on their State of the Union guests is their first official collaboration.

Both lawmakers are members of a record-breaking freshman class of nine that joined the Congressional Hispanic Caucus this year.

Casar represents San Antonio, the closest major city to Uvalde.

Cross, Casar’s would-be guest, has also become a voice for the families of victims of gun violence following the Robb Elementary shooting.

“Brett Cross has been such a powerful voice for his son and for all Americans,” said Casar.

“No child, no parent, no community should have to go through what Texans suffered in Uvalde. I’m joining with Brett to honor his son, Uziyah Garcia — and to call for ending assault weapon sales, passing red flag laws and universal background checks, and ending permitless carry.”

—Updated at 10:06 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

The Memo: Trump and Biden find common enemy in DeSantis

President Biden and former President Trump have found at least one common foe: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Biden traveled to DeSantis’s home state of Florida on Thursday, just two days after his State of the Union address. There, the president criticized DeSantis for the governor’s failure to expand Medicaid under the terms of the Affordable […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

Democrats launch effort to expel Santos from Congress

Editor’s note: Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) is a member of the Congressional Equality Caucus. An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information. A group of House Democrats unveiled a resolution on Thursday to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from Congress, citing the long and growing list of résumé fabrications that have defined his first […]
WGN Radio

Biden has tense exchange with Republicans on Social Security during State of the Union

A section from President Biden’s State of the Union address that aimed to ding Republicans on plans to cut Social Security turned into an unusual moment of live policy discussion — and apparent agreement — during the annual speech. “Some Republicans want Social Security and Medicare to sunset,” Biden said. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) […]
WGN Radio

GOP senators sympathetic to Romney’s call for Santos to resign

Senate Republicans, who are battling to win back the majority in 2024, worry the controversy surrounding Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has become a liability for their party as a whole, and several are expressing quiet support for Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) call for Santos to step down.  GOP senators are reluctant to tell their House […]
WGN Radio

Jim Jordan requests communications between Biden administration, social media companies

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are requesting documents that include communications between the Biden administration and social media companies as part of the panel’s investigation into what the GOP says were efforts to “suppress free speech and censor content online.” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, on Wednesday penned a […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WGN Radio

McConnell denies any ‘reprisal’ or ‘animus’ in bumping Scott from Commerce

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday denied that any “reprisal” or “animus” played a role in his decision to remove Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) from the Commerce Committee. “He had a temporary assignment on the committee, the way we do things, for two years,” McConnell said in an interview with Fox News. “He […]
WGN Radio

Trump tears into Biden in pre-taped State of the Union response

Former President Trump, the leading GOP contender to take on President Biden in next year’s presidential election, issued a “real state of the union” Tuesday as a pre-taped response to Biden’s address.   In a fiery two-minute speech, Trump described the U.S. as a country under siege by immigrants at the southern border, marred by […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WGN Radio

Sarah Huckabee Sanders uses SOTU response to tease ‘far reaching’ conservative education plan

New Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in the official Republican response to Tuesday’s State of the Union that she will be revealing “an education package that will be the most far-reaching, bold conservative education reform in the country” on Wednesday. Without giving many specifics, Sanders said the plan for her state “empowers parents with […]
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
WGN Radio

Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘Overhyped’ DeSantis will ‘implode’ following sustained Trump attacks

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin is predicting that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won’t last long in the GOP White House primary against former President Trump. “On DeSantis, I think he’s so overhyped. I’m just gonna be honest. I have seen Trump take out every mini version of Trump for the last five years,” […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy