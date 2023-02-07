ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Independent

Lizzo video reveals truth behind Adele’s Grammys ‘walkout’ after Harry Styles win

The unverified rumours surrounding Adele‘s Grammys “walkout” following Harry Styles’s win has been cleared up.After the ceremony, which took place on Sunday (5 February), a video was shared on social media appearing to show an unimpressed Adele after Styles was named as Album of the Year winner.Many claimed that Adele didn’t applaud Styles. These rumours were swiftly followed by claims that Adele walked out of the Los Angeles venue before the “As It Was” singer delivered his acceptance speech.Lizzo has now debunked these rumours by releasing a TikTok video, which has been viewed 10m times, in the immediate aftermath...
POPSUGAR

Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps

Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
WISH-TV

Pavel & Direct Contact perform a special Latin Lover Jazz set

Pavel & Direct Contact fill the “Life.Style.Life” studio with sounds from their upcoming Latin Lover Jazz appearance coming up Saturday, February 11 at The Jazz Kitchen. Songs performed include: “Oye Mamacita” and “Don’t Let Go,” both originals from Pavel & Direct Contact. Led...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

