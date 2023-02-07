ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Youngest Von Trapp boy in famed movie ‘The Sound of Music’ takes in Bend performance, to actors’ delight

By Tracee Tuesday
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elYDS_0kemo4fs00

Before Friday's opening night performance of Thoroughly Modern Productions' The Sound of Music at the Tower Theatre, the cast was delighted to learn from their stage manager that a surprise guest was in the audience.

Duane Chase, who played the youngest Von Trapp boy in the famous 1965 movie, was there to enjoy the show and commended the performers for their job afterward.

After the performance, Chase met with the cast and shared stories with the current actors playing the Von Trapp children. He also signed autographs.

Chase now resides in Sisters, having left theater long ago to work in forestry and geology.

Occasionally, he will take in showings of The Sound of Music and will often appear wearing a jacket in the style of Captain Von Trapp.

The post Youngest Von Trapp boy in famed movie ‘The Sound of Music’ takes in Bend performance, to actors’ delight appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Redmond is set to host another comedy festival

The Comedy Fest takes place May 11-13 at two locations in Redmond. Organizers are looking to the community to support the festival. It's already the largest comedy fest in Oregon. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

James Taylor coming to Bend Memorial Day weekend

Another big name has been booked to perform at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend this season. James Taylor and His All-Star Band will perform on Sunday, May 28. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $65 plus service fees. The online presale...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bruno’s 6th Street Market brings pizza back to Bend neighborhood

Since 1978, Bruno’s Pizza was a staple in Bend. After seven years of being closed, it’s back in action — now going by Bruno’s 6th Street Market. “For seven years and then through the pandemic, there was a different market here, and we decided to bring back a little pizza to the neighborhood,” said co-owner Eric Wellman.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Bruno’s returns on 6th Street in Bend

New owners have brought back the deli, and kept the pizza too! Now, the store is open early for breakfast as well. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Before National Caregiver Day, 81-year-old Diane Richards, a Bend nurse, is in the spotlight

Feb. 17 marks National Caregiver Day. We are highlighting an 81-year-old Bend woman who has spent six decades of her life caring for others. Before going to work at Right at Home, a Bend in-home health care service, Diane Richards spent 60 years as a nurse, doing everything from intensive care to helping women give birth. Richardson The post Before National Caregiver Day, 81-year-old Diane Richards, a Bend nurse, is in the spotlight appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

New in Bend — Scar Camo at Redemption Tattoo

One hundred million people in the developed world experience new scars every year. There are more than 50 million people every year in the U.S. alone¹ that develop scars from accidents, surgery, childbirth, acne or illness (for ex: chicken pox). While some people wear their scars as a badge of courage, many find their scars embarrassing, emotionally scarring and constant reminders of traumatic events. Facial scars in particular can lower self-esteem.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

How deep is dog love? Several people fall through ice trying to rescue dogs

Two ice rescues in two days. Both incidents involved dogs breaking through ice and pet owners trying to rescue their canine companions also falling through the ice. “Watching this dog in distress, I felt I had to do something.”. Robert Yee of Bend was taking his dogs for a walk...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Justy’s’ no more: Popular Bend eatery changes its name

A popular dining establishment on Bend’s west side is getting a new name. Justy’s Bar and Grill is changing its name to “Lifty’s“. The change was prompted by a trademark issue. But the the owners put a lot of thought into the new name. “The special...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM

REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don’t plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We’re not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Redmond bootmaker passes

DW Frommer of Redmond was well-known for his carefully crafted, handmade cowboy boots. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Construction work begins on new, larger Redmond Library; temporary space opens

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The new Redmond Library is officially under construction after six years of planning and preparation, officials said Thursday. The 40,000-square-foot library is slated to open in the fall of 2024. “It’s an exciting time as we look toward the library’s future in Redmond,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “We have heard The post Construction work begins on new, larger Redmond Library; temporary space opens appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Seattle man jailed, accused of wielding airsoft handgun, knife to rob homeless man at camp near Sisters

A Seattle man was arrested on robbery and other charges, accused of pointing a handgun (that turned out to be an airsoft) and brandishing a knife to steal a homeless man’s backpacks and sleeping bag at a homeless camp on Forest Service land just outside Sisters. The post Seattle man jailed, accused of wielding airsoft handgun, knife to rob homeless man at camp near Sisters appeared first on KTVZ.
SISTERS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Threat prompts heavy police presence at Bend Senior HS; all area high schools in ‘Secure’ lockout mode

Bend Senior High School was placed under 'Secure' lockout mode on Thursday afternoon, followed by other area high schools, and law enforcement rushed to the scene and to other schools as a precaution after a threat of violence. The post Threat prompts heavy police presence at Bend Senior HS; all area high schools in ‘Secure’ lockout mode appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy