Portland 81, Pacific 73

PACIFIC (12-14) Avdalovic 2-8 0-0 5, Odum 2-10 3-4 7, Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Boone 8-14 1-2 22, Martindale 4-6 0-0 10, Ivy-Curry 4-8 0-0 10, Denson 1-5 2-3 4, Beard 1-3 0-0 2, Outlaw 1-1 3-4 5, Richards 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 25-62 12-16 73.
PORTLAND, OR
No. 4 Arizona 85, California 62

ARIZONA (22-3) A.Tubelis 11-15 1-2 23, Ballo 6-8 2-6 14, Kriisa 0-7 0-0 0, Ramey 2-7 1-2 7, Henderson 4-10 0-2 11, Larsson 6-7 1-3 16, Boswell 3-9 1-2 10, Bal 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Borovicanin 1-1 0-0 2, Veesaar 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-67 6-17 85.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona St. 69, Stanford 65

ARIZONA ST. (17-8) Gaffney 0-3 0-2 0, Des.Cambridge 5-13 0-0 13, Collins 7-13 0-0 15, Horne 6-15 2-2 18, Nunez 2-5 1-2 7, Dev.Cambridge 4-8 2-4 10, Brennan 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 2-6 0-0 4, Boakye 1-1 0-0 2, Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 5-10 69.
TEMPE, AZ
Lincoln edges Bridgeport with late free throws

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sixteen of the Lincoln girls basketball team’s 28 free throw attempts came in the fourth quarter. Although the Cougars didn’t make a field goal in the final quarter, they overcame it by hitting eight of the 16 free throws and getting enough stops defensively to hold on for a 51-49 victory over Bridgeport on Wednesday at Lincoln.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Young scores 36 as Hawks beat short-handed Suns 116-107

ATLANTA (AP) — Seeing his short-handed team struggle in a loss to Atlanta only made Phoenix coach Monty Williams all the more eager to see Kevin Durant in a Suns uniform. Trae Young scored 25 of his 36 points in the second half and the Hawks beat the Suns, still awaiting the arrival of the newly acquired Durant, 116-107 on Thursday night.
ATLANTA, GA

