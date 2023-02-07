Read full article on original website
Portland 81, Pacific 73
PACIFIC (12-14) Avdalovic 2-8 0-0 5, Odum 2-10 3-4 7, Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Boone 8-14 1-2 22, Martindale 4-6 0-0 10, Ivy-Curry 4-8 0-0 10, Denson 1-5 2-3 4, Beard 1-3 0-0 2, Outlaw 1-1 3-4 5, Richards 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 25-62 12-16 73.
No. 4 Arizona 85, California 62
ARIZONA (22-3) A.Tubelis 11-15 1-2 23, Ballo 6-8 2-6 14, Kriisa 0-7 0-0 0, Ramey 2-7 1-2 7, Henderson 4-10 0-2 11, Larsson 6-7 1-3 16, Boswell 3-9 1-2 10, Bal 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Borovicanin 1-1 0-0 2, Veesaar 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-67 6-17 85.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Arizona St. 69, Stanford 65
ARIZONA ST. (17-8) Gaffney 0-3 0-2 0, Des.Cambridge 5-13 0-0 13, Collins 7-13 0-0 15, Horne 6-15 2-2 18, Nunez 2-5 1-2 7, Dev.Cambridge 4-8 2-4 10, Brennan 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 2-6 0-0 4, Boakye 1-1 0-0 2, Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 5-10 69.
Lincoln edges Bridgeport with late free throws
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sixteen of the Lincoln girls basketball team’s 28 free throw attempts came in the fourth quarter. Although the Cougars didn’t make a field goal in the final quarter, they overcame it by hitting eight of the 16 free throws and getting enough stops defensively to hold on for a 51-49 victory over Bridgeport on Wednesday at Lincoln.
Young scores 36 as Hawks beat short-handed Suns 116-107
ATLANTA (AP) — Seeing his short-handed team struggle in a loss to Atlanta only made Phoenix coach Monty Williams all the more eager to see Kevin Durant in a Suns uniform. Trae Young scored 25 of his 36 points in the second half and the Hawks beat the Suns, still awaiting the arrival of the newly acquired Durant, 116-107 on Thursday night.
