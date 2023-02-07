Read full article on original website
Bitcoin’s Network Activity Surges to Highest Level Since May 2021, Says CryptoQuant
On Wednesday (8 February 2023), South Korea-based crypto analytics startup CryptoQuant reported that “as NFTs are stored on-chain, Bitcoin network activity surges to two-year highs.”. In a “quick take” published yesterday, CryptoQuant said:. “Bitcoin’s network activity has recently increased and is now at its highest level since...
CME Group CEO: “We’ve Actually Seen an Uptick in Our Crypto Products”
On Wednesday (8 February 2023), Terrence A. Duffy, Chairman and CEO of CME Group, which is the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, said that he was pleased by the institutional demand for his company’s crypto derivatives products. Yesterday, during an interview on CNBC, the CME Group...
Crypto Spot Trading Volume Sees Largest Percentage Rise in Two Years: CryptoCompare Report
Spot trading volumes in the cryptocurrency space rose 57.9% to $860 billion, the highest percentage increase since January 2021, according to a report published by leading crypto data provider CryptoCompare. CryptoCompare’s recently published Exchange Review report for January 2023 details that so-called Top-Tier exchanges – those with a grade between...
Ethereum-Based Altcoin’s Market Cap Surpasses $1 Billion After Rising 220% YTD
The price of Ethereum-based altcoin The Graph ($GRT) has surged more than 220% year-to-date, to the point that the cryptocurrency’s total market capitalization is now above the $1 billion mark. The token’s price has been exploding since the beginning of February, and a report from crypto analytics firm Mssari...
Sandwich Attack Protection From Hackless Is Live for Ethereum and BNB Chain
Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsor.
Crypto Community Terra Classic Price Prediction Expects $LUNC Surge 200% in February
The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of Terra Classic ($LUNC) will surge by over 200% this month to trade at $0.0005518 per token, as the community behind the cryptocurrency is making several developments to help it recover. According to CoinMarketCap’s price estimate feature, which saw over 1,200 users...
Bitcoin Golden Cross Could See $BTC Move to $25,000 in ‘Nail in the Coffin’ For Bears
The price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could soon surge to the $25,000 mark and put a “nail in the coffin” of $BTC bears and short sellers, as the cryptocurrency’s 50-day moving average rises above its 200-day moving average. According to Investopedia, there are three stages...
$ADA: Cardano’s DeFi Total Value Locked More Than Doubled So Far This Year, Data Shows
The total value locked (TVL) on Cardano’s decentralized finance (DeFi) space has more than doubled so far this year, to the point there are now over $100 million worth of $ADA locked on Defi protocols on the network. According to data from DefiLlama, the total value locked on the...
Little-Known Cryptocurrency Surges Over 1,000% in a Month As AI Narrative Takes Over
A little-known cryptocurrency that currently has just slightly over 300 active daily addresses has seen its price surge over 1,000% over the past month as artificial intelligence is seemingly becoming the new narrative on the market. The cryptocurrency’s price explosion comes at a time in which tech giants have been...
Cardano ($ADA) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Whale Transactions Surge in Move ‘Associated With Price Shifts’
Popular smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA) and meem-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) have both seen the number of large whale transactions on their networks surge, in a move that has been “historically associated with price shifts.”. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, both Cardano, Shiba In, and the controversial...
Shiba Inu Rival $FLOKI Becomes Most Purchased Tokens by $BNB Whales After Major Token Burn Proposal
A Shiba Inu ($SHIB) rival and a popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, Floki Inu ($FLOKI), has recently become the most purchased token among the 500 largest whales on the $BNB chain after the project proposed a massive token burn. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, the 500 largest whales on...
