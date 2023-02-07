ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

Bitcoin’s Network Activity Surges to Highest Level Since May 2021, Says CryptoQuant

On Wednesday (8 February 2023), South Korea-based crypto analytics startup CryptoQuant reported that “as NFTs are stored on-chain, Bitcoin network activity surges to two-year highs.”. In a “quick take” published yesterday, CryptoQuant said:. “Bitcoin’s network activity has recently increased and is now at its highest level since...
cryptoglobe.com

CME Group CEO: “We’ve Actually Seen an Uptick in Our Crypto Products”

On Wednesday (8 February 2023), Terrence A. Duffy, Chairman and CEO of CME Group, which is the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, said that he was pleased by the institutional demand for his company’s crypto derivatives products. Yesterday, during an interview on CNBC, the CME Group...
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Spot Trading Volume Sees Largest Percentage Rise in Two Years: CryptoCompare Report

Spot trading volumes in the cryptocurrency space rose 57.9% to $860 billion, the highest percentage increase since January 2021, according to a report published by leading crypto data provider CryptoCompare. CryptoCompare’s recently published Exchange Review report for January 2023 details that so-called Top-Tier exchanges – those with a grade between...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum-Based Altcoin’s Market Cap Surpasses $1 Billion After Rising 220% YTD

The price of Ethereum-based altcoin The Graph ($GRT) has surged more than 220% year-to-date, to the point that the cryptocurrency’s total market capitalization is now above the $1 billion mark. The token’s price has been exploding since the beginning of February, and a report from crypto analytics firm Mssari...
cryptoglobe.com

Sandwich Attack Protection From Hackless Is Live for Ethereum and BNB Chain

Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsor.
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Community Terra Classic Price Prediction Expects $LUNC Surge 200% in February

The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of Terra Classic ($LUNC) will surge by over 200% this month to trade at $0.0005518 per token, as the community behind the cryptocurrency is making several developments to help it recover. According to CoinMarketCap’s price estimate feature, which saw over 1,200 users...
cryptoglobe.com

Little-Known Cryptocurrency Surges Over 1,000% in a Month As AI Narrative Takes Over

A little-known cryptocurrency that currently has just slightly over 300 active daily addresses has seen its price surge over 1,000% over the past month as artificial intelligence is seemingly becoming the new narrative on the market. The cryptocurrency’s price explosion comes at a time in which tech giants have been...

