Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
The Japanese Village Plaza Mall is a Nice Place to Visit in Los Angeles, CaliforniaS. F. MoriLos Angeles, CA
Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing
A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
Cher Getting Married? Singer's Plans With AE Edwards Surfaced After Engagement Buzz
Are Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards getting married soon?. Fans have been waiting to hear wedding bells after Cher shared on her Twitter account in December a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring she received from Edwards. She did not clarify whether she was already engaged, but her followers had been expecting to receive good news from the couple.
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Burt Bacharach Tragic Cause of Death: Pop Songwriting Genius Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach was one of the most prominent and celebrated pop songwriters in the '50s through the '80s; he wrote numerous songs for some of the biggest artists during those decades. He was the genius behind "I Say A Little Prayer," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," "Raindrops...
Adele, The Rock Friendship Blossomed, Thanks to Trevor Noah, Grammys
Apart from the musical triumph that many have been witnessing at the Grammy Awards throughout the years, another special moment that artists have celebrated at the show was the friendship and camaraderie that can be formed when meeting your fellow musicians and artists. At the 2023 Grammy Awards, the world...
Franklin Jonas Unveils Debut Song 'Cocaine': Get to Know the Youngest Jonas Brother
Many are highly aware that Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas have a significantly younger brother, Franklin Jonas, who has not been into music-until now. Franklin began his career as a child actor and was generally simply known as the "Bonus Jonas" by fans since he never really participated in or with the group.
Shakira New Diss Song LEAKED? Gerard Pique's New GF is Already Worried
Shakira's recently released diss track aimed at her ex Gerard Pique has gone viral and even peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs. But apparently, she's been pretty busy in the recording studio as of late, because according to Marca, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer has another song up her sleeve.
Fleetwood Mac Heartbreak: Real Reason Why Members Hated Each Other Amid Fame Revealed
Fleetwood Mac members' relationships with one another were not ideal behind the scenes. Like any other band in the world, Fleetwood Mac also saw members come and go. Despite that, the band saw success in the music industry. But amid its fame and popularity, the members also had to deal...
Scooter Braun Now Owns Lil Baby, Migos, After Hybe, Quality Control Acquisition
Scooter Braun-owned Hybe has now acquired Quality Control Music which bills some of the most promising hip-hop acts of the generation. Although Hybe South Korea was the one who acquired the influential Atlanta music label, it was controversial manager Scooter Braun who owns Hybe America, the parent company of Hybe South Korea.
Nicki Minaj, Cardi B Feud: Here's Where 50 Cent Stands In
50 Cent is one of the most prominent rappers in the music industry. Although he is dubbed problematic by many because of his takes on certain issues, many have still looked up to him for thoughts and opinions on certain industry-related issues. Most recently, 50 Cent weighed in on one...
Bonnie Raitt's 'Just Like That' See MASSIVE Uptick in Streams, Sales After Grammy Win
Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That" won Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which sparked a myriad of reactions from artists, celebrities, fans, and audiences alike, but arguably the most prominent reaction was shock and rage. Raitt was considered a dark horse in the category, after all, many...
Kelly Clarkson New Life: Singer's Sentiments 2 Years After Nasty Divorce From Brandon Blackstock Revealed
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" in June 2020. The 40-year-old host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" appears to be improving despite her nasty divorce battle. The "Because of You" singer is "happier than she's been in a very long time," a source close to...
Did Diplo Shade Beyoncé at the Grammys? Record Producer Clarifies ONE Thing!
Beyoncé snagged one of the biggest awards at the Grammys last Sunday and many fans were happy for her achievement. However, one of the audience members, Diplo, seemingly reacted differently. More recently, the famed record producer finally spoke out to reveal the context behind his reaction. According to Pitchfork,...
Louis Tomlinson 'All Those Voices' Documentary: Release Date, Details, More!
Louis Tomlinson is giving his fans a peek at his intimate journey toward stardom in his upcoming new documentary film, "All of Those Voices." The former One Direction star is ready to bear it all and recount the experiences he had when he was working with the group until he went solo as an artist.
Britney Spears Family Afraid That Pop Star 'Would Die' Leading Them to Host an Intervention [REPORT]
Britney Spears' closest friends and family have been scared over the pop star's recent behavior and are afraid that "she would die" leading them to host an intervention, but failed to do so; why did their plans get canceled?. According to a report by a news outlet, the musician, who...
Lea Michele Net Worth 2023: 'Glee' and Broadway Superstar Reflects on 'Eye-Opening' Diva Drama
Lea Michele is enjoying her success in the Broadway production of "Funny Girl," but that doesn't mean she doesn't reflect on her development and the turmoil that took place on the "Glee" set. The Bronx, New York native, 36, talked about her experience in 2020 to Interview magazine after some...
Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards Ties Rock Category Win With Brandi Carlile
Ozzy Osbourne and Brandi Carlile dominated the Rock and Metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Osbourne got a total of four nominations for his most recent album, "Patient Number 9," which went two for four at last Sunday's Grammy Awards. Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards 2023. Osbourne took home the...
David Guetta Receives Flak After Using Eminem’s FAKE Voice in Recent Performance [WATCH]
Artificial intelligence is taking over several creative outlets and communities like art, writing, and more recently, music. David Guetta is currently facing negative reactions from fans after he used a deep fake AI voice of Eminem in a recent performance; how did he do it?. Taking to his official Twitter...
Jessie Ware NEW Album 2023 Release Date: Pop Star Drops NEW Song to Hype Fans Even More!
Jessie Ware is back! After years of waiting, fans can finally hear new music from the british pop star as she announced the release of her upcoming album. To hype her supporters even more, she dropped a new single; when is the release date of her next record?. Taking to...
