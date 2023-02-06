Read full article on original website
Bonnie Raitt Song of the Year Grammy Win on 'Purpose', Fat Joe Claims
Fat Joe has been candid about his thoughts on the 2023 Grammy Awards, especially on Bonnie Raitt's Song of the Year win. Fat Joe was present on Music's Biggest Night mainly to support his friends and collaborators on the 50th Year celebration of Hip-hop at the show. Meanwhile, days after...
Adele, The Rock Friendship Blossomed, Thanks to Trevor Noah, Grammys
Apart from the musical triumph that many have been witnessing at the Grammy Awards throughout the years, another special moment that artists have celebrated at the show was the friendship and camaraderie that can be formed when meeting your fellow musicians and artists. At the 2023 Grammy Awards, the world...
Bonnie Raitt's 'Just Like That' See MASSIVE Uptick in Streams, Sales After Grammy Win
Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That" won Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which sparked a myriad of reactions from artists, celebrities, fans, and audiences alike, but arguably the most prominent reaction was shock and rage. Raitt was considered a dark horse in the category, after all, many...
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing
A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Madonna Grammys 'Plastic Face' Explained: Reason Leaves Internet Divided
Madonna's Grammy Awards appearance has sparked controversy and backlash again following the debut of her "plastic face" on live television. Fans and detractors of the Queen of Pop have been very vocal about their support and hate toward Madonna's "plastic face," with many divided on how they would perceive the drastic change that the singer has undergone in the past few years.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Cher Getting Married? Singer's Plans With AE Edwards Surfaced After Engagement Buzz
Are Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards getting married soon?. Fans have been waiting to hear wedding bells after Cher shared on her Twitter account in December a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring she received from Edwards. She did not clarify whether she was already engaged, but her followers had been expecting to receive good news from the couple.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
David Guetta Receives Flak After Using Eminem’s FAKE Voice in Recent Performance [WATCH]
Artificial intelligence is taking over several creative outlets and communities like art, writing, and more recently, music. David Guetta is currently facing negative reactions from fans after he used a deep fake AI voice of Eminem in a recent performance; how did he do it?. Taking to his official Twitter...
Shakira New Diss Song LEAKED? Gerard Pique's New GF is Already Worried
Shakira's recently released diss track aimed at her ex Gerard Pique has gone viral and even peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs. But apparently, she's been pretty busy in the recording studio as of late, because according to Marca, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer has another song up her sleeve.
Tove Lo ‘Borderline’ Release Date: Here’s How Dua Lipa Got Involved in New Song
Tove Lo is set to release a new song, and to fans' suprise, Dua Lipa is credited as one of the writers. More recently, the pop star announced the official release date; when is it coming out?. According to NME, the Swedish singer, who recently dropped her fifth studio album...
Nicki Minaj, Cardi B Feud: Here's Where 50 Cent Stands In
50 Cent is one of the most prominent rappers in the music industry. Although he is dubbed problematic by many because of his takes on certain issues, many have still looked up to him for thoughts and opinions on certain industry-related issues. Most recently, 50 Cent weighed in on one...
Jessie Ware NEW Album 2023 Release Date: Pop Star Drops NEW Song to Hype Fans Even More!
Jessie Ware is back! After years of waiting, fans can finally hear new music from the british pop star as she announced the release of her upcoming album. To hype her supporters even more, she dropped a new single; when is the release date of her next record?. Taking to...
Scooter Braun Now Owns Lil Baby, Migos, After Hybe, Quality Control Acquisition
Scooter Braun-owned Hybe has now acquired Quality Control Music which bills some of the most promising hip-hop acts of the generation. Although Hybe South Korea was the one who acquired the influential Atlanta music label, it was controversial manager Scooter Braun who owns Hybe America, the parent company of Hybe South Korea.
Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards Ties Rock Category Win With Brandi Carlile
Ozzy Osbourne and Brandi Carlile dominated the Rock and Metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Osbourne got a total of four nominations for his most recent album, "Patient Number 9," which went two for four at last Sunday's Grammy Awards. Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards 2023. Osbourne took home the...
Travis Barker Gets Injured Ahead of Blink-182 Comeback Tour: Drummer’s Finger Gets DISLOCATED
Many fans are excited for Blink-182 to reunite again in a highly-anticipated comeback concert after being on hiatus for years. However, Travis Barker recently revealed that he suffered an injury while rehearsing for the concert. Initially, the drummer took to his official Twitter account to share a random post, writing,...
Kelly Clarkson New Life: Singer's Sentiments 2 Years After Nasty Divorce From Brandon Blackstock Revealed
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" in June 2020. The 40-year-old host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" appears to be improving despite her nasty divorce battle. The "Because of You" singer is "happier than she's been in a very long time," a source close to...
Burt Bacharach Tragic Cause of Death: Pop Songwriting Genius Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach was one of the most prominent and celebrated pop songwriters in the '50s through the '80s; he wrote numerous songs for some of the biggest artists during those decades. He was the genius behind "I Say A Little Prayer," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," "Raindrops...
