ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Bonnie Raitt Song of the Year Grammy Win on 'Purpose', Fat Joe Claims

Fat Joe has been candid about his thoughts on the 2023 Grammy Awards, especially on Bonnie Raitt's Song of the Year win. Fat Joe was present on Music's Biggest Night mainly to support his friends and collaborators on the 50th Year celebration of Hip-hop at the show. Meanwhile, days after...
musictimes.com

Adele, The Rock Friendship Blossomed, Thanks to Trevor Noah, Grammys

Apart from the musical triumph that many have been witnessing at the Grammy Awards throughout the years, another special moment that artists have celebrated at the show was the friendship and camaraderie that can be formed when meeting your fellow musicians and artists. At the 2023 Grammy Awards, the world...
musictimes.com

Bonnie Raitt's 'Just Like That' See MASSIVE Uptick in Streams, Sales After Grammy Win

Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That" won Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which sparked a myriad of reactions from artists, celebrities, fans, and audiences alike, but arguably the most prominent reaction was shock and rage. Raitt was considered a dark horse in the category, after all, many...
musictimes.com

Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing

A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
musictimes.com

Madonna Grammys 'Plastic Face' Explained: Reason Leaves Internet Divided

Madonna's Grammy Awards appearance has sparked controversy and backlash again following the debut of her "plastic face" on live television. Fans and detractors of the Queen of Pop have been very vocal about their support and hate toward Madonna's "plastic face," with many divided on how they would perceive the drastic change that the singer has undergone in the past few years.
musictimes.com

Cher Getting Married? Singer's Plans With AE Edwards Surfaced After Engagement Buzz

Are Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards getting married soon?. Fans have been waiting to hear wedding bells after Cher shared on her Twitter account in December a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring she received from Edwards. She did not clarify whether she was already engaged, but her followers had been expecting to receive good news from the couple.
POPSUGAR

Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps

Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
musictimes.com

Shakira New Diss Song LEAKED? Gerard Pique's New GF is Already Worried

Shakira's recently released diss track aimed at her ex Gerard Pique has gone viral and even peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs. But apparently, she's been pretty busy in the recording studio as of late, because according to Marca, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer has another song up her sleeve.
musictimes.com

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B Feud: Here's Where 50 Cent Stands In

50 Cent is one of the most prominent rappers in the music industry. Although he is dubbed problematic by many because of his takes on certain issues, many have still looked up to him for thoughts and opinions on certain industry-related issues. Most recently, 50 Cent weighed in on one...
musictimes.com

Scooter Braun Now Owns Lil Baby, Migos, After Hybe, Quality Control Acquisition

Scooter Braun-owned Hybe has now acquired Quality Control Music which bills some of the most promising hip-hop acts of the generation. Although Hybe South Korea was the one who acquired the influential Atlanta music label, it was controversial manager Scooter Braun who owns Hybe America, the parent company of Hybe South Korea.
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards Ties Rock Category Win With Brandi Carlile

Ozzy Osbourne and Brandi Carlile dominated the Rock and Metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Osbourne got a total of four nominations for his most recent album, "Patient Number 9," which went two for four at last Sunday's Grammy Awards. Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards 2023. Osbourne took home the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy