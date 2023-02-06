Read full article on original website
Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing
A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Cher Getting Married? Singer's Plans With AE Edwards Surfaced After Engagement Buzz
Are Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards getting married soon?. Fans have been waiting to hear wedding bells after Cher shared on her Twitter account in December a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring she received from Edwards. She did not clarify whether she was already engaged, but her followers had been expecting to receive good news from the couple.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Madonna Grammys 'Plastic Face' Explained: Reason Leaves Internet Divided
Madonna's Grammy Awards appearance has sparked controversy and backlash again following the debut of her "plastic face" on live television. Fans and detractors of the Queen of Pop have been very vocal about their support and hate toward Madonna's "plastic face," with many divided on how they would perceive the drastic change that the singer has undergone in the past few years.
Bonnie Raitt Song of the Year Grammy Win on 'Purpose', Fat Joe Claims
Fat Joe has been candid about his thoughts on the 2023 Grammy Awards, especially on Bonnie Raitt's Song of the Year win. Fat Joe was present on Music's Biggest Night mainly to support his friends and collaborators on the 50th Year celebration of Hip-hop at the show. Meanwhile, days after...
Tove Lo ‘Borderline’ Release Date: Here’s How Dua Lipa Got Involved in New Song
Tove Lo is set to release a new song, and to fans' suprise, Dua Lipa is credited as one of the writers. More recently, the pop star announced the official release date; when is it coming out?. According to NME, the Swedish singer, who recently dropped her fifth studio album...
Scooter Braun Now Owns Lil Baby, Migos, After Hybe, Quality Control Acquisition
Scooter Braun-owned Hybe has now acquired Quality Control Music which bills some of the most promising hip-hop acts of the generation. Although Hybe South Korea was the one who acquired the influential Atlanta music label, it was controversial manager Scooter Braun who owns Hybe America, the parent company of Hybe South Korea.
Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards Ties Rock Category Win With Brandi Carlile
Ozzy Osbourne and Brandi Carlile dominated the Rock and Metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Osbourne got a total of four nominations for his most recent album, "Patient Number 9," which went two for four at last Sunday's Grammy Awards. Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards 2023. Osbourne took home the...
Lea Michele Reading Has To Improve Before Barbra Streisand Memoir Comes Out
Lea Michele has her homework cut out for her in the next coming months!. In the past few months, everyone who has been on social media has already come across the Lea Michele reading illiteracy scandal that had everyone asking if she could really read or not. Since then, everyone,...
Jessie Ware NEW Album 2023 Release Date: Pop Star Drops NEW Song to Hype Fans Even More!
Jessie Ware is back! After years of waiting, fans can finally hear new music from the british pop star as she announced the release of her upcoming album. To hype her supporters even more, she dropped a new single; when is the release date of her next record?. Taking to...
Bonnie Raitt's 'Just Like That' See MASSIVE Uptick in Streams, Sales After Grammy Win
Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That" won Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which sparked a myriad of reactions from artists, celebrities, fans, and audiences alike, but arguably the most prominent reaction was shock and rage. Raitt was considered a dark horse in the category, after all, many...
Duran Duran North American Tour 2023: Dates, Venues, Tickets, Special Guests, More!
Fans who were "Hungry like a Wolf" just to watch a Duran Duran concert can finally see the English rock band live this year!. The band will be embarking on an ambitious tour this summer from May to September 2023. Check out the full dates below:. Duran Duran North American...
Burt Bacharach Tragic Cause of Death: Pop Songwriting Genius Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach was one of the most prominent and celebrated pop songwriters in the '50s through the '80s; he wrote numerous songs for some of the biggest artists during those decades. He was the genius behind "I Say A Little Prayer," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," "Raindrops...
Adele Walked Out During Harry Styles' Win? Lizzo Dishes Out What REALLY Happened
Was Adele really bitter when her successful album "30" lost to Harry Styles' "Harry's House" during the 2023 Grammy Awards?. Fans speculated that the "Easy On Me" singer walked out while Styles was giving his acceptance speech for winning Album of the Year at the Grammys. It was all thanks...
Kelly Clarkson New Life: Singer's Sentiments 2 Years After Nasty Divorce From Brandon Blackstock Revealed
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" in June 2020. The 40-year-old host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" appears to be improving despite her nasty divorce battle. The "Because of You" singer is "happier than she's been in a very long time," a source close to...
Lea Michele Net Worth 2023: 'Glee' and Broadway Superstar Reflects on 'Eye-Opening' Diva Drama
Lea Michele is enjoying her success in the Broadway production of "Funny Girl," but that doesn't mean she doesn't reflect on her development and the turmoil that took place on the "Glee" set. The Bronx, New York native, 36, talked about her experience in 2020 to Interview magazine after some...
Madonna's Plastic Surgery Talks Resurface Following Infamous 'Plastic Face' at Grammys
Madonna at Grammys 2023 shocked fans due to her "plastic face," and it also caused the public to revisit the plastic surgery rumors surrounding her. Multiple news outlets shared clips of Madonna's appearance at the recently wrapped-up weekend ceremony where she introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy" performance. The Queen of Pop suffered criticism and condemnation for her looks, with most of the public slamming her for having a "plastic face" at the Grammys.
