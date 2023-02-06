ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing

A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Cher Getting Married? Singer's Plans With AE Edwards Surfaced After Engagement Buzz

Are Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards getting married soon?. Fans have been waiting to hear wedding bells after Cher shared on her Twitter account in December a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring she received from Edwards. She did not clarify whether she was already engaged, but her followers had been expecting to receive good news from the couple.
POPSUGAR

Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps

Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
musictimes.com

Madonna Grammys 'Plastic Face' Explained: Reason Leaves Internet Divided

Madonna's Grammy Awards appearance has sparked controversy and backlash again following the debut of her "plastic face" on live television. Fans and detractors of the Queen of Pop have been very vocal about their support and hate toward Madonna's "plastic face," with many divided on how they would perceive the drastic change that the singer has undergone in the past few years.
musictimes.com

Bonnie Raitt Song of the Year Grammy Win on 'Purpose', Fat Joe Claims

Fat Joe has been candid about his thoughts on the 2023 Grammy Awards, especially on Bonnie Raitt's Song of the Year win. Fat Joe was present on Music's Biggest Night mainly to support his friends and collaborators on the 50th Year celebration of Hip-hop at the show. Meanwhile, days after...
musictimes.com

Scooter Braun Now Owns Lil Baby, Migos, After Hybe, Quality Control Acquisition

Scooter Braun-owned Hybe has now acquired Quality Control Music which bills some of the most promising hip-hop acts of the generation. Although Hybe South Korea was the one who acquired the influential Atlanta music label, it was controversial manager Scooter Braun who owns Hybe America, the parent company of Hybe South Korea.
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards Ties Rock Category Win With Brandi Carlile

Ozzy Osbourne and Brandi Carlile dominated the Rock and Metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Osbourne got a total of four nominations for his most recent album, "Patient Number 9," which went two for four at last Sunday's Grammy Awards. Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards 2023. Osbourne took home the...
musictimes.com

Lea Michele Reading Has To Improve Before Barbra Streisand Memoir Comes Out

Lea Michele has her homework cut out for her in the next coming months!. In the past few months, everyone who has been on social media has already come across the Lea Michele reading illiteracy scandal that had everyone asking if she could really read or not. Since then, everyone,...
musictimes.com

Bonnie Raitt's 'Just Like That' See MASSIVE Uptick in Streams, Sales After Grammy Win

Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That" won Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which sparked a myriad of reactions from artists, celebrities, fans, and audiences alike, but arguably the most prominent reaction was shock and rage. Raitt was considered a dark horse in the category, after all, many...
musictimes.com

Adele Walked Out During Harry Styles' Win? Lizzo Dishes Out What REALLY Happened

Was Adele really bitter when her successful album "30" lost to Harry Styles' "Harry's House" during the 2023 Grammy Awards?. Fans speculated that the "Easy On Me" singer walked out while Styles was giving his acceptance speech for winning Album of the Year at the Grammys. It was all thanks...
musictimes.com

Madonna's Plastic Surgery Talks Resurface Following Infamous 'Plastic Face' at Grammys

Madonna at Grammys 2023 shocked fans due to her "plastic face," and it also caused the public to revisit the plastic surgery rumors surrounding her. Multiple news outlets shared clips of Madonna's appearance at the recently wrapped-up weekend ceremony where she introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy" performance. The Queen of Pop suffered criticism and condemnation for her looks, with most of the public slamming her for having a "plastic face" at the Grammys.

Comments / 0

Community Policy