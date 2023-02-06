Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Quavo and Offset Get into Fight Backstage at Grammys Over Takeoff Tribute
There's clearly still serious bad blood between Migos' rappers Quavo and Offset following the death of Takeoff ... and those emotions boiled over backstage at the Grammys into a physical fight. Sources at the show tell us just before Quavo took the stage to perform his song "Without You" as...
Complex
Offset Addresses J. Prince’s Remarks About His Relationship With Takeoff
Offset has addressed recent remarks made by J. Prince in connection with the late Takeoff, who was fatally shot in Houston last November. As you may have seen, Prince spoke about Takeoff’s death during a recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, as seen below. After sharing kind words about Quavo (“There’s love here”), Prince turned his attention to “this Offset dude” during the final minutes of the interview.
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Gets Heated Backstage at the GRAMMYs Amid Reported Fight Between Offset and Quavo
While Takeoff's life and legacy was remembered onstage at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, things were definitely heated backstage, with Cardi B getting upset amid reports that Quavo prevented Offset from joining him during the In Memoriam segment. According to TMZ, the two Migos rappers got into a physical altercation moments...
Business Insider
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
musictimes.com
Quavo Grammys 2023: Rapper Making BIG Comeback Months After Takeoff’s Death
Quavo has remained silent over the past few months after his Takeoff's death, but it appears that the musician is making a big comeback this month in honor of his good pal. According to Uproxx, the 1/3 of Migos will be one of the performers at this weekend's highly-anticipated Grammy Awards during the show's "In Memoriam" segment. The rapper is expected to perform his tribute song "Without You" together with Maverick City Music, a gospel band.
The FADER
Watch Quavo perform his Takeoff tribute “Without You” at the 2023 Grammys
For all the sound and fury that usually accompanies the annual Grammy Awards, occasionally the show broadcasts a moment of genuine humanity. For the 2023 edition, it came during the "In Memoriam" segment, where Quavo paid tribute to his Migos bandmate and nephew Takeoff with a performance of "Without You," a eulogy written and released after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston.
musictimes.com
Jennifer Lopez Snaps At Ben Affleck During Grammys: Real Reason Alcoholic Drinks or His 'Bored' Face?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen having a nasty argument at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. In the first row of the celebrity-studded event, the "Maid in Manhattan" actress and her husband were seen when Ben was observed whispering something in her ear. Fans now believe they saw...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
TMZ.com
LL Cool J, Flavor Flav and Busta Rhymes Rapping Along Backstage at Grammys
The Grammys' hip hop tribute to celebrate the culture's 50th anniversary stole the show -- and even had some legends nodding their heads and rapping along while waiting in the wings backstage. TMZ Hip Hop obtained this video of LL Cool J rappin' out to Too Short's "Blow The Whistle"...
musictimes.com
Franklin Jonas Unveils Debut Song 'Cocaine': Get to Know the Youngest Jonas Brother
Many are highly aware that Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas have a significantly younger brother, Franklin Jonas, who has not been into music-until now. Franklin began his career as a child actor and was generally simply known as the "Bonus Jonas" by fans since he never really participated in or with the group.
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez' Best Friend Raquelle Stevens 'Offended' That Fans Called Her a 'Bad Friend'?
Selena Gomez has many celebrity best friends, the most notable one being Taylor Swift, but she isn't the only best friend the singer has-in fact, fans got a closer look into Gomez's relationship with her other BFF Raquelle Stevens through her recently-released documentary. The "My Mind & Me" documentary not...
Jay-Z to Perform at Grammys With DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne
Jay-Z will perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday and won't be taking the stage by himself.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Named Billboard's No. 1 Rapper Of All Time, Social Media Reacts
JAY-Z has been named the greatest rapper of all time by Billboard and VIBE, and as is usually the case with Hip Hop rankings, it has caused quite a stir. The publications began rolling out their list of Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time last month as part of a collaborative effort to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary this year.
musictimes.com
Phil Anselmo Controversy: Shinedown's Brent Smith Says Pantera Member Should Have a Chance To Grow
Shinedown's Brent Smith broke his silence following Phil Anselmo's racism controversy. Phil Anselmo's Nazi salute and racist comments in the past resurfaced this month ahead of Pantera's supposed appearance at Germany's Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals. The controversy led the band to be removed from the lineup, and the public continuously slammed Anselmo for his actions.
musictimes.com
Grammys in Memoriam Segment: Here’s Why Many Late Artists Were Not Included
The Grammy Awards has been honoring late musicians over the past years with a segment called "In Memoriam." For the 65th edition of the most prestigious event in music, many artists were left out of the tribute and fans have been wondering why. According to USA Today, countless of late...
musictimes.com
Did Diplo Shade Beyoncé at the Grammys? Record Producer Clarifies ONE Thing!
Beyoncé snagged one of the biggest awards at the Grammys last Sunday and many fans were happy for her achievement. However, one of the audience members, Diplo, seemingly reacted differently. More recently, the famed record producer finally spoke out to reveal the context behind his reaction. According to Pitchfork,...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Accepts Inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award At 2023 Grammys
Los Angeles, CA - Dr. Dre has been honored with the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for all of his achievements in the music industry. The legendary producer and mogul accepted the award — which is, of course, named after himself — at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which were held at the Crypto.com Arena in his hometown of Los Angeles on Sunday night (February 5).
musictimes.com
Zach Bryan Twitter Account Disappears: Did Ticketmaster Finally Get Him? Fans Speculate
Zach Bryan deleted his Twitter account and fans are worried about what might have happened to him-what could possibly cause him to cut off communications with his fans?. Before disappearing from Twitter, Bryan has been enjoying what is arguably the most peaceful and successful time of his career. His song...
musictimes.com
Prince’s Superbowl Halftime Show Anniversary: Performance Almost Became a Disaster Until THIS Happened
Aside from releasing several albums throughout his career, Prince was also popularly known for his iconic performance at the Super Bown XLI halftime show in 2007, but little did fans know that his life was in danger that day due to heavy downpour; take a look at the story of how the musician and his team pulled off the legendary set.
musictimes.com
Chris Brown Apologizes to Robert Glasper For 'Rude, Mean' Reaction to Grammy Loss
Chris Brown realized how wrong his reaction was when he learned that he lost best R&B album to Robert Glasper, because he quickly apologized. Apparently, Brown reached out to Glasper himself to apologize and shared a screenshot of his message: "Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys,
