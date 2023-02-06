Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)
Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
POPSUGAR
Kim Petras on Being the First Trans Woman to Win Best Pop Duo at the Grammys: "Labels Matter"
Kim Petras is celebrating the significance of her Grammys win. In an interview at Universal Music Group's after-party, she discussed becoming the first transgender woman to win the award for best pop duo/group performance at the Feb. 5 event. "Labels matter so much. So, for the Recording Academy to honor me for the work that I put in . . .," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I was a singer who had transgender in front of their name for years . . . That's the first thing people know about me, and it just feels, as a musician and someone who's put in years and years — over 10 years of writing songs and being in the industry — it feels incredible."
Taylor Swift & Ex Harry Styles Hug At The Grammys & She Cheers For His AOTY Win: Watch
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are on friendly terms following their 2013 breakup. The exes were both in attendance at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, and fans in the crowd caught them sharing a hug and catching up during a commercial break. Taylor went over to Harry’s table and they spent a moment talking to one another.
Offset responds to criticism of Takeoff relationship after Grammys tribute: 'I don't know you'
Offset is defending himself against criticisms of his relationship with his Migos collaborator Takeoff following Quavo's Grammys tribute.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
BET
Quavo To Perform Takeoff Tribute At 2023 Grammys
Quavo is set to honor his nephew and fellow Migos cohort Takeoff with a special tribute performance at Sunday’s (February 5) 65th annual Grammy Awards. Last month, the Gwinnett, Georgia native shared his tribute track “Without You”, which remembers Takeoff and mourns his tragic death. A somber, black-and-white music video for the song was also released.
musictimes.com
Jennifer Lopez Snaps At Ben Affleck During Grammys: Real Reason Alcoholic Drinks or His 'Bored' Face?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen having a nasty argument at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. In the first row of the celebrity-studded event, the "Maid in Manhattan" actress and her husband were seen when Ben was observed whispering something in her ear. Fans now believe they saw...
musictimes.com
Lizzo Applauds Beyoncé After Historic Grammys Win: 'Artist of Our Lives'
Lizzo gave Beyoncé the biggest shoutout when she delivered her acceptance speech after winning the 2023 Record of the Year at the Grammys. The 2023 GRAMMY Awards officially recognized musicians and their music during the weekend ceremony. Among the recipients, Lizzo made headlines after she outshined everyone in the Record of the Year category.
Beyoncé gets stuck in traffic, misses award win at Grammys 2023
Even Queen Bey has to deal with Los Angeles traffic. Beyoncé missed her first win of the night at the 2023 Grammys because she was stuck in a traffic jam outside the arena. After the “Break My Soul” songstress won the award for Best R&B Song, Terius Nash and Nile Rodgers rushed to the stage to accept the award on her behalf. While Nash — aka The-Dream — briefly thanked the crowd in a censored speech, Trevor Noah then stepped in to offer an explanation. Follow Page Six’s coverage of the 2023 Grammys Grammys 2023 live red carpet: All the celebrity...
musictimes.com
Madonna Grammys 'Plastic Face' Explained: Reason Leaves Internet Divided
Madonna's Grammy Awards appearance has sparked controversy and backlash again following the debut of her "plastic face" on live television. Fans and detractors of the Queen of Pop have been very vocal about their support and hate toward Madonna's "plastic face," with many divided on how they would perceive the drastic change that the singer has undergone in the past few years.
Adele’s Real Reaction To Harry Styles Winning AOTY At Grammys Revealed After Fans Claim She Walked Out
Adele, 34, appeared to get up and leave the Grammy Awards when Harry Styles, 29, won Album of the Year, or so we thought from a video that went viral on Twitter after the Feb. 5 award show. Luckily, the truth was revealed by Lizzo, 34, who was sitting with Adele at the Grammys, and recorded the moment Harry won AOTY for an epic TikTok. In Lizzo’s video, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker cheered for her pal Harry, before she panned the camera over to Adele, who jokingly asked Lizzo, “Why are you filming me for?” Adele seemed extremely cheery and super happy about Harry’s big win.
Offset Seemingly Addresses Alleged Fight With Quavo at 2023 Grammys
Watch: Offset Addresses Alleged Grammys Fight With Quavo. Offset is clearing the air on where he stands with cousin Quavo. The "Bad and Boujee" artist pushed back at rumors that he and his fellow Migos member got into a physical fight backstage at the 2023 Grammys. "What tf look like...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
musictimes.com
2023 Grammy Awards TV Ratings The Highest Among Pandemic Shows [DETAILS]
The 2023 Grammy Awards was the third live face-to-face show since the coronavirus pandemic plagued the world in 2020. Since then, The Recording Academy has faced dwindling viewership in television, which led them to reassess and strategize on plans to get more viewers every year. According to Variety, the 2023...
musictimes.com
Bonnie Raitt Song of the Year Grammy Win on 'Purpose', Fat Joe Claims
Fat Joe has been candid about his thoughts on the 2023 Grammy Awards, especially on Bonnie Raitt's Song of the Year win. Fat Joe was present on Music's Biggest Night mainly to support his friends and collaborators on the 50th Year celebration of Hip-hop at the show. Meanwhile, days after...
musictimes.com
Franklin Jonas Unveils Debut Song 'Cocaine': Get to Know the Youngest Jonas Brother
Many are highly aware that Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas have a significantly younger brother, Franklin Jonas, who has not been into music-until now. Franklin began his career as a child actor and was generally simply known as the "Bonus Jonas" by fans since he never really participated in or with the group.
musictimes.com
Madonna's Plastic Surgery Talks Resurface Following Infamous 'Plastic Face' at Grammys
Madonna at Grammys 2023 shocked fans due to her "plastic face," and it also caused the public to revisit the plastic surgery rumors surrounding her. Multiple news outlets shared clips of Madonna's appearance at the recently wrapped-up weekend ceremony where she introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy" performance. The Queen of Pop suffered criticism and condemnation for her looks, with most of the public slamming her for having a "plastic face" at the Grammys.
musictimes.com
Chris Brown Apologizes to Robert Glasper For 'Rude, Mean' Reaction to Grammy Loss
Chris Brown realized how wrong his reaction was when he learned that he lost best R&B album to Robert Glasper, because he quickly apologized. Apparently, Brown reached out to Glasper himself to apologize and shared a screenshot of his message: "Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys,
musictimes.com
Zach Bryan Twitter Account Disappears: Did Ticketmaster Finally Get Him? Fans Speculate
Zach Bryan deleted his Twitter account and fans are worried about what might have happened to him-what could possibly cause him to cut off communications with his fans?. Before disappearing from Twitter, Bryan has been enjoying what is arguably the most peaceful and successful time of his career. His song...
musictimes.com
Travis Barker Gets Injured Ahead of Blink-182 Comeback Tour: Drummer’s Finger Gets DISLOCATED
Many fans are excited for Blink-182 to reunite again in a highly-anticipated comeback concert after being on hiatus for years. However, Travis Barker recently revealed that he suffered an injury while rehearsing for the concert. Initially, the drummer took to his official Twitter account to share a random post, writing,...
Comments / 0