ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)

Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
POPSUGAR

Kim Petras on Being the First Trans Woman to Win Best Pop Duo at the Grammys: "Labels Matter"

Kim Petras is celebrating the significance of her Grammys win. In an interview at Universal Music Group's after-party, she discussed becoming the first transgender woman to win the award for best pop duo/group performance at the Feb. 5 event. "Labels matter so much. So, for the Recording Academy to honor me for the work that I put in . . .," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I was a singer who had transgender in front of their name for years . . . That's the first thing people know about me, and it just feels, as a musician and someone who's put in years and years — over 10 years of writing songs and being in the industry — it feels incredible."
BET

Quavo To Perform Takeoff Tribute At 2023 Grammys

Quavo is set to honor his nephew and fellow Migos cohort Takeoff with a special tribute performance at Sunday’s (February 5) 65th annual Grammy Awards. Last month, the Gwinnett, Georgia native shared his tribute track “Without You”, which remembers Takeoff and mourns his tragic death. A somber, black-and-white music video for the song was also released.
GEORGIA STATE
musictimes.com

Lizzo Applauds Beyoncé After Historic Grammys Win: 'Artist of Our Lives'

Lizzo gave Beyoncé the biggest shoutout when she delivered her acceptance speech after winning the 2023 Record of the Year at the Grammys. The 2023 GRAMMY Awards officially recognized musicians and their music during the weekend ceremony. Among the recipients, Lizzo made headlines after she outshined everyone in the Record of the Year category.
Page Six

Beyoncé gets stuck in traffic, misses award win at Grammys 2023

Even Queen Bey has to deal with Los Angeles traffic. Beyoncé missed her first win of the night at the 2023 Grammys because she was stuck in a traffic jam outside the arena. After the “Break My Soul” songstress won the award for Best R&B Song, Terius Nash and Nile Rodgers rushed to the stage to accept the award on her behalf. While Nash — aka The-Dream — briefly thanked the crowd in a censored speech, Trevor Noah then stepped in to offer an explanation. Follow Page Six’s coverage of the 2023 Grammys Grammys 2023 live red carpet: All the celebrity...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Madonna Grammys 'Plastic Face' Explained: Reason Leaves Internet Divided

Madonna's Grammy Awards appearance has sparked controversy and backlash again following the debut of her "plastic face" on live television. Fans and detractors of the Queen of Pop have been very vocal about their support and hate toward Madonna's "plastic face," with many divided on how they would perceive the drastic change that the singer has undergone in the past few years.
HollywoodLife

Adele’s Real Reaction To Harry Styles Winning AOTY At Grammys Revealed After Fans Claim She Walked Out

Adele, 34, appeared to get up and leave the Grammy Awards when Harry Styles, 29, won Album of the Year, or so we thought from a video that went viral on Twitter after the Feb. 5 award show. Luckily, the truth was revealed by Lizzo, 34, who was sitting with Adele at the Grammys, and recorded the moment Harry won AOTY for an epic TikTok. In Lizzo’s video, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker cheered for her pal Harry, before she panned the camera over to Adele, who jokingly asked Lizzo, “Why are you filming me for?” Adele seemed extremely cheery and super happy about Harry’s big win.
E! News

Offset Seemingly Addresses Alleged Fight With Quavo at 2023 Grammys

Watch: Offset Addresses Alleged Grammys Fight With Quavo. Offset is clearing the air on where he stands with cousin Quavo. The "Bad and Boujee" artist pushed back at rumors that he and his fellow Migos member got into a physical fight backstage at the 2023 Grammys. "What tf look like...
musictimes.com

2023 Grammy Awards TV Ratings The Highest Among Pandemic Shows [DETAILS]

The 2023 Grammy Awards was the third live face-to-face show since the coronavirus pandemic plagued the world in 2020. Since then, The Recording Academy has faced dwindling viewership in television, which led them to reassess and strategize on plans to get more viewers every year. According to Variety, the 2023...
musictimes.com

Bonnie Raitt Song of the Year Grammy Win on 'Purpose', Fat Joe Claims

Fat Joe has been candid about his thoughts on the 2023 Grammy Awards, especially on Bonnie Raitt's Song of the Year win. Fat Joe was present on Music's Biggest Night mainly to support his friends and collaborators on the 50th Year celebration of Hip-hop at the show. Meanwhile, days after...
musictimes.com

Franklin Jonas Unveils Debut Song 'Cocaine': Get to Know the Youngest Jonas Brother

Many are highly aware that Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas have a significantly younger brother, Franklin Jonas, who has not been into music-until now. Franklin began his career as a child actor and was generally simply known as the "Bonus Jonas" by fans since he never really participated in or with the group.
musictimes.com

Madonna's Plastic Surgery Talks Resurface Following Infamous 'Plastic Face' at Grammys

Madonna at Grammys 2023 shocked fans due to her "plastic face," and it also caused the public to revisit the plastic surgery rumors surrounding her. Multiple news outlets shared clips of Madonna's appearance at the recently wrapped-up weekend ceremony where she introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy" performance. The Queen of Pop suffered criticism and condemnation for her looks, with most of the public slamming her for having a "plastic face" at the Grammys.
musictimes.com

Chris Brown Apologizes to Robert Glasper For 'Rude, Mean' Reaction to Grammy Loss

Chris Brown realized how wrong his reaction was when he learned that he lost best R&B album to Robert Glasper, because he quickly apologized. Apparently, Brown reached out to Glasper himself to apologize and shared a screenshot of his message: "Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys,
musictimes.com

Zach Bryan Twitter Account Disappears: Did Ticketmaster Finally Get Him? Fans Speculate

Zach Bryan deleted his Twitter account and fans are worried about what might have happened to him-what could possibly cause him to cut off communications with his fans?. Before disappearing from Twitter, Bryan has been enjoying what is arguably the most peaceful and successful time of his career. His song...

Comments / 0

Community Policy