Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Bonnie Raitt's 'Just Like That' See MASSIVE Uptick in Streams, Sales After Grammy Win
Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That" won Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which sparked a myriad of reactions from artists, celebrities, fans, and audiences alike, but arguably the most prominent reaction was shock and rage. Raitt was considered a dark horse in the category, after all, many...
musictimes.com
Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing
A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
musictimes.com
Cher Getting Married? Singer's Plans With AE Edwards Surfaced After Engagement Buzz
Are Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards getting married soon?. Fans have been waiting to hear wedding bells after Cher shared on her Twitter account in December a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring she received from Edwards. She did not clarify whether she was already engaged, but her followers had been expecting to receive good news from the couple.
musictimes.com
Adele, The Rock Friendship Blossomed, Thanks to Trevor Noah, Grammys
Apart from the musical triumph that many have been witnessing at the Grammy Awards throughout the years, another special moment that artists have celebrated at the show was the friendship and camaraderie that can be formed when meeting your fellow musicians and artists. At the 2023 Grammy Awards, the world...
musictimes.com
Mick Mars New Music 2023: Mötley Crüe Guitarist Announces 'Huge and Loud' Project After Retiring From Touring
Mick Mars has already retired from touring with Motley Crue, but his journey as a musician is not over yet. Mars marked his last tour with Motley Crue in 2022 during the band's Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium show on Sep. 9. Seven weeks after the concert, his representative confirmed Mick Mars' retirement from touring in an exclusive statement to Variety due to his health battles.
musictimes.com
Burt Bacharach Tragic Cause of Death: Pop Songwriting Genius Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach was one of the most prominent and celebrated pop songwriters in the '50s through the '80s; he wrote numerous songs for some of the biggest artists during those decades. He was the genius behind "I Say A Little Prayer," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," "Raindrops...
musictimes.com
Did Diplo Shade Beyoncé at the Grammys? Record Producer Clarifies ONE Thing!
Beyoncé snagged one of the biggest awards at the Grammys last Sunday and many fans were happy for her achievement. However, one of the audience members, Diplo, seemingly reacted differently. More recently, the famed record producer finally spoke out to reveal the context behind his reaction. According to Pitchfork,...
musictimes.com
Madonna Grammys 'Plastic Face' Explained: Reason Leaves Internet Divided
Madonna's Grammy Awards appearance has sparked controversy and backlash again following the debut of her "plastic face" on live television. Fans and detractors of the Queen of Pop have been very vocal about their support and hate toward Madonna's "plastic face," with many divided on how they would perceive the drastic change that the singer has undergone in the past few years.
musictimes.com
Franklin Jonas Unveils Debut Song 'Cocaine': Get to Know the Youngest Jonas Brother
Many are highly aware that Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas have a significantly younger brother, Franklin Jonas, who has not been into music-until now. Franklin began his career as a child actor and was generally simply known as the "Bonus Jonas" by fans since he never really participated in or with the group.
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj, Cardi B Feud: Here's Where 50 Cent Stands In
50 Cent is one of the most prominent rappers in the music industry. Although he is dubbed problematic by many because of his takes on certain issues, many have still looked up to him for thoughts and opinions on certain industry-related issues. Most recently, 50 Cent weighed in on one...
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards Ties Rock Category Win With Brandi Carlile
Ozzy Osbourne and Brandi Carlile dominated the Rock and Metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Osbourne got a total of four nominations for his most recent album, "Patient Number 9," which went two for four at last Sunday's Grammy Awards. Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Awards 2023. Osbourne took home the...
musictimes.com
Shakira New Diss Song LEAKED? Gerard Pique's New GF is Already Worried
Shakira's recently released diss track aimed at her ex Gerard Pique has gone viral and even peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs. But apparently, she's been pretty busy in the recording studio as of late, because according to Marca, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer has another song up her sleeve.
musictimes.com
Lea Michele Reading Has To Improve Before Barbra Streisand Memoir Comes Out
Lea Michele has her homework cut out for her in the next coming months!. In the past few months, everyone who has been on social media has already come across the Lea Michele reading illiteracy scandal that had everyone asking if she could really read or not. Since then, everyone,...
musictimes.com
Scooter Braun Now Owns Lil Baby, Migos, After Hybe, Quality Control Acquisition
Scooter Braun-owned Hybe has now acquired Quality Control Music which bills some of the most promising hip-hop acts of the generation. Although Hybe South Korea was the one who acquired the influential Atlanta music label, it was controversial manager Scooter Braun who owns Hybe America, the parent company of Hybe South Korea.
musictimes.com
Louis Tomlinson 'All Those Voices' Documentary: Release Date, Details, More!
Louis Tomlinson is giving his fans a peek at his intimate journey toward stardom in his upcoming new documentary film, "All of Those Voices." The former One Direction star is ready to bear it all and recount the experiences he had when he was working with the group until he went solo as an artist.
musictimes.com
Phil Anselmo Controversy: Shinedown's Brent Smith Says Pantera Member Should Have a Chance To Grow
Shinedown's Brent Smith broke his silence following Phil Anselmo's racism controversy. Phil Anselmo's Nazi salute and racist comments in the past resurfaced this month ahead of Pantera's supposed appearance at Germany's Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals. The controversy led the band to be removed from the lineup, and the public continuously slammed Anselmo for his actions.
musictimes.com
Jessie Ware NEW Album 2023 Release Date: Pop Star Drops NEW Song to Hype Fans Even More!
Jessie Ware is back! After years of waiting, fans can finally hear new music from the british pop star as she announced the release of her upcoming album. To hype her supporters even more, she dropped a new single; when is the release date of her next record?. Taking to...
musictimes.com
Adam Devine Recalls Getting Dragged Into Adam Levine Cheating Scandal: Here’s Why He Spoke Out
Adam Levine made headlines a few months ago after a model exposed him for cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. When the drama circulated online, another name was dragged into the issue as actor Adam Devine almost have the similar name to the singer, leading people to think it was him.
musictimes.com
Tove Lo ‘Borderline’ Release Date: Here’s How Dua Lipa Got Involved in New Song
Tove Lo is set to release a new song, and to fans' suprise, Dua Lipa is credited as one of the writers. More recently, the pop star announced the official release date; when is it coming out?. According to NME, the Swedish singer, who recently dropped her fifth studio album...
Comments / 0