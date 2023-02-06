Read full article on original website
Paramore, Chase Rice, Korn and Rolling Stones lead this week’s new music releases
The return of Paramore highlights this week’s batch of new music releases, joined by fresh titles from Chase Rice, In Flames, Brad Mehldau and Yo La Tengo and archival goodies from the Rolling Stones and Luther Vandross... Album of the Week: Paramore’s first new album in six years, “This...
musictimes.com
Big Time Rush Releases New Song, Unveils 2023 Tour Dates; Here’s How to Get Tickets
Big Time Rush may have gone on their comeback tour last year, but it appears that they love the cheer and energy of their fans as they're set to embark on a series of concerts this 2023; where are they headed next, and how to get tickets to the upcoming shows?
musictimes.com
Offset Breaks Silence After Alleged Quavo Altercation Took Place Amid Takeoff’s Grammy Tribute
Offset is finally speaking out after reports of him having a physical altercation with his Migos co-rapper Quavo at this year's Grammy Awards made rounds online; did the fight really happen?. According to Billboard, the hip-hop artist took to his official Twitter account to share his sentiments after the rumors...
Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil Cancels Major Festival Concert Over Illness
Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil has reported that he has fallen ill. And, as a result, the musician says, he has now pulled out of a major festival event in Key West, Florida. According to the report, the longtime singer and musician was set to perform as a solo act at the Florida music festival, RokIsland Fest. However, a bout with COVID-19 has derailed these plans.
Metallica Announce Official Cassette Release of ’72 Seasons’
On Nov. 28, 2022, Metallica stopped the music world in its tracks with the announcement of their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, set for release on Friday, April 14. Along with the news came many different pre-order options for fans, including CD and digital versions as well as several different vinyl pressings: limited-edition black-and-yellow splatter (which is no longer available), smoky black, "never mellow yellow," purple and standard black.
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Judas Priest release short statement on Ozzy Osbourne's tour retirement, future shows
"Right now we’re looking at feasible opportunities to see each other again"
musictimes.com
Madonna Grammys 'Plastic Face' Explained: Reason Leaves Internet Divided
Madonna's Grammy Awards appearance has sparked controversy and backlash again following the debut of her "plastic face" on live television. Fans and detractors of the Queen of Pop have been very vocal about their support and hate toward Madonna's "plastic face," with many divided on how they would perceive the drastic change that the singer has undergone in the past few years.
Iron Maiden’s Eddie – A Look Back Through More Than 40 Years of Metal’s Best Mascot
A street-walking axe murderer, the Devil's puppet, a lobotomized asylum patient, an Egyptian pharaoh, a cyborg... a tree (a menacing one at that), a fighter pilot, a storm hovering over a futuristic London, a gigantic space alien, a Mayan warrior... regardless of what form and no matter what horrific, metamorphosing torture he endures, Iron Maiden's Eddie has served as the most essential visual representation any band, metal or otherwise, could have.
KTLO
The Rolling Stones drop “Doom and Gloom” video from 'GRRR Live!'
The Rolling Stones are out with another peek at their upcoming release, GRRR Live!, which drops Friday. The rockers just released a video for “Doom and Gloom,” which was the first single released from the band’s 2012 album, GRRR!, a compilation celebrating their 50th anniversary. At the time it was the first song the band recorded together in almost seven years.
musictimes.com
Lizzo Applauds Beyoncé After Historic Grammys Win: 'Artist of Our Lives'
Lizzo gave Beyoncé the biggest shoutout when she delivered her acceptance speech after winning the 2023 Record of the Year at the Grammys. The 2023 GRAMMY Awards officially recognized musicians and their music during the weekend ceremony. Among the recipients, Lizzo made headlines after she outshined everyone in the Record of the Year category.
musictimes.com
Big 4 Tour: Megadeth, Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax Concert Coming Soon?: David Ellefson Speaks Out!
Many fans are waiting for the Big 4 (Megdeth, Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax) to collaborate with each other and perform in one evening again after guitarist Scott Ian's statement, but it appears that it won't happen anytime soon based on David Ellefson's recent remarks. Speaking to BODS Mayhem Hour, the...
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez' Best Friend Raquelle Stevens 'Offended' That Fans Called Her a 'Bad Friend'?
Selena Gomez has many celebrity best friends, the most notable one being Taylor Swift, but she isn't the only best friend the singer has-in fact, fans got a closer look into Gomez's relationship with her other BFF Raquelle Stevens through her recently-released documentary. The "My Mind & Me" documentary not...
musictimes.com
Bonnie Raitt's 'Just Like That' See MASSIVE Uptick in Streams, Sales After Grammy Win
Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That" won Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which sparked a myriad of reactions from artists, celebrities, fans, and audiences alike, but arguably the most prominent reaction was shock and rage. Raitt was considered a dark horse in the category, after all, many...
musictimes.com
Adele, The Rock Friendship Blossomed, Thanks to Trevor Noah, Grammys
Apart from the musical triumph that many have been witnessing at the Grammy Awards throughout the years, another special moment that artists have celebrated at the show was the friendship and camaraderie that can be formed when meeting your fellow musicians and artists. At the 2023 Grammy Awards, the world...
musictimes.com
Sam Smith 'Unholy' Grammy Performance Sparks Backlash From Conservatives: Was It Worse Than THIS?
The Grammy Awards has always been a melting pot of song expression, art, and other creative freedoms that its performing artists have in mind. Last night at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Sam Smith and Kim Petras sent the Crypto.com Arena into ablaze as they performed their rousing smash hit "Unholy."
musictimes.com
Cher Getting Married? Singer's Plans With AE Edwards Surfaced After Engagement Buzz
Are Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards getting married soon?. Fans have been waiting to hear wedding bells after Cher shared on her Twitter account in December a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring she received from Edwards. She did not clarify whether she was already engaged, but her followers had been expecting to receive good news from the couple.
musictimes.com
Zach Bryan Twitter Account Disappears: Did Ticketmaster Finally Get Him? Fans Speculate
Zach Bryan deleted his Twitter account and fans are worried about what might have happened to him-what could possibly cause him to cut off communications with his fans?. Before disappearing from Twitter, Bryan has been enjoying what is arguably the most peaceful and successful time of his career. His song...
musictimes.com
Beyonce Makes Grammy History: What Would Previous Record-Holder Georg Solti Think of This?
Last Sunday, Beyonce won her 32nd Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album. She overtook Georg Solti for the record of most Grammy wins thanks to that single accomplishment. For "Cuff It," she was also awarded Best R&B Song. Two of her accolades were presented at the ceremony's afternoon non-televised Premiere. She...
