ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Metallica Announce Official Cassette Release of ’72 Seasons’

On Nov. 28, 2022, Metallica stopped the music world in its tracks with the announcement of their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, set for release on Friday, April 14. Along with the news came many different pre-order options for fans, including CD and digital versions as well as several different vinyl pressings: limited-edition black-and-yellow splatter (which is no longer available), smoky black, "never mellow yellow," purple and standard black.
Pitchfork

Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys

Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
musictimes.com

Madonna Grammys 'Plastic Face' Explained: Reason Leaves Internet Divided

Madonna's Grammy Awards appearance has sparked controversy and backlash again following the debut of her "plastic face" on live television. Fans and detractors of the Queen of Pop have been very vocal about their support and hate toward Madonna's "plastic face," with many divided on how they would perceive the drastic change that the singer has undergone in the past few years.
Loudwire

Iron Maiden’s Eddie – A Look Back Through More Than 40 Years of Metal’s Best Mascot

A street-walking axe murderer, the Devil's puppet, a lobotomized asylum patient, an Egyptian pharaoh, a cyborg... a tree (a menacing one at that), a fighter pilot, a storm hovering over a futuristic London, a gigantic space alien, a Mayan warrior... regardless of what form and no matter what horrific, metamorphosing torture he endures, Iron Maiden's Eddie has served as the most essential visual representation any band, metal or otherwise, could have.
KTLO

The Rolling Stones drop “Doom and Gloom” video from 'GRRR Live!'

The Rolling Stones are out with another peek at their upcoming release, GRRR Live!, which drops Friday. The rockers just released a video for “Doom and Gloom,” which was the first single released from the band’s 2012 album, GRRR!, a compilation celebrating their 50th anniversary. At the time it was the first song the band recorded together in almost seven years.
musictimes.com

Lizzo Applauds Beyoncé After Historic Grammys Win: 'Artist of Our Lives'

Lizzo gave Beyoncé the biggest shoutout when she delivered her acceptance speech after winning the 2023 Record of the Year at the Grammys. The 2023 GRAMMY Awards officially recognized musicians and their music during the weekend ceremony. Among the recipients, Lizzo made headlines after she outshined everyone in the Record of the Year category.
musictimes.com

Bonnie Raitt's 'Just Like That' See MASSIVE Uptick in Streams, Sales After Grammy Win

Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That" won Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which sparked a myriad of reactions from artists, celebrities, fans, and audiences alike, but arguably the most prominent reaction was shock and rage. Raitt was considered a dark horse in the category, after all, many...
musictimes.com

Adele, The Rock Friendship Blossomed, Thanks to Trevor Noah, Grammys

Apart from the musical triumph that many have been witnessing at the Grammy Awards throughout the years, another special moment that artists have celebrated at the show was the friendship and camaraderie that can be formed when meeting your fellow musicians and artists. At the 2023 Grammy Awards, the world...
musictimes.com

Cher Getting Married? Singer's Plans With AE Edwards Surfaced After Engagement Buzz

Are Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards getting married soon?. Fans have been waiting to hear wedding bells after Cher shared on her Twitter account in December a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring she received from Edwards. She did not clarify whether she was already engaged, but her followers had been expecting to receive good news from the couple.
musictimes.com

Zach Bryan Twitter Account Disappears: Did Ticketmaster Finally Get Him? Fans Speculate

Zach Bryan deleted his Twitter account and fans are worried about what might have happened to him-what could possibly cause him to cut off communications with his fans?. Before disappearing from Twitter, Bryan has been enjoying what is arguably the most peaceful and successful time of his career. His song...

Comments / 0

Community Policy