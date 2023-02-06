Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Westamerica Ban (WABC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). This represents 3.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.79% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Saratoga Investment (SAR)
Fintel reports that Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.98MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Danimer Scientific (DNMR)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.03MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Apollo Global Management (APO)
On February 10, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Apollo Global Management from Market Perform to Outperform. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management is $76.70. The forecasts range from a low of $60.10 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.13% from its latest reported closing price of $68.40.
NASDAQ
Banc Funds Co Increases Position in First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)
Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ). This represents 3.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Tempur Sealy International (TPX)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.59MM shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX). This represents 9.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 19.15MM shares and 10.57% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Singer Douglas Mark Increases Position in Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)
Fintel reports that Singer Douglas Mark has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (IDXG). This represents 8.32% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.29MM shares and 6.98% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Satterfield Thomas A Jr Increases Position in Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
Fintel reports that Satterfield Thomas A Jr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR). This represents 15.29% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 0.38MM shares and 10.74% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW). This represents 1.153% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.81MM shares and 5.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Heartland Express (HTLD)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.42MM shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD). This represents 10.66% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 8.24MM shares and 10.45% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Fmr Updates Holdings in Digi International (DGII)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.01MM shares of Digi International Inc. (DGII). This represents 5.643% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.96% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Trueblue (TBI)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.30MM shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI). This represents 13.14% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.46MM shares and 12.58% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:. Robinhood Markets HOOD: This registered broker dealer company which provides brokerage clearing services and crypto currency trading, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Fmr Increases Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.66MM shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). This represents 8.424% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 12.90MM shares and 7.92% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.89% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Durable Capital Partners Increases Position in Clear Secure (YOU)
Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.48MM shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU). This represents 13.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 8.57MM shares and 11.50% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Western New England Bancorp Cuts Stake in Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)
Fintel reports that Western New England Bancorp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.58MM shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.65MM shares and 7.30% of the company,...
Comments / 0