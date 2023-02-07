ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna Kelce was the best mom ever for bringing cookies to the Kelce brothers’ interview

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
More than most, Donna Kelce might have the best week of anyone coming up.

Her sons, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, are squaring off in Super Bowl 57. She’s already talked about what it means to see her boys playing in America’s biggest sporting event while the two embrace the “Kelce Bowl” themselves.

About halfway through Super Bowl opening night, the brothers shared the stage during an interview with Michael Irvin. When Mama Kelce was invited up on stage, she simply couldn’t resist her motherly instincts to ensure everyone’s fed.

That’s right: she brought Tupperware filled with cookies.

Leave it to an awesome mom to bring cookies to the Big Important Football Game Show, where everyone’s talking about topics like “legacy” and “growing the sport.”

Is there anything in the world that can beat a caring mom? I’m pretty confident the answer is a firm “no.”

NFL fans loved Donna Kelce bringing cookies to her sons' interview

