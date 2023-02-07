ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders’ impression of Patrick Mahomes was hilariously spot-on

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders absolutely nailed his impression of his quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

During Monday night’s Super Bowl 57 media availability, Saunders gave a pool of reporters what he thought was his best Mahomes impersonation.

Sauders chose to mimic Mahomes’ signature hand motion he makes as he walks back from the sideline once he hears what the play is going to be.

It’s one of those quirks that you might not think about first when you think of impersonating Mahomes, but Saunders knows him much better than most of us do.

His homage to his quarterback’s pre-huddle mannerism was just aces.

Alright, that’s hilarious and incredibly accurate!

Hats off to Saunders for his stellar impression, one that we’re going to be thinking about well after the Super Bowl is over.

If Mahomes does this hand motion after he hears what the offensive play call is going to be, we’re going to be thinking of Saunders.

