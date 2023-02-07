Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Bryan Keith Grimm
Bryan Keith Grimm, 64, of Grayville, Illinois, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Wabash General Hospital in Mt. Carmel, Illinois. He was born May 22, 1958, in Evansville, Indiana, the son of Ivan Grimm and Sharon (Helmling) Grimm. Bryan was a United States Navy veteran. While serving in the Navy,...
wrul.com
Carmi Rotary Selling Chili For Super Bowl Game
The Carmi Rotary club spent the majority of their Thursday meeting in the kitchen, preparing chili for the upcoming “Super Chili for that Super Football Game.” Patty Mills had done a lot of the prep work, and Little Giant came through with hamburger cooked and ready to go. The Rotarians will be selling quarts of their world-famous chili on Friday, February 10th, so customers can have it ready to go for the big game. Pick up your chili at Haskell’s Chiropractic on Oak Street here in Carmi. Quart jars go for twelve dollars and can be purchased in the parking lot of the office. Serving will start at 4:00 and continue until the last jar is sold.
wrul.com
Lady Bulldogs Fall to Woodlawn on Senior Night
The Carmi-White County Lady Bulldogs hosted the Woodlawn Lady Cardinals for their final game of the regular season, as it was also Senior Night at McDougal-Evers Gymnasium. It was an emotional start to the evening. Prior to the game, CWC recognized their three seniors; Lily Pollard, Shemaine Lovell and Ebonie Hawkins.
wrul.com
Local Sports Recap – February 9, 2023
Tonight the Carmi-White County girls basketball team will host Woodlawn for their final game of the regular season, and senior night. Prior to the game, seniors Lily Pollard, Shemaine Lovell and Ebonie Hawkins will be recognized. Fans can listen to the game on 97.3 FM WRUL or they can watch the game on the WRUL Sports YouTube Channel.
wrul.com
Three Arrested In Carmi On Tuesday
The Carmi Police Department reported three separate incidents within a five hour period Tuesday. At approximately 3:30 PM, 50 year old Jerry Lamont of Maple Street in Carmi was arrested at the Burrell Woods entrance road for Driving While License Revoked. He was taken to the White County Jail, where he was released after posting a $250 cash bond plus a $20 booking fee paid via court money, about two hours later. A court date for Lamont was set for 9 AM on March 14th.
wrul.com
Dogs Suffer First Conference Loss of the Season at Eldorado
It was a highly-anticipated contest Tuesday night at Duff-Kingston Gymnasium in Eldorado as the Carmi-White County Bulldogs battled the Eagles. A win for CWC would clinch at least a share of the Black Diamond East title, and Eldorado made sure the Bulldogs didn’t capture a championship on their floor.
wrul.com
Two Carmi Women Arrested On White County Warrants
Police Chief Jason Carter reports the arrest of two Carmi women on Thursday. At around 1:30 p.m. 28 year old Sally Spivey of Summit Street was arrested on the Pundrakes parking lot on a Felony Warrant for Retail Theft and Criminal Trespass to Property. Bond on the warrant was set at $1500. Spivey was additionally charged with felony Retail Theft from a business in Carmi. She is being held in the White County pending the setting of bond for the most recent Retail Theft charge. She is scheduled to appear in court on February 14th at 9 a.m.
wrul.com
Norris City Man Arrested On White County Warrant
A Norris City man is free on bond following his arrest at Kelly’s Quick Stop Thursday. According to NCPD, 43 year old Scott Williams of Wakeford Street was known to be wanted on a warrant for Ciminal Damage to Property and Officer Kody Jones spotted Williams at the convenience store. The ticket for the crime was issued on December 28th of 2022. Williams was subsequently placed in custody and taken to the White County Jail for processing prior to his release. Williams paid the $250 bond and now has a date in White County court for a first appearance before Judge T. Scott Webb on the morning of March 7th.
wrul.com
Schmittler Found Guilty of First Degree Murder
57-year old Steven Schmittler of Grayville, Illinois was found guilty of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon at the conclusion of a jury trial on February 1, 2023 in Edwards County Circuit Court. Mr. Schmittler’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 11, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. and he will remain in the White County Jail through sentencing. Edwards County State’s Attorney Eric A. St Ledger prosecuted the case on behalf of the People of the State of Illinois and public defender Brian Shinkle represented the defendant, Steven Schmittler. Thank you to the Illinois State Police and Grayville Police Department for their diligent work on this case.
wrul.com
Travelstead Arrested On White County Warrant
Richard Travelstead of Carmi was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County Warrant. Deputy Matt Wicker and an Officer with the Carmi Police Department went to Travelsteads residence on Shipley Street and informed him of the warrant. Trasvelstead was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail. He is being held on $2,000 bond. No court date has been set at this time.
wrul.com
Pringle Turns Herself In On White County Warrant For Theft
A Crossville woman arrived at the White County Sheriff’s Department to turn herself on a White County Warrant early this morning. At around 7:15 a.m. Maranda Pringle met with Justin Spencer and was taken into custody on the warrant. The charge on the warrant was for Retail Theft of under $500 from Wal-Mart. Pringle was booked in the White County Jail where bond set at $2,500 or $250 plus a $20 booking fee. Following processing she paid bond and was released. Pringle is scheduled for a First Appearance on March 7th at 9:00 a.m.
wrul.com
Sheriff Jordan Weiss Serves Felony White County Warrant To Bratcher
A Carmi man that is currently in the White County Jail has picked up more charges. Late Tuesday morning, Sheriff Jordan Weiss served Adam Bratcher with a felony White County Warrant. Bratcher is being held on other charges. Bratcher was scheduled to appear in court this morning for a bail hearing. Court records have not yet been updated. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning for a status hearing and again on February 28th for a preliminary hearing. Bratcher is being held in the White County Jail after being arrested last week for Theft and Criminal Damage to Property.
wrul.com
White County Board To Cover Several Topics During Monthly Meeting
The White County Board will have A LOT of things to talk about at their next meeting on Tuesday, February 14th at 7 PM at the Courthouse, including a new meeting date and time. The board will consider changing the evening county Board meeting to begin at 6 PM instead...
wrul.com
New Meters To Be Installed For All Carmi Light And Water Customers
Over the course of the next several months, the City of Carmi Electric Department will be putting new electric meters at each residence served by Carmi Light and Water. If you meter has not been replaced already, you should expect someone from the Electric Department to be at your residence replacing the meter.
Comments / 0