The Carmi Rotary club spent the majority of their Thursday meeting in the kitchen, preparing chili for the upcoming “Super Chili for that Super Football Game.” Patty Mills had done a lot of the prep work, and Little Giant came through with hamburger cooked and ready to go. The Rotarians will be selling quarts of their world-famous chili on Friday, February 10th, so customers can have it ready to go for the big game. Pick up your chili at Haskell’s Chiropractic on Oak Street here in Carmi. Quart jars go for twelve dollars and can be purchased in the parking lot of the office. Serving will start at 4:00 and continue until the last jar is sold.

CARMI, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO