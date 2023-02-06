Read full article on original website
webcenterfairbanks.com
North Pole City Council unanimously opposes current Manh Choh ore-hauling plan
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The North Pole City Council voted unanimously at its Monday, February 7 meeting to oppose the current plan to haul ore across a busy corridor in the Alaska Interior. Kinross is currently planning to use large trucks to deliver ore from the Manh Choh mine south...
KYUK
2 hurt when Army attack helicopter crashes in Talkeetna
The Army has begun an investigation into the crash of a Fort Wainwright-based helicopter Sunday at the Talkeetna Airport. And two soldiers injured in the accident have been treated and released from an Anchorage-area hospital. The soldiers with Fort Wainwright’s 25th Attack Battalion were flying an AH-64D Apache helicopter when...
alaskapublic.org
Not everybody’s on board with a Fairbanks utility’s deal to source North Slope natural gas
Fairbanks’ only natural gas supplier signed a 20-year contract with Hilcorp earlier this month to begin sourcing gas from the North Slope. It’s a historic deal — the first time North Slope gas will be commercialized for use elsewhere in the state, and in this case, in a region heavily dependent on expensive heating oil.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks man sentenced 50 years for murder
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man has been sentenced to 50 years in jail for a 2020 domestic violence murder. According to the Department of Law, Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle sentenced Eric Rustad on Wednesday to 50 years in prison with an additional 15 years suspended for a period of 10 years of probation.
mixfmalaska.com
Fairbanks man convicted of 2017 hatchet murder
For his conviction, Gilbert faces a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment. On the evening of Jul. 30, 2017, Gilbert attacked Mitchell at the Club Machu, striking him repeatedly with a hatchet. Mitchell died of multiple chop wounds. During the trial, Gilbert testified he was scared of Mitchell and...
