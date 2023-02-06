ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

2 hurt when Army attack helicopter crashes in Talkeetna

The Army has begun an investigation into the crash of a Fort Wainwright-based helicopter Sunday at the Talkeetna Airport. And two soldiers injured in the accident have been treated and released from an Anchorage-area hospital. The soldiers with Fort Wainwright’s 25th Attack Battalion were flying an AH-64D Apache helicopter when...
Fairbanks man sentenced 50 years for murder

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man has been sentenced to 50 years in jail for a 2020 domestic violence murder. According to the Department of Law, Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle sentenced Eric Rustad on Wednesday to 50 years in prison with an additional 15 years suspended for a period of 10 years of probation.
Fairbanks man convicted of 2017 hatchet murder

For his conviction, Gilbert faces a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment. On the evening of Jul. 30, 2017, Gilbert attacked Mitchell at the Club Machu, striking him repeatedly with a hatchet. Mitchell died of multiple chop wounds. During the trial, Gilbert testified he was scared of Mitchell and...
