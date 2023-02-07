Read full article on original website
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: Lafayette’s Tony Roswarski roundtable with Gov. Holcomb and state of the city
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski discusses his roundtable conversation with Gov. Eric Holcomb. Plus we’ll hear his thoughts on West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis’s Sagamore of the Wabash award, and get the highlights from Roswarski’s state of the city speech on Monday.
clintoncountydailynews.com
An Inside Look at the Clinton County Morgue
The County Coroner is an elected official with many responsibilities with the foremost being the oversight of an investigation and certification of a variety of deaths within the Coroner’s jurisdiction for legal or public health interest. For years, Clinton County did not have an official morgue of its own...
Journal Review
Local officials to air updates
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton will present the State of the City Address and Montgomery County Administrator Tom Klein will present the State of the County Address at 7 p.m. today on WCDQ 106.3 FM. “I think it is a good opportunity to talk about our accomplishments in infrastructure and economic...
WLFI.com
Sunnyside Intermediate School student recognized as Riley Champion
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Sunnyside Intermediate School now has one of seven Riley Champions in Indiana. 6th grader Jayzen Oppelt was honored Thursday morning by his staff and classmates. He is a gifted student, but that didn't seem possible when he was born. His family was concerned when he...
WLFI.com
Cash windfall funding needed gear for Lafayette Fire Department
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A windfall of money from Fairfield Township will allow Lafayette Fire Department to purchase much needed gear. As we've reported, the township usually pays LFD roughly $100,000 a year in exchange for fire protection in the unincorporated areas. But those payments stopped under ex-trustee Taletha...
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. Jail records show he is […]
WLFI.com
Landlord terminates event planner's lease after nearby shots fired
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The owner of the Lafayette event planning business, Cupcakes & Carats, said she is being unfairly targeted by her landlord because some of her customers eventually participated in a shootout down the street. "Unfortunately I feel like I'm being penalized for something that was ultimately...
Neighbors concerned as sheriff looks into death in quiet Howard County neighborhood
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Yellow crime scene tape isn’t something folks in near Arundel Drive in Howard County really ever see. It showed up around 11 a.m. Tuesday, along with news of a death investigation involving the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Howard County Coroner and Indiana State Police in the 1100 block of Arundel. ”It’s […]
Person of interest in Howard County homicide found, taken to jail
Tuesday morning, the Howard County Sheriff's Office found 41-year-old Sandra Wilson dead in her home on Arundel Drive.
WLFI.com
Seven-story developments planned for Levee Plaza
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An urban transformation is coming to Levee Plaza in West Lafayette. Two upcoming developments are the starting point for a new vision for the area. "These projects I think will up the ante a little bit more," says Ryan O'Gara, assistant director of the...
WLFI.com
Sheriff's office joins the Flock with new crime-stopping cameras
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The sheriff's office is the last police agency in Greater Lafayette to roll out Flock Safety cameras. The cameras will be placed in high-traffic areas around the county. They record every vehicle that passes by and document the license plate number, make, model and color.
WLFI.com
New developments continue to pop up along West Lafayette's Sachem Boulevard
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The City of West Lafayette helped complete a deal with a private developer to make use of the land around the intersection of Sachem Boulevard and Sachem Court with new businesses back in 2018. The new developments include Culver's, Popeyes, Panera Bread and Slim Chickens...
WLFI.com
Back-up needed after string of serious crimes across Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Neighbors are feeling concerned after a string of serious crimes across the city this weekend. The calls became so frequent Lafayette Police Department was forced to call in back-up from off-duty officers. As we've reported, a southside neighborhood was rocked over the weekend after a...
Howard County sheriff conducting death investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Kokomo. Capt. Jordan Buckley said that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office is working with the county coroner and Indiana State Police to conduct a death investigation in the 110 block of Arundel Drive. According to the sheriff, an […]
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WLFI.com
Lafayette Civic partnering with Purdue LGBTQ to spread awareness
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Civic Theatre is hosting the Purdue LGBTQ Center for their first partnership. They will be having a talk back with them after their show this Sunday called Daniel's Husband. The play is about a gay couple where one of them believes in gay...
ISP: Bystander helps police catch armed felon after Indianapolis pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are crediting a bystander with helping lead state troopers to an armed felon who attempted to elude capture on foot after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit. Blake Brattain, 37, of Indianapolis was arrested on a slew of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, auto […]
Tiki Bob’s closes as owner refuses to be ‘scapegoat’ for downtown crime
INDIANAPOLIS — Facing a challenged liquor license renewal hearing next month and under pressure from IMPD, alcohol beverage licensing authorities and unruly patrons, the owner of Tiki Bob’s has closed his troubled downtown bar. Jason Stellema, who did not return a phone call for comment today, posted a social media message Monday night that read […]
casscountyonline.com
NIPSCO gas expansion project in Cass, Howard and Miami Counties
Last Updated on February 9, 2023 by Cass County Communication Network. Here is more info on a NIPSCO project underway as of February 2023:. The purpose of this project is to provide natural gas service to the StarPlus Energy, joint venture, battery plant in Kokomo. Installation: 18.5 miles of new 24″ natural gas steel pipeline & 1500′ of 16″ steel pipeline, a new station facility north of Walton to include new valve settings and safety components, a new customer facility station in Kokomo.
WLFI.com
Driver arrested after semi tips over, spills grain
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man is in custody after a semi he was driving tipped over and spilled a load of grain. The crash happened around 11 a.m. Friday morning at U.S. 231 and Sagamore Parkway in West Lafayette. A News 18 reporter saw officers handcuff Nicholas...
