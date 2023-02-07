ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 teens arrested in connection with Castro Valley armed robbery spree

CASTRO VALLEY -- East Bay authorities on Monday confirmed the arrests of five teen suspects in connection with multiple armed robberies in Castro Valley over the weekend.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, during the past weekend, deputies responded to armed robberies reported in three separate areas in Castro Valley: the 4300 block of Omega Avenue, the 19700 block of Center Street, and the 20300 block of Forest Avenue.

The Alameda County Sheriff said victims walking in the referenced areas called sheriff's dispatch they were held at gunpoint with the weapon concealed in a jacket. The victims said the suspects took electronics (cell phones and wireless headphones), cash, car keys and other personal items. The suspects, who were identified as Black male and female juveniles, then fled in a red sedan.

Following the robbery on Forest Avenue, the teen suspects used a set of keys taken during the robbery to steal the victim's unoccupied black 2016 Hyundai Tucson. Authorities later recovered the vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ztLU_0kemXGrC00
Suspect vehicle in Castro Valley armed robbery arrests of five teens. Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Deputies spotted the suspect vehicle near Omega Avenue and attempted an enforcement stop, but the juvenile driver took off at a high rate of speed, eventually crashing into barriers in the roadway on Redwood Road. Three juveniles were found in the car with personal items from the robberies and a P-80 lower receiver ghost gun with laser sight.

Two other teens who matched the descriptions provided by the victims were found on foot near the Castro Valley BART station. Victims were able to identify all five suspects who ranged in age from 13-17 years of age. Authorities said all five juveniles had a prior robbery history in Oakland, Berkeley and Pleasanton. All five teens were arrested on various felonies charges and transported to the Juvenile Justice.

Janine Gollner Kemper
3d ago

They need to go to big boy jail. They obviously don't learn anything in the juvenile justice system. They should all graduate to the real justice system.

Justice Server
3d ago

Thugs. Parents should be held responsible. Stop having 4 kids to 4 different baby daddies!

Kawaii Cube
3d ago

People might not believe what I'm about to say. Their parents actually loved and told their teens to commit theft at an early age.

