Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
The 9 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now
Analysts' consensus recommendation: 3.00 (Hold) In November 2021, International Business Machines (IBM) spun-off its massive Kyndryl (KD, $13.21) division. This unit is one of the largest providers of managed IT infrastructure services. On Nov. 4, 2021 – their first day of trading – shares of Kyndryl closed at $26.38. But,...
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Friday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Lantronix, up about 12.2% and shares of Corsair Gaming up about 10.3% on the day. Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares,...
NASDAQ
The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
Cloudflare (NASDAQ: NET) still has hurdles to overcome, but the bottom is in for this stock. The price action began showing a bottom in the middle of 2022, confirmed now by the Q4 results and the analyst activity they inspired. Market beat’s analyst tracking tools have picked up 6 new commentaries so far and are all bullish.
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EZM
The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 334,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of EZM were off about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Lumen...
NASDAQ
Stewart Information Services Corp. Shares Close the Day 11.2% Lower - Daily Wrap
Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) shares closed today 11.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 17.5% year-to-date, down 29.5% over the past 12 months, and up 39.7% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.9%.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
B. Riley shares drop after short-seller Wolfpack Research takes aim
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shares of investment bank B. Riley Financial RILY.O fell more than 8% after short-seller Wolfpack Research on Wednesday disclosed a short position in the stock. B. Riley had overleveraged to buy speculative assets during the "financial mania" of 2020-21and lent money to companies that have "degenerated...
NASDAQ
Morningstar (MORN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $236.06, changing hands as low as $233.80 per share. Morningstar Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MORN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
XLI, GE, CSX, ITW: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLI) where we have detected an approximate $399.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 136,280,000 to 140,180,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLI, in trading today General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) is up about 0.4%, CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) is down about 0.1%, and Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) is higher by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLI, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.26MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 9.30MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Okta (OKTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.71MM shares of Okta Inc (OKTA). This represents 6.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.33MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Expect More Rate Hikes From the Fed
After the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points last week, investors assumed that the U.S. central bank was nearing the end of its rate hikes. After all, inflation had been cooling down, and the latest rate hike was lower than December’s increase of 50 basis points, and the previous four rate bumps of 75 bps. But now, because of numerous conflicting data, Wall Street’s not so sure.
NASDAQ
Tips To Help Retirees Invest in Stocks
Many would say that stocks are fit only for the young and daring because of the risks involved, and thus, those planning for retirement must stay away from stocks due to their unpredictable nature. However, it is a misconception because equities are the asset classes that can help all investors, including retirees, outperform inflation in the long term.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.88MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 9.09% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 22.81MM shares and...
NASDAQ
Magnetar Financial Cuts Stake in Springwater Special Situations (SWSS)
Fintel reports that Magnetar Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.47MM shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp (SWSS). This represents 6.54% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 1.48MM shares and 8.65% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Liquidity Services (LQDT)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.97MM shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT). This represents 5.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.81MM shares and 5.09% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Updates Holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (MUI)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.86MM shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (MUI). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.35MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an...
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Albemarle, Celanese, Huntsman and Westlake
Chicago, IL – February 10, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Albemarle Corp. ALB, Celanese Corp. CE, Huntsman Corp. HUN and Westlake Corp. WLK.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Dip After Country’s Oil Inventories Hit Highest In Months
Energy stocks are set to open higher, lifted by higher broader equity futures and despite weaker oil prices. Earnings continue to come in across the E&P, driller and downstream space. Falling yields and expectations for a more moderate, if any, recession in 2023 are continuing to add support to equities and risk assets early in 2023.
NASDAQ
Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Flight After Clearing Base
Even as business travel remains well below pre-pandemic levels, U.S. air carriers, including Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) are showing a renewed lift in the past month. While leisure travel is taking up some of the slack from the decline in business trips, airlines see their revenue and earnings return with a vengeance.
Comments / 0