Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLI) where we have detected an approximate $399.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 136,280,000 to 140,180,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLI, in trading today General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) is up about 0.4%, CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) is down about 0.1%, and Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) is higher by about 0.7%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLI, versus its 200 day moving average:

