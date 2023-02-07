NFL: Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs Press Conference
Feb 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid answers questions during team media availability at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles' D faces ultimate test in Super Bowl: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of becoming the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is more interested in becoming the 13th to earn multiple Super Bowl rings. Mahomes will be playing in his third Super Bowl in the past four campaigns, and his task on Sunday is to solve the dominant defense of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at Glendale, Ariz. ...
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Super Bowl LVII prop picks: Flea flickers and Gatorade showers
If you're a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles, congratulations on making it this far. One of these teams will win a Super Bowl title for the second time in the past six seasons. Most of the rest of the football-loving world could need a little extra oomph to maximize their enjoyment Sunday, and the commercials are growing more lame over the years. ...
Super Bowl injury report: Patrick Mahomes practices fully
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are relatively healthy in the leadup to the Super Bowl. In post-practice injury reports released by the NFL on Wednesday, only one player, Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, did limited work due strictly to injury issues. Toney is dealing with ankle and hamstring ailments. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been slowed by an ankle injury, took part fully in practice. ...
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is dunked with Gatorade by his players in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference
Feb 8, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks to media during a press conference at Media Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Familiar foe: No walk down Sentimental Street for Andy Reid
Andy Reid will stare across the field against familiar uniforms on Sunday but he isn't going to set aside time to be sentimental. Reid has the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons, and this one is a bit different. The opponent is the Philadelphia Eagles, the organization Reid guided to one Super Bowl loss during his 14 seasons as coach before being dismissed after the 2012 season. ...
Attack Mahomes or play keep-away? Eagles mull their options
Brandon Graham has already strip-sacked the greatest quarterback of all time in a Super Bowl. What to do for an encore? Call 27-year-old Patrick Mahomes the GOAT, too, and try to make it a double. The veteran defensive end helped the Philadelphia Eagles lock up their first Super Bowl victory five years ago with a strip sack of Tom Brady late in the 41-33 win over the New England Patriots....
Damar Hamlin wins coveted Alan Page Award
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was named the winner of the prestigious Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday. Hamlin, who survived after falling into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, won the award sponsored by the NFL Players Association. The honor goes to the player "who goes above and beyond to perform community service." Nearly $9 million of donations have poured into Hamlin's "Chasing...
Aaron Rodgers' Controversial Win at Pebble Beach
Alex Myers discusses why people are calling out the NFL star for having a "crap" handicap.
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) answers questions from the media during team availability at Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix on Feb. 7, 2023. Nfl Eagles Media
The Rogersville Review
Rogersville, TN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.https://www.therogersvillereview.com/
Comments / 0