ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NFL: Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

By Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37LVVl_0kemWu2n00

Feb 6, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) speaks with media during Super Bowl Opening Night at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Rogersville Review

Eagles' D faces ultimate test in Super Bowl: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of becoming the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is more interested in becoming the 13th to earn multiple Super Bowl rings. Mahomes will be playing in his third Super Bowl in the past four campaigns, and his task on Sunday is to solve the dominant defense of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at Glendale, Ariz. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Rogersville Review

Super Bowl LVII prop picks: Flea flickers and Gatorade showers

If you're a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles, congratulations on making it this far. One of these teams will win a Super Bowl title for the second time in the past six seasons. Most of the rest of the football-loving world could need a little extra oomph to maximize their enjoyment Sunday, and the commercials are growing more lame over the years. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Rogersville Review

Super Bowl injury report: Patrick Mahomes practices fully

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are relatively healthy in the leadup to the Super Bowl. In post-practice injury reports released by the NFL on Wednesday, only one player, Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, did limited work due strictly to injury issues. Toney is dealing with ankle and hamstring ailments. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been slowed by an ankle injury, took part fully in practice. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Rogersville Review

Familiar foe: No walk down Sentimental Street for Andy Reid

Andy Reid will stare across the field against familiar uniforms on Sunday but he isn't going to set aside time to be sentimental. Reid has the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons, and this one is a bit different. The opponent is the Philadelphia Eagles, the organization Reid guided to one Super Bowl loss during his 14 seasons as coach before being dismissed after the 2012 season. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Rogersville Review

Attack Mahomes or play keep-away? Eagles mull their options

Brandon Graham has already strip-sacked the greatest quarterback of all time in a Super Bowl. What to do for an encore? Call 27-year-old Patrick Mahomes the GOAT, too, and try to make it a double. The veteran defensive end helped the Philadelphia Eagles lock up their first Super Bowl victory five years ago with a strip sack of Tom Brady late in the 41-33 win over the New England Patriots....
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Rogersville Review

Damar Hamlin wins coveted Alan Page Award

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was named the winner of the prestigious Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday. Hamlin, who survived after falling into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, won the award sponsored by the NFL Players Association. The honor goes to the player "who goes above and beyond to perform community service." Nearly $9 million of donations have poured into Hamlin's "Chasing...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy