Feb. 6, 2023 Small College Hoops: Mercyhurst Hands No. 1 IUP First Loss, Snapping Crimson Hawks’ 33-Game Regular Season Streak

d9and10sports.com
Karns City Boys Forge Tie in KSAC Large School Division; Henry has 26 points, 20 Rebounds in Keystone Win
KARNS CITY, Pa. – Trailing by four at the half, Karns City outscored visiting Clarion-Limestone 37-15 in the second half to get a 64-46 win, forging a tie for first place in the KSAC Large School Division. Also see Keystone’s Bowser gets 1,000th point, 1,000th rebound on same night...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast North Clarion at Otto-Eldred, Redbank Valley at Moniteau Girls’ Basketball Games Friday, Feb. 10
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the North Clarion at Otto-Eldred and Redbank Valley at Moniteau girls’ basketball games on Friday, Feb. 10. Andy Close will be on the call from Duke Center, while Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have the action from West Sunbury.
d9and10sports.com
Ultimate Double-Double: Keystone’s Bowser Gets 1,000th Point, 1,000th Rebound on Same Night
KNOX, Pa. – A double-double machine throughout her career, Natalie Bowser completed the ultimate double-double Thursday night when she achieved the rare feat of recording her 1,000th career point and 1000th career rebound in the same game. Also see D9 Boys Recaps • D9 Girls Recaps • Miller Becomes...
d9and10sports.com
Wonderling Scores 27 in Brookville Girls Win; Big 3Q Leads Port Past Smethport
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Behind a career-high 27 points from Eden Wondering lifted Brookville to a 51-35 win over visiting Bradford in D9 League action. Bowser Gets 1,000th point, 1,000th rebound on same night • D9 Boys Recaps • Miller Becomes Clearfield’s All-Time Leading Scorer •. Kersytn...
d9and10sports.com
Maplewood, Kennedy Catholic, Mercyhurst Prep Girls Claim Region Titles; Cathedral Prep, Warren Clinch Share of Region Crowns
SAEGERTOWN, Pa. – Maplewood went on an 18-9 run in the third quarter on its way to a 46-30 win over Saegertown, wrapping up the Region 2 title in the process. Sadie Thomas scored all nine of her points in the second half for Maplewood, while Maddie Eimer, Bailey Varndell, and Savannah O’Hara added eight points each.
d9and10sports.com
Brookville, Fort LeBoeuf Advance to PIAA 2A Team Wrestling Quarterfinals Powered by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, A/C
HERSHEY, Pa. – The Brookville Raiders are moving on in the PIAA Class 2A team wrestling championships following a 32-25 win over Burrell in the first round. The Raiders got three wins by pin, two by major decision at two by decision. Jackson Zimmerman (215), Burke Fleming (145), and...
d9and10sports.com
Eisenhower Boys Top Saegertown; Greenville, Slippery Rock Notch Wins; CASH Girls Power Past Corry
RUSSELL, Pa. – Eisenhower raced out to a 30-14 halftime lead en route to a 67-55 Region 3 win over Saegertown. Wyatt Lookenhouse scored 25 points for the Knights (10-9), who swept the season series from the Panthers (14-6). Kyler Black was all over the court for the Knights,...
d9and10sports.com
Leading Man: Miller Becomes Clearfield’s All-Time Scoring King as Bison Top DCC
HYDE, Pa. – Cole Miller scored game-high 25 points and became Clearfield’s all-time leading scorer in the Bison’s 65-52 victory over DuBois Central Catholic. Miller came into the game needing six points to surpass 2017 graduate, Will Myers who had 1,436 career points. With four points in...
d9and10sports.com
Punxsy Boys Rally from 15-point 2nd Half Deficit to Beat St. Marys in OT; Union Clinches KSAC Playoff Spot
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Down 13 at halftime, 15 early in the third quarter, and 12 going to the fourth quarter, Punxsutawney rallied for a 58-54 overtime win at St. Marys in D9 League action. The Chucks were down 34-21 at the break and 44-32 heading to the fourth...
d9and10sports.com
Feb. 8, 2023 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Harbor Creek Pins Erie
HARBORCREEK, Pa. – Harbor Creek won three matches by pin and four by forfeit in a 48-6 win over Erie. Matt Kuchcinski (127), Hunter Gonda (152), and Ethan McAdoo all won by fall for the Huskies. Josh Lewis (215) and Ryan Garner (285) won by decision for Harbor Creek.
d9and10sports.com
Hungiville Leads Smethport to Comeback OT Win; Keystone Tops Ridgway in OT; Punxsy Wins 7th Straight D9 League Title
SMETHPORT, Pa. – Down 10 at halftime, Smethport rallied to beat visiting Johnsonburg, 56-51, in overtime. Elizabeth Hungiville played a key role in the comeback scoring 20 of her career-high 32 points in the second half and overtime including four points in overtime. Hungiville also netted 14 fourth-quarter points...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2024 Central Catholic LB Cole Sullivan’s Journey Has Come Full Circle With Pitt Offer
While Cole Sullivan was growing up in Pittsburgh, he watched his hometown Pitt Panthers nearly every weekend. As he watched Pitt, instead of honing in on someone like Tyler Boyd or James Conner, he watched the defensive side of the ball. He was a big fan of one of the biggest — well, strongest — defensive players in football.
Scarlet Nation
Ty Yuhas commits to Pitt
Ty Yuhas announced his commitment to Pitt on Thursday afternoon. Yuhas is a 6'3" and 260-pound defensive linemen out of Pittsburgh Central Catholic. Pitt extended an offer to Yuhas on Saturday, and less than one week later he became the fourth member of the Panthers' 2024 recruiting class. Pitt hosted...
d9and10sports.com
Knox Named to All-USA Today HSSA Offensive Team, Nominated for National Award
MCLEAN, Va. – The 2022 high school football season concluded two months ago, but the accolades keep rolling in for Oil City junior Ethen Knox. Knox was one of 25 players nationally to be named to the All-USA Today High School Sports Awards (HSSA) Offensive Team, announced this week.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills
The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
kidsburgh.org
It’s syrup season: 9 sweet maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around Western PA
Photo above by Patrick Tomasso used by permission via Unsplash. Did you ever consider, while pouring maple syrup over a buttery stack of pancakes, that it takes about 10 gallons of sap to produce just one quart of pure maple syrup? Families in Western Pa. can learn all about the science of maple sugaring, sample maple treats and see the sap being boiled down into that sweet, sweet syrup. You’ll find lots of cool maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around our region this time of year — and nearly all of them are free.
Meadville business selling plant valued over $1B
One Meadville business is selling its plant that employs about 250 workers. On Wednesday, J.M. Smucker announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell several brands of pet food to Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction […]
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Are you planning to make a trip to Pittsburgh, United States? Are you in Pittsburgh already? Would you like to explore some of the city’s food?. Pittsburgh is a city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the county seat of Allegheny County. It has a population of over 300,000 people.
coolcleveland.com
Pittsburgh’s Norman Nardini Comes Back to Cleveland
Once upon a time, Norman Nardini, who calls himself “Pittsburgh’s uncrowned king of rock ‘n’ roll,” had almost as big a following here in Cleveland as he did back home in Pittsburgh, seeming to play here every other month in the late 70s and early 80s with his band the Tigers. His high-energy, almost frantic shows are well remembered by fans here, as is his blue-collar rock that had a slightly punkier edge that most similar groups. And he never played his Pittsburgh Steelers fight song here in Cleveland, nosiree!
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
