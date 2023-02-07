Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owner of 54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Urges Its Demolition and RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergHarrisburg, PA
Craving a Sandwich? These Are Best Sandwich Shops in HarrisburgMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Sweet Dessert Spots in Lancaster, PA [Valentine's Day Treats]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Low-Key Yet Romantic Bars Ideal For Date Night [Valentine's Day]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Related
d9and10sports.com
Feb. 8, 2023 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Harbor Creek Pins Erie
HARBORCREEK, Pa. – Harbor Creek won three matches by pin and four by forfeit in a 48-6 win over Erie. Matt Kuchcinski (127), Hunter Gonda (152), and Ethan McAdoo all won by fall for the Huskies. Josh Lewis (215) and Ryan Garner (285) won by decision for Harbor Creek.
d9and10sports.com
Ultimate Double-Double: Keystone’s Bowser Gets 1,000th Point, 1,000th Rebound on Same Night
KNOX, Pa. – A double-double machine throughout her career, Natalie Bowser completed the ultimate double-double Thursday night when she achieved the rare feat of recording her 1,000th career point and 1000th career rebound in the same game. Also see D9 Boys Recaps • D9 Girls Recaps • Miller Becomes...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast North Clarion at Otto-Eldred, Redbank Valley at Moniteau Girls’ Basketball Games Friday, Feb. 10
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the North Clarion at Otto-Eldred and Redbank Valley at Moniteau girls’ basketball games on Friday, Feb. 10. Andy Close will be on the call from Duke Center, while Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have the action from West Sunbury.
d9and10sports.com
Eisenhower Boys Top Saegertown; Greenville, Slippery Rock Notch Wins; CASH Girls Power Past Corry
RUSSELL, Pa. – Eisenhower raced out to a 30-14 halftime lead en route to a 67-55 Region 3 win over Saegertown. Wyatt Lookenhouse scored 25 points for the Knights (10-9), who swept the season series from the Panthers (14-6). Kyler Black was all over the court for the Knights,...
d9and10sports.com
Maplewood, Kennedy Catholic, Mercyhurst Prep Girls Claim Region Titles; Cathedral Prep, Warren Clinch Share of Region Crowns
SAEGERTOWN, Pa. – Maplewood went on an 18-9 run in the third quarter on its way to a 46-30 win over Saegertown, wrapping up the Region 2 title in the process. Sadie Thomas scored all nine of her points in the second half for Maplewood, while Maddie Eimer, Bailey Varndell, and Savannah O’Hara added eight points each.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: DCC at Clarion Girls’ Basketball
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as DuBois Central Catholic takes on Clarion in girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn have the call from Clarion High School as the 10-10 Lady Cardinals beat the 9-10 Lady Cats. The game can be watched above or below or on...
d9and10sports.com
Knox Named to All-USA Today HSSA Offensive Team, Nominated for National Award
MCLEAN, Va. – The 2022 high school football season concluded two months ago, but the accolades keep rolling in for Oil City junior Ethen Knox. Knox was one of 25 players nationally to be named to the All-USA Today High School Sports Awards (HSSA) Offensive Team, announced this week.
Meadville business selling plant valued over $1B
One Meadville business is selling its plant that employs about 250 workers. On Wednesday, J.M. Smucker announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell several brands of pet food to Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction […]
abc27.com
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
Pieces of Cake Co. brings sweetness to the Lewisburg area
Lewisburg, Pa. — When Isabel Vazquez was a young girl growing up in Puerto Rico, she showed a flair for baking. That flair turned into a full-time business for Vazquez, who now runs Pieces of Cake Co. in Kelly Township along with her husband Angel Ortiz. The couple, who live in Lewisburg, came up with the idea to start a business when the pandemic began several years ago. Vazquez was...
iheart.com
Pump Prices Continue to Decrease
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Industry analysts say gas prices are slightly down and will continue to decline because driving typically falls off during the winter. Prices at the pump in Pennsylvania are down about five cents this week. Triple-A reports the average cost per gallon in the state is three dollars and 73-cents. The average in Harrisburg is about three-76 but prices are nine cents higher in York.
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
Roundtop Mountain Resort gearing up for 1st Winter Carnival
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — We're well into winter, and that means all the snow-themed festivities. Roundtop Mountain Resort is getting ready to host their Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11. "It's important for us to be a part of the community and celebrate winter and celebrate our employees, celebrate our...
abc27.com
New Wing Stop is now opened in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Wing Stop recently opened its doors in York a few weeks ago, just in time for Super Bowl weekend. The new Wing Stop officially opened up on Monday, Jan. 30, according to an employee at the new location. The new York-based Wing Stop is located at 2474 E. Market Street.
Developer plans to build 4 warehouses near several central Pa. schools
A Lemoyne-based developer is planning to build four warehouses in York County -- three in Carroll Township and one in Franklin Township. Crossroads Commercial Development is proposing to develop two warehouse/distribution centers on Golf Course Road and one warehouse/distribution center at 700 S. Baltimore St. in Carroll Township.
Costco, Wawa, Sheetz and other companies to open more stores in central Pa.
Parx Casino Shippensburg has opened in Cumberland County with hundreds of slot machines, a sports bar and a 48-seat electronic gaming area. Brick Heads, a Lego store that features a 28-foot “bulk table” of loose Legos, has opened in Dauphin County.
tourcounsel.com
Chambersburg Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Chambersburg Mall is a regional shopping mall located near Chambersburg, Pennsylvania in the unincorporated community of Scotland. Located at exit 20 off Interstate 81, the mall has 4 stores but a capacity of at least 64. It is currently owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group. The mall's anchor stores are Black Rose Antiques & Collectibles and AMC Theatres.
Meeting scheduled for next discussions on Kahkwa Bridge
The future of the much-debated Kahkwa Bridge could become clearer after a meeting scheduled for later this month. The City of Erie decided to demolish the bridge that was originally built in 1920. Plans to rebuild the bridge to carry pedestrians and maybe bike traffic have been discussed. However, no formal plan has been accepted. […]
Car falls on Pa. man, killing him: report
A 59-year-old man died after an accident involving a vehicle in Schuylkill County, according to a report from WNEP. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening, where, according to authorities, the man was working on his car when it fell on top of him and killed him, the news outlet reported.
Comments / 0