Hershey, PA

d9and10sports.com

Maplewood, Kennedy Catholic, Mercyhurst Prep Girls Claim Region Titles; Cathedral Prep, Warren Clinch Share of Region Crowns

SAEGERTOWN, Pa. – Maplewood went on an 18-9 run in the third quarter on its way to a 46-30 win over Saegertown, wrapping up the Region 2 title in the process. Sadie Thomas scored all nine of her points in the second half for Maplewood, while Maddie Eimer, Bailey Varndell, and Savannah O’Hara added eight points each.
WARREN, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: DCC at Clarion Girls’ Basketball

CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as DuBois Central Catholic takes on Clarion in girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn have the call from Clarion High School as the 10-10 Lady Cardinals beat the 9-10 Lady Cats. The game can be watched above or below or on...
CLARION, PA
YourErie

Meadville business selling plant valued over $1B

One Meadville business is selling its plant that employs about 250 workers. On Wednesday, J.M. Smucker announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell several brands of pet food to Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction […]
MEADVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pieces of Cake Co. brings sweetness to the Lewisburg area

Lewisburg, Pa. — When Isabel Vazquez was a young girl growing up in Puerto Rico, she showed a flair for baking. That flair turned into a full-time business for Vazquez, who now runs Pieces of Cake Co. in Kelly Township along with her husband Angel Ortiz. The couple, who live in Lewisburg, came up with the idea to start a business when the pandemic began several years ago. Vazquez was...
LEWISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Pump Prices Continue to Decrease

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Industry analysts say gas prices are slightly down and will continue to decline because driving typically falls off during the winter. Prices at the pump in Pennsylvania are down about five cents this week. Triple-A reports the average cost per gallon in the state is three dollars and 73-cents. The average in Harrisburg is about three-76 but prices are nine cents higher in York.
HARRISBURG, PA
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
MANHEIM, PA
FOX 43

Roundtop Mountain Resort gearing up for 1st Winter Carnival

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — We're well into winter, and that means all the snow-themed festivities. Roundtop Mountain Resort is getting ready to host their Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11. "It's important for us to be a part of the community and celebrate winter and celebrate our employees, celebrate our...
LEWISBERRY, PA
abc27.com

New Wing Stop is now opened in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Wing Stop recently opened its doors in York a few weeks ago, just in time for Super Bowl weekend. The new Wing Stop officially opened up on Monday, Jan. 30, according to an employee at the new location. The new York-based Wing Stop is located at 2474 E. Market Street.
YORK, PA
tourcounsel.com

Chambersburg Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Chambersburg Mall is a regional shopping mall located near Chambersburg, Pennsylvania in the unincorporated community of Scotland. Located at exit 20 off Interstate 81, the mall has 4 stores but a capacity of at least 64. It is currently owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group. The mall's anchor stores are Black Rose Antiques & Collectibles and AMC Theatres.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
YourErie

Meeting scheduled for next discussions on Kahkwa Bridge

The future of the much-debated Kahkwa Bridge could become clearer after a meeting scheduled for later this month. The City of Erie decided to demolish the bridge that was originally built in 1920. Plans to rebuild the bridge to carry pedestrians and maybe bike traffic have been discussed. However, no formal plan has been accepted. […]
ERIE, PA
PennLive.com

Car falls on Pa. man, killing him: report

A 59-year-old man died after an accident involving a vehicle in Schuylkill County, according to a report from WNEP. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening, where, according to authorities, the man was working on his car when it fell on top of him and killed him, the news outlet reported.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

