Claremore, OK

flosoftball.com

THE Spring Games 2023: National Champ Rogers State Headlines D-II Field

Reigning D-II national champion and the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the preseason poll, Rogers State, headlines an impressive field at the 2023 edition of THE Spring Games. A bevy of top-flight teams from NCAA Div. II embark on the Sunshine State in pursuit of an early-season statement. THE Spring Games feature a variety of 2022 NCAA Tournament teams, as well as breakout hopefuls coming into the 2023 campaign.
CLAREMORE, OK
kswo.com

First College in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this day more than 130 years ago the first college in the state opened it’s doors. Indian University in Tahlequah, began classes on February 9, 1880, with three students. In 1885, The school moved to its current location in Muskogee. In 1910, the school was renamed Bacone College in honor of Almon C. Bacone, the founder and first president of the school. According to the The Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture the purpose of the school was to provide Christian education for American Indians. Between 1883 and 1907 forty-three graduates received either bachelor’s or master’s degrees. By 1893 there were 703 students in a system of one college and six preparatory schools in the Cherokee, Creek, Choctaw, Seminole, Wichita, and Kiowa nations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Country Singer Chase Matthew Ready To Bring His Show To Tulsa

A rising name in Country Music is getting ready to play a show here in Tulsa. Chase Matthew is bringing his tour to Cain's Ballroom this Friday night and he joined News On 6 at 4 to talk more about his show and how he got into the music business.
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

41 file for office in Cherokee Nation

TAHLEQUAH – Following a four-day filing period that ended Feb. 9, 41 hopefuls spent between $1,000 and $2,500 each to run for office in the Cherokee Nation’s June 3 General Election. “I think it went very smooth,” Election Commission Chairman Rick Doherty said, “and I think our staff...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Z94

Explore Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Cemetery

The Sooner State certainly isn't lacking when it comes to scary ghost stories and haunted locations. However, there are places in Oklahoma that stand out as truly terrifying and this is definitely one of them. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST HAUNTED CEMETERY BELOW. Jesse Creek Cemetery in Bartlesville, OK. is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ted Rivers

Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion

George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
TULSA, OK
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Tahlequah, OK

Want to know the best restaurants in Tahlequah, OK, for a fun mealtime?. Tahlequah is a city in northeast Oklahoma known for its tourist attractions and festivals. The city had over 16,000 inhabitants in 2021. It is the county seat of Cherokee County and capital of the United Keetoowah Band...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
OnlyInYourState

You Won’t Find Better All-You-Can-Eat Pizza, Pasta, And Salad Than At Andolini’s Pizzeria In Oklahoma

Andolini’s Pizzeria has been serving up delectable pizza, pasta, and salad for years, and their weekday all-you-can-eat special has become the talk of the town. The special is not your average, run-of-the-mill buffet in Oklahoma… it’s a full-service dining experience where you get to order your food fresh from the menu and enjoy all the pizza, pasta, and salad your stomach desires. Keep scrolling to learn more:
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Osage Nation Breaks Ground On Internet Upgrade Project

Osage Nation Leaders broke ground Monday on a project to bring faster internet speeds to people in Osage County. The $55 million project will lay hundreds of miles of fiber optic cable and build 16 wi-fi towers across the county. This huge undertaking to bring better internet speeds to people in Osage County starts here in Pawhuska, at the Osage Nation Senior Housing Complex.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kjrh.com

'Sarah’s Hippie House' in Broken Arrow goes viral

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — You've likely heard of Minimalism, where less is more, but have you heard about Maximalism?. It's a hot design trend adding more color, texture, and fun to your home decor. A Broken Arrow home has swiftly become a well-known Maximalist masterpiece. "We call it Sarah's...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Firefighters put out kitchen fire in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters put out a fire at an east Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said the fire started in a kitchen at Willow Bend apartments, near East 31st Street and U.S. Highway 169. TFD said nobody was home at the time,...
TULSA, OK

