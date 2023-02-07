Read full article on original website
13-Year-Old Girl Tells Grandmother Mom And Dad Murdered Brother And No One Knew He Was Missing Until NowThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Faithful Starbucks Couple Was Charged Almost $4,500 for Two Cups of Coffee at Tulsa Starbucks, and it Gets WorseZack LoveTulsa, OK
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversTulsa, OK
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
flosoftball.com
THE Spring Games 2023: National Champ Rogers State Headlines D-II Field
Reigning D-II national champion and the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the preseason poll, Rogers State, headlines an impressive field at the 2023 edition of THE Spring Games. A bevy of top-flight teams from NCAA Div. II embark on the Sunshine State in pursuit of an early-season statement. THE Spring Games feature a variety of 2022 NCAA Tournament teams, as well as breakout hopefuls coming into the 2023 campaign.
Still the '1': Top-ranked Broken Arrow boys stay perfect after defeating Tulsa Booker T. Washington
By Mike Moguin Connor Dow, left, and Dason Cook led Broken Arrow in scoring with 15 points each, helping the Tigers to victory against Tulsa Booker T. Washington on Tuesday night TULSA - When you’re on top, you have a target on your back. That is the reality for Broken Arrow this season ...
news9.com
Broken Arrow High School Choir Earns Grand Champion Title At Joplin Competition
Broken Arrow High School's Tiger Rhythm Show Choir brought home a big win over the weekend. In fact, they placed best in show in not one, but five categories, earning them the Grand Champion title at the Joplin In The Spotlight competition. Those categories include best in costume, show design,...
kswo.com
First College in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this day more than 130 years ago the first college in the state opened it’s doors. Indian University in Tahlequah, began classes on February 9, 1880, with three students. In 1885, The school moved to its current location in Muskogee. In 1910, the school was renamed Bacone College in honor of Almon C. Bacone, the founder and first president of the school. According to the The Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture the purpose of the school was to provide Christian education for American Indians. Between 1883 and 1907 forty-three graduates received either bachelor’s or master’s degrees. By 1893 there were 703 students in a system of one college and six preparatory schools in the Cherokee, Creek, Choctaw, Seminole, Wichita, and Kiowa nations.
news9.com
Country Singer Chase Matthew Ready To Bring His Show To Tulsa
A rising name in Country Music is getting ready to play a show here in Tulsa. Chase Matthew is bringing his tour to Cain's Ballroom this Friday night and he joined News On 6 at 4 to talk more about his show and how he got into the music business.
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
kosu.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
cherokeephoenix.org
41 file for office in Cherokee Nation
TAHLEQUAH – Following a four-day filing period that ended Feb. 9, 41 hopefuls spent between $1,000 and $2,500 each to run for office in the Cherokee Nation’s June 3 General Election. “I think it went very smooth,” Election Commission Chairman Rick Doherty said, “and I think our staff...
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Cemetery
The Sooner State certainly isn't lacking when it comes to scary ghost stories and haunted locations. However, there are places in Oklahoma that stand out as truly terrifying and this is definitely one of them. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST HAUNTED CEMETERY BELOW. Jesse Creek Cemetery in Bartlesville, OK. is...
KOKI FOX 23
Chinese balloon likely wasn’t successful in gathering intelligence about U.S., OSU professor says
TULSA, Okla. — The unmanned Chinese balloon that flew over the U.S. last week wasn’t the first one of its kind. Experts say there are dozens of them floating around the globe and usually under the radar. The Oklahoma State University launched a research center dedicated to supporting...
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Tahlequah, OK
Want to know the best restaurants in Tahlequah, OK, for a fun mealtime?. Tahlequah is a city in northeast Oklahoma known for its tourist attractions and festivals. The city had over 16,000 inhabitants in 2021. It is the county seat of Cherokee County and capital of the United Keetoowah Band...
kswo.com
A Muskogee VA Claims Processor spent the day at Cameron University helping those in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Office of Veteran Affairs hosted their claims processor earlier today. A veteran claims processor was on the Cameron campus to assist veterans, active service members, and their dependents. It occurred from 8:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. in the North Shepler building. A...
OnlyInYourState
You Won’t Find Better All-You-Can-Eat Pizza, Pasta, And Salad Than At Andolini’s Pizzeria In Oklahoma
Andolini’s Pizzeria has been serving up delectable pizza, pasta, and salad for years, and their weekday all-you-can-eat special has become the talk of the town. The special is not your average, run-of-the-mill buffet in Oklahoma… it’s a full-service dining experience where you get to order your food fresh from the menu and enjoy all the pizza, pasta, and salad your stomach desires. Keep scrolling to learn more:
news9.com
Osage Nation Breaks Ground On Internet Upgrade Project
Osage Nation Leaders broke ground Monday on a project to bring faster internet speeds to people in Osage County. The $55 million project will lay hundreds of miles of fiber optic cable and build 16 wi-fi towers across the county. This huge undertaking to bring better internet speeds to people in Osage County starts here in Pawhuska, at the Osage Nation Senior Housing Complex.
Woman Killed In Crash Along State Highway 20 In Osage County
A woman is dead on Thursday morning after a crash along State Highway 20 on Wednesday Afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road in Osage County. According to troopers, 66-year-old Vickie Morrison of Tulsa, Oklahoma,...
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
kjrh.com
'Sarah’s Hippie House' in Broken Arrow goes viral
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — You've likely heard of Minimalism, where less is more, but have you heard about Maximalism?. It's a hot design trend adding more color, texture, and fun to your home decor. A Broken Arrow home has swiftly become a well-known Maximalist masterpiece. "We call it Sarah's...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters put out kitchen fire in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters put out a fire at an east Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said the fire started in a kitchen at Willow Bend apartments, near East 31st Street and U.S. Highway 169. TFD said nobody was home at the time,...
