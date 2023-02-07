Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Chiefs’ Jones asked if he should be NFL’s top-paid pass-rusher. Here’s what he said
Chris Jones also was wearing a teammate’s sunglasses Wednesday. Here’s why.
Does Chiefs’ Kelce regret trash talk to Cincinnati mayor? Here’s what he said Tuesday
What’s his key to Super Bowl success? And would he ever try pro wrestling? Travis Kelce answered those questions from reporters as well.
Kansas City doctor heading to Super Bowl after becoming ‘Chiefs Fan of the Year’
On any given day you'll see Dr. Amy Patel in her white coat at Liberty Hospital or the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former star NFL player pulled this Patrick Mahomes and Rihanna prank at Super Bowl LVII
Rihanna said Patrick Mahomes was her favorite quarterback? Not really; Mahomes was pranked by a well-known former pro pass-catcher.
Melvin Gordon humbled to be on Chiefs practice squad
Melvin Gordon has come a long way from being a Denver Broncos starter and a fantasy football option that intrigued draft hopefuls. The two-time Pro Bowl running back now finds himself on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, a new chapter that changed him. “This is a humbling experience, it for sure is,” Gordon told Read more... The post Melvin Gordon humbled to be on Chiefs practice squad appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KMBC.com
Mahomes, Kelce connection honored by new Parade of Hearts artwork
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has certainly loved the connection between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. A new piece of art in Kansas City will remind Chiefs fans of that connection. Area artist Mike Savage has painted four Parade of Hearts, but his newest one...
Comments / 0