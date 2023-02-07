ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Melvin Gordon humbled to be on Chiefs practice squad

Melvin Gordon has come a long way from being a Denver Broncos starter and a fantasy football option that intrigued draft hopefuls. The two-time Pro Bowl running back now finds himself on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, a new chapter that changed him. “This is a humbling experience, it for sure is,” Gordon told Read more... The post Melvin Gordon humbled to be on Chiefs practice squad appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Mahomes, Kelce connection honored by new Parade of Hearts artwork

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has certainly loved the connection between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. A new piece of art in Kansas City will remind Chiefs fans of that connection. Area artist Mike Savage has painted four Parade of Hearts, but his newest one...
KANSAS CITY, MO

