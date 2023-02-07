Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Related
visitcarsoncity.com
Navigating Carson City in the Winter
Realistically Navigating Carson City in the Winter. In the age of social media, we’ve all done this at least once: Your trip is booked, itinerary set, activities planned. And then if you’re like me, you have a folder of saved helpful posts from instagram or even a Pinterest board of things you want to do or sights you want to see at your destination.
FOX Reno
Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation offering shuttle service to local ski resorts
NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new service could make your next ski trip a little easier. All the fresh powder has brought plenty of people to the slopes, filling up parking lots and causing quite the traffic headaches on the way to resorts. Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation is offering bus services to alleviate parking issues at resorts due to high traffic.
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Storm drops 2 feet of snow at Tahoe; Sunny skies expected this week
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The weekend storm at Lake Tahoe dropped more than 2 feet of snow over a couple of days and have left behind chilly temps, icy roads and chain controls on most basin highways. Homewood Mountain Resort, Palisades Tahoe and Northstar California all reported receiving...
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
‘Our go-to place’: South Lake Tahoe grocery store closing after 60 years
Locals and visitors alike aren't happy.
This Tahoe lodge is among the top-rated U.S. ski hotels by guests
Hotels.com guests love this recently expanded spot.
Sunday Sierra snow storm snarls traffic near Tahoe and Truckee
SACRAMENTO -- The snowfall caused a day full of traffic backups standstill at times due to holds on both Highway 50 and I-80, leading in and out of the Lake Tahoe area.Chain controls were in effect Sunday as the snow surprised some Sierra travelers. "It's my first time driving with chains in the snow. Feels like you're driving on flats," said traveler Dwain Crawley. A busy day putting on and taking off chains is a picture of a bustling snow season for chain installer George Porter. "January, February, and December have been a lot better than most, probably the last...
nevadabusiness.com
Roundabout Announces Ownership of Franco Baking Company
SPARKS, Nev. — MaryBeth and Colin Smith, local business owners of Roundabout Catering, Smith and River, Tannenbaum Events Center and The Meadows events venue, have announced the acquisition of Franco Baking Company. For more than 50 years, Franco Baking Company has been producing freshly baked bread at its facility...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
3 Lake Tahoe spas included on ‘America’s Favorite’ list
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three spa businesses at Lake Tahoe have been recognized as “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” by a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America. Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa...
rtands.com
Watch: Union Pacific’s ‘Sierra Snow Fighters’ Keep Service Running in California
When Union Pacific Railroad senior manager Mike Upton encounters a news crew from The Weather Channel in downtown Truckee, California, he knows it's all hands on deck in the Sierra Nevada Mountain range. Upton, who manages track maintenance, and his fellow “Sierra Snow Fighters” are in charge of clearing the...
rosevilletoday.com
Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest 2023 coming to Placer County
Olympic Valley (Lake Tahoe), Calif. – Good Vibez Presents together with PR Entertainment are pleased to announce the lineup for the 6th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest which will take place Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 2023. Additionally, Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest announce a venue change from...
Record-Courier
State chips away at Wilson Canyon rockfall
Smith Valley residents who go to Yerington for services are traveling the long way through Carson Valley as the state continues to chip away at the rockfall across Highway 208 linking Smith with Mason Valley. “Over the past week, rock removal experts have harnessed up and scaled the roadside slope...
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
nevadabusiness.com
Ryder Homes Unveils New Model Homes at Shadow Hills, a Spacious Spanish Springs Community in the Harris Ranch Master-Plan
NEVADA (February 2023) — Award-winning local home builder Ryder Homes announces the opening of four new model homes and their state-of-the-art sales center at its newest community, Shadow Hills, located within the Harris Ranch master-planned development off Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs, Nevada. The first construction phase includes 72 single-story homes with four models for buyers and realtors to tour. When finished, Shadow Hills will consist of 282 total homes, adding much-needed inventory and housing options to the Reno-Sparks region. A public grand opening will take place on February 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shadow Hills is located at 11687 Sugarloaf Peak Drive, Spanish Springs, Nevada, 89441.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe business landlords face fines for failing to clear snow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow covered sidewalks near some local business properties along U.S. Highway 50 have created unsafe conditions for pedestrians by forcing them onto the highway and the City has sent warnings to owners that they will be fined unless they comply with the snow removal ordinance.
nnbw.com
McMaster Consulting purchases Reno property
A prominent name in the field of providing IT services and products to businesses throughout Nevada and California, McMaster Consulting has purchased a property at 620 E. Plumb Lane in Reno to serve as company headquarters. The transaction, which includes minor tenant improvements was valued at $1,006,550. For information, visit...
KOLO TV Reno
Oddie Blvd. to close at Silverada Blvd. for pedestrian bridge removal
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be closing Oddie Blvd. at Silverada Blvd. for two consecutive weekends for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge. The demolition is part of the ongoing Oddie Wells Project. Silverada Blvd. will remain open to through traffic. The section of road will be closed starting...
Comments / 0