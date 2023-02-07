ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Jacque Vaughn, Nets wish Kyrie Irving well: 'Want him to succeed'

By Nick Friedell
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqgYQ_0kemK95N00

NEW YORK -- As Kyrie Irving 's departure became finalized just prior to Monday night's 124-116 loss to the LA Clippers , the Brooklyn Nets tried to process all of the emotions the group was feeling in the wake of watching the All-Star guard head to the Dallas Mavericks .

"My interactions with Kai have always been positive," coach Jacque Vaughn said after the game, when asked to sum up Irving's 3½ years with the Nets. "I enjoyed coaching him. I want him to succeed. I'll keep it that simple. We've had some ups and downs I guess along the way. I've also seen the young man score 60 points. I've also seen him bring his kids into the locker room.

"I've also seen him grow as an individual and be a better teammate than when I first met him. So for me, I'm going to always look at the good in people and want the good in people. And I want him to succeed. He's no longer with us, but I appreciate his time. But I'm looking forward to coaching Spencer [Dinwiddie] and [ Dorian Finney-Smith ] for sure."

The Nets completed the deal Monday that brought Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith a future first-round pick and two-second picks to Brooklyn in exchange for Irving and veteran big man Markieff Morris . Vaughn said he never asked Irving, who requested a trade on Friday, why he wanted to leave the Nets.

"My conversation with Kai was based around, really in all honesty, him growing up," Vaughn said. "Me seeing him with our time when we first met. How I tried to be consistent for him, be an example for him. Whether it was talking about my kids to him, bringing my kids to Family Day so he could see that, the importance of being a father.

"Being consistent as you possibly can with your teammates, forming relationships that are meaningful and true that will go beyond. I'm hoping to see him years from now and he remembers how I treated him on a daily basis ... I tried to be a consistent motivator for him and let him see how important it is to form lasting relationships."

Irving's absence was felt hardest by several young players who said that he served as a mentor to them. Nets big man Nic Claxton said Irving was one of the best teammates he's ever had. Nets guard Cam Thomas , who scored a career-high 47 points in Monday's loss, said Irving was like a big brother to him.

"That's my guy," Thomas said of Irving. "We talk about a lot. We talk about Kobe. Just life in general, man. Life in general. That's probably the main thing I miss from Kai, me having that big brother on the team, somebody to laugh with, joke with, make fun of. Just my big brother."

Thomas undoubtedly made Irving proud with his recent performances. Thomas, who scored 41 points in Saturday's win over the Washington Wizards , became the second-youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 40-point games, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. The only one who did it at a younger age is Los Angeles Lakers star and former Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James . James had two different streaks in 2006.

"That's great company," Thomas said of being in the club with James. "I'm glad I have my name mentioned with that guy, even though I'm a Kobe guy."

As the Nets try to figure out their new path without Irving, they do so with star forward Kevin Durant 's long-term future with the organization still uncertain. Durant, who is still rehabbing an MCL sprain in his right knee, spent some time sitting on the Nets' bench on Monday. He declined to speak to reporters after the game.

Vaughn said there would be an update on Durant's rehab on Tuesday. Durant has been out since injuring the knee in a win over the Miami Heat on Jan. 8.

"It's been a whirlwind that I've become all too familiar with being here for four years," Claxton said before the game, when asked to sum up the emotions the group is feeling after the Irving deal. "But you can't control it and you just got to keep rolling with it. And come out here and we still got a job to do every single night."

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Sportscasting

Charles Barkley Explains Why LeBron James Is Simply Different Than Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

In the world of sports, nothing gets everyone going like a good debate. Within NBA circles, one of the easiest ways to get a conversation started is to ask about the Association’s GOAT. Many will default to Michael Jordan. Others will add more modern names like LeBron James or Kobe Bryant into the mix. And while Charles Barkley wasn’t directly asked about all-time greatness, he still shared a comparison between those three stars.
FanSided

NBA fans are calling Anthony Davis out for unsupportive reaction to LeBron’s record-breaking points

Anthony Davis did not have the strongest reaction to LeBron James breaking the all-time NBA scoring record. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke one of the most important records in NBA history that has stood since 1984, over 30 years: Cumulative points scored. As of Wednesday morning, he has 38,390 points, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387. Karl Malone, behind that duo, does not crack 37,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri James Cheers in Chunky Boots As Her Dad Breaks NBA All-Time Scoring Record at Lakers Game

Zhuri James watched her father, Basketball living legend LeBron James, making history last night during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game at the Crypto.com Arena. Zhuri was sitting courtside with her mom, Savannah James, family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Zhuri wore a white crochet top which she wore overtop an undershirt. On bottom, the fashionable 8-year-old sported light-wash jeans with an oversized casual flair. Zhuri carried a clear cross-body bag and accessorized with a silver pendant necklace. As for her hair, the young star had her dark tresses styled in mid-length braids. She...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Son Bronny James Slips on Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Black Cat’ Sneakers As His Dad Breaks NBA Scoring Record at Lakers Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. LeBron Raymone “Bronny” James Jr. attended his father LeBron James’ record-breaking basketball game yesterday in Los Angeles. Joined by his family, Bronny sat courtside to watch LeBron make history, successfully surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record during the Laker’s match against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bronny sported a black crewneck sweater in an oversized fit with a graphic on the front that gave the top a streetwear vibe. Coordinating with the neutral color scheme, the high school basketball player wore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaq had an absolutely touching moment putting any apparent beef to rest

If there was any beef between NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal — real, perceived, anywhere in between — it’s gone now. After LeBron James broke Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most points in a career, the center got on TNT to speak with the Inside the NBA crew and had a specific message for O’Neal: Abdul-Jabbar mentioned that Shaq felt that the legend was “ashamed of you or ignoring you,” and that wasn’t the case.
Footwear News

Vanessa Bryant Shares Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. February marks the observance of Black History Month and to celebrate, Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, shared unreleased Nike Kobe sneakers created for the annual celebration. Vanessa posted a photo of the popular Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneaker in the unreleased “Black History Month” colorway on Instagram yesterday. According to the caption, the shoe is a promo sample and isn’t expected to be released to the public. The shoe wears a gradient color scheme on...
ESPN

ESPN

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy