Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club offering scholarships for Adams County golfers in LPGC

muddyriversports.com
Quincy Catholic, Brown County claim third-place trophies at IESA seventh-grade state basketball tournaments
The Quincy Catholic and Brown County seventh-grade boys basketball teams both captured third place at their respective Illinois Elementary School Association state tournaments on Thursday night. Quincy Catholic led from the start and rolled to a 42-22 victory over Abingdon-Avon in the third-place game of the Class 3A tournament at...
muddyriversports.com
Illinois boys basketball state rankings: Quincy slips to No. 10, Camp Point Central rises to No. 7
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points. Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 14. Belleville East 14. New Trier 13. Downers North 9. Lyons 7. Oswego East 3. Class 3A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Metamora (7)25-21132. 2. Simeon (4)24-31081. 3. Hillcrest (1)25-2953. 4. Sacred...
Quincy, Illinois Radio Legend Dennis Oliver Needs Your Help
He was a friend to so many on the radio for years in the tri-state area and now he could use your help. Friends and family of Quincy, Illinois radio legend Dennis Oliver are working to find a place where he can be cared for full-time. If you've listened to...
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: QND girls gain measure of revenge by beating Brimfield
QUINCY — Although it became nothing more than a momentary blip on the way to a state championship, the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball players never forgot what it was like to suffer a 24-point loss at Brimfield late in the regular season in 2022. It made Tuesday night’s...
muddyriversports.com
Quarter century of memories: Blue Devils’ Anders teaches Panthers to show respect by going on two-minute scoring binge
QUINCY — Patrick Anders usually tuned out the chatter he’d hear from opposing players about his size or lack thereof. “That always happened,” the 5-foot-9 Anders said of the trash talk. It even came from his own teammates at times. “I got those cracks in practice,” Anders...
muddyriversports.com
Hawks’ goal on Florida trip is to become part of national contender conversation — now and for seasons to come
QUINCY — Asked what he hoped his team’s accomplishes on a seven-game, 11-day trip to the Sunshine State, Quincy University baseball coach Matt Schissel responded with his own query. “Short term or long term?” he asked. Everything Schissel does for this program is viewed through both of...
muddyriversports.com
‘There’s no time to waste’: Schreacke’s quick start, Raiders’ overwhelming effort sends message
QUINCY — It took six seconds to deliver a message every girls basketball team in the Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional had to hear. The defending state champion isn’t in the mood to relinquish the throne. Abbey Schreacke won the opening tip, rolled into the frontcourt, took a...
muddyriversports.com
Schuckman: Taking trip down memory lane leads to list of 25 memorable QHS basketball games spanning 25 years on the beat
QUINCY — It started exactly where you would expect. A quarter of a century ago, I covered my first Quincy High School boys basketball game as the beat writer for the Quincy Herald-Whig — a 68-63 victory over Galesburg featuring J.D. Summers with 20 points and the Blue Devils going 23 of 28 from the free-throw line.
muddyriversports.com
Raiders earn opportunity to rest and recover after winning fourth game in five-day span
MENDON, Ill. — An overloaded stretch of games came at an opportune time for the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team. Now that a four-games-in-five-days binge is complete — the Raiders won all four of those games — they’ve earned the chance to recover, regroup and re-energize themselves for another barrage of challenges heading into the postseason.
muddyriversports.com
Clay’s trey sparks final rally as Blue Devils come away with WB6 victory over Rocks
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Dom Clay’s confidence in himself is matched by the confidence his Quincy High School boys basketball teammates have in him. So when his 3-point attempt from the right corner rattled out with less than three minutes remaining in regulation and the Blue Devils and Rock Island tied at 52, Quincy’s Tyler Sprick knew exactly where to go with the ball after hauling in the offensive rebound.
abc17news.com
Tracking morning snow, and a cold end to the work week
TODAY: Rain is coming to an end early this morning, and will transition to snow. Accumulations will be light for most who see snow. Those along and north of a line from the lake area to Fulton and Mexico will see chances for at least a trace of snow. Snow fall will be most intense in places like Marshall, Brunswick, Moberly, and Macon so these are the communities with the best chance of at least an inch and may see up to two inches in some spots. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Saline, Chariton, and Macon counties until noon Thursday. Snow will wrap up by late morning, and as it does so, it will be transitioning back to rain. This rain will be out of mid-Missouri by the afternoon. This afternoon is drier, with temperatures climbing just back into the low-40s, meaning conditions are prime for any accumulated snow to begin melting. Some breaks in the clouds are possible by late afternoon.
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man killed in Ralls County crash
An Audrain County man is killed in a single-car crash in Ralls County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened this morning on Route F, about five-and-a-half miles southwest of New London. Troopers say James Sarlo, 37, of Vandalia, ran off the side of the road, hit an embankment, and a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
wtad.com
Quincy woman pleads Guilty in early-January assault, shooting
Chaunessi Cano sentenced to 24 months' probation. A Quincy woman, one of two charged in connection with a shooting in early January near 8th and State in Quincy, has changed her Not Guilty plea and avoided prison. Chaunessi Cano was in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon, where she pleaded...
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man seriously injured trying to avoid deer in road in Monroe County
An Audrain County man is seriously injured in a crash while about 20 miles north of his hometown when he tries to avoid hitting a deer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Rayone Evans, 23, of Mexico, was driving on Route O, about three-and-a-half miles southeast of Santa Fe, this morning, when he swerved to miss a deer on the road. Troopers say Evans then overcorrected, ran off the side of the road, and hit an embankment.
khqa.com
Man arrested for aggravated domestic battery
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A Pike County, Ill., man was arrested on Friday following a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Blue Street in Milton, according to the Pike County Sheriff's Department. Chad A. Wooldridge, 36, of Pearl, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic battery.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal attorney will go to trial on charges of tampering with a victim
HANNIBAL, Mo. — After a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the case against Hannibal attorney Tyler White — accused of attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution — will move forward to trial on a date to be announced. White allegedly approached Kaylee O’Toole before...
