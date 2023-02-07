ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club offering scholarships for Adams County golfers in LPGC

By Muddy River Sports, @muddyriversport
muddyriversports.com
 3 days ago
Quincy Catholic, Brown County claim third-place trophies at IESA seventh-grade state basketball tournaments

The Quincy Catholic and Brown County seventh-grade boys basketball teams both captured third place at their respective Illinois Elementary School Association state tournaments on Thursday night. Quincy Catholic led from the start and rolled to a 42-22 victory over Abingdon-Avon in the third-place game of the Class 3A tournament at...
Photo gallery: QND girls gain measure of revenge by beating Brimfield

QUINCY — Although it became nothing more than a momentary blip on the way to a state championship, the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball players never forgot what it was like to suffer a 24-point loss at Brimfield late in the regular season in 2022. It made Tuesday night’s...
Raiders earn opportunity to rest and recover after winning fourth game in five-day span

MENDON, Ill. — An overloaded stretch of games came at an opportune time for the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team. Now that a four-games-in-five-days binge is complete — the Raiders won all four of those games — they’ve earned the chance to recover, regroup and re-energize themselves for another barrage of challenges heading into the postseason.
Clay’s trey sparks final rally as Blue Devils come away with WB6 victory over Rocks

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Dom Clay’s confidence in himself is matched by the confidence his Quincy High School boys basketball teammates have in him. So when his 3-point attempt from the right corner rattled out with less than three minutes remaining in regulation and the Blue Devils and Rock Island tied at 52, Quincy’s Tyler Sprick knew exactly where to go with the ball after hauling in the offensive rebound.
Tracking morning snow, and a cold end to the work week

TODAY: Rain is coming to an end early this morning, and will transition to snow. Accumulations will be light for most who see snow. Those along and north of a line from the lake area to Fulton and Mexico will see chances for at least a trace of snow. Snow fall will be most intense in places like Marshall, Brunswick, Moberly, and Macon so these are the communities with the best chance of at least an inch and may see up to two inches in some spots. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Saline, Chariton, and Macon counties until noon Thursday. Snow will wrap up by late morning, and as it does so, it will be transitioning back to rain. This rain will be out of mid-Missouri by the afternoon. This afternoon is drier, with temperatures climbing just back into the low-40s, meaning conditions are prime for any accumulated snow to begin melting. Some breaks in the clouds are possible by late afternoon.
Audrain County man killed in Ralls County crash

An Audrain County man is killed in a single-car crash in Ralls County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened this morning on Route F, about five-and-a-half miles southwest of New London. Troopers say James Sarlo, 37, of Vandalia, ran off the side of the road, hit an embankment, and a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Quincy woman pleads Guilty in early-January assault, shooting

Chaunessi Cano sentenced to 24 months' probation. A Quincy woman, one of two charged in connection with a shooting in early January near 8th and State in Quincy, has changed her Not Guilty plea and avoided prison. Chaunessi Cano was in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon, where she pleaded...
Audrain County man seriously injured trying to avoid deer in road in Monroe County

An Audrain County man is seriously injured in a crash while about 20 miles north of his hometown when he tries to avoid hitting a deer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Rayone Evans, 23, of Mexico, was driving on Route O, about three-and-a-half miles southeast of Santa Fe, this morning, when he swerved to miss a deer on the road. Troopers say Evans then overcorrected, ran off the side of the road, and hit an embankment.
Man arrested for aggravated domestic battery

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A Pike County, Ill., man was arrested on Friday following a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Blue Street in Milton, according to the Pike County Sheriff's Department. Chad A. Wooldridge, 36, of Pearl, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic battery.
