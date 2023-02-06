Read full article on original website
Alex Riley Reveals He Beat Out The Miz and Chris Jericho For Acting Role On The Series “GLOW”
Former WWE star Alex Riley recently spoke with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he beat out top industry names like Chris Jericho and The Miz for a role on the now decease Netflix series, GLOW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
AEW Rampage Spoilers for 2/10/2023
The February 10 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Frank Bailey III:. * Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated...
Who Does WWE See as the Top Male Heels and Babyfaces on SmackDown?
A leaked internal list has revealed the top male babyfaces and heels from the WWE SmackDown brand, courtesy of PWInsider. There is no word yet on the internal list for tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five male babyfaces and heels for the SmackDown...
Bianca Belair Gives Update On Hulu Series With Montez Ford: “I’m Excited For It”
WWE Superstar and current Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently joined ComicBook Nation for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the EST giving an update on the Hulu reality series she is filming alongside her husband, fellow WWE star Montez Ford. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE Announces Live Money In the Bank Go-Home SmackDown for London
The final WWE SmackDown before Money In the Bank will be held at The O2 Arena in London, England. WWE announced today that the June 30 edition of SmackDown will air live from The O2 in London. This will be the go-home show for Money In the Bank, which airs the next night, Saturday, July 1, also from The O2.
Piper Niven On Being Out Of Action With Injury: “It Was A Long Time That I Had Off”
WWE star Piper Niven, formerly known as Doudrop, recently spoke with Rick Ucchino from Bleav in Pro Wrestling about her time away from the company due to injury. Highlights from Niven’s chat can be found below. Says she couldn’t really do match while she was injured:. It was...
Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE Raw
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Orlando, FL, according to Fightful Select. – Elimination Chamber qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble. – Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis: Adam Pearce. – Brock Lesnar Promo:...
Possible Spoiler on a Top Star Returning to WWE SmackDown Tonight
It looks like Ronda Rousey may be returning to WWE SmackDown tonight in Uncasville, CT. A new report from PWInsider notes that Rousey has been spotted in Connecticut, indicating that she may be in town for SmackDown. Furthermore, Fightful Select adds that there have been creative pitches made for Rousey’s return.
NJPW World Television Title To Be Defended at Battle In The Valley, Updated Card
The NJPW World Television Title will be defended at Battle In The Valley. As seen below, NJPW has released a video that shows Clark Connors watching Zack Sabre Jr. become the inaugural NJPW World Television Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, by defeating Ren Narita in the tournament finals. Connors said he was nothing but an afterthought in the tournament to crown the inaugural champion, but he’s studied Sabre and he’s ready for a fight. Connors then challenged ZSJ to the match for Battle In The Valley, and the match was officially announced.
Chris Jericho Tells Michael Oku He Will Be Booked For AEW Debut Show In The United Kingdom
The latest guest on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast was indie sensation Michael Oku, who made headlines over the last couple of years due to his work on the British independent scene. Oku wrestled Will Ospreay last year for the RevPro Championship in what many called a match of the year candidate.
Top WWE RAW Male Babyfaces and Heels Revealed from Internal List
The top five babyfaces and heels for the WWE RAW men’s division have been revealed from a list that leaked this week, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no listing available for tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five male...
WWE SmackDown Results 2/10/2023
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at last week’s show and how The Bloodline discussed their internal issues with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso being gone, then Sami Zayn attacked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns before challenging him to a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso then attacked Zayn and Reigns accepted the challenge. We cut to the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as the pyro goes off and Michael Cole welcomes us. He says tonight’s SmackDown is sold out. Cole is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.
Backstage Update on The Bunny’s Condition Following AEW Dynamite Match
The Bunny may have suffered a concussion or orbital bone injury on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite saw The Bunny come up short against AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in a Title Eliminator match. There was immediate concern for The Bunny’s condition as it appeared she hit her head on the apron, and then they quickly went to the finish. The Bunny was checked on after the match, and then escorted right to the back.
Three AEW Stars Were Unable To Appear On This Week’s Dynamite
Not only has WWE been dealing with visa issues, but AEW has as well. AEW’s Kenny Omega has been away from television because of this, while several NXT stars from the UK have been absent although they’ve started to return. On Tuesday’s NXT episode, Ilja Dragunov returned by...
Full Details on the Jersey J-Cup Returning This Weekend, Comments from Joey Janela, GCW and JCW Officials
GCW and Jersey Championship Wrestling are bringing back the Jersey J-Cup this weekend, a legendary event to the indie pro wrestling scene. The 2023 Jersey J-Cup will take place this Saturday from White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ. The first session will begin at 2pm with the opening round, and the second session will begin at 8pm with the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals. The event will air live on FITE TV.
Kurt Angle Talks Second Retirement Match?, DX Segment at RAW 30, Making a Goofball of Himself
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says he has no issue with making a goofball of himself in the ring, and while he’s open to making the occasional cameo appearance, he will not be working another retirement match. Angle appeared at the RAW 30th Anniversary show last month for...
WWE NXT Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Post-Vengeance Day Episode
Tuesday’s live post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT drew 562,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.25% from last week’s 587,000 viewers for the Vengeance Day go-home show. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This...
Chris Jericho Details How The JAS’s Appearance At PWG Came Together
At the beginning of the year wrestling fans were treated to a huge surprise when AEW Superstar Chris Jericho, along with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society, appeared at Pro Wrestling Guerrillas Battle of Los Angeles event, where they later competed and won a multi-man tag team match. The Ocho spoke...
New Matches Revealed for NWA Nuff Said, Stipulation for the Main Event, Final Card
A stipulation has been added to the main event of Saturday’s NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view. Nuff Said will be headlined by NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Tyrus defending against Matt Cardona. Last night’s go-home edition of NWA Power saw Tyrus and Blunt Force Trauma defeat The Cardona Family in tag team action, and per the rules, Tyrus gets to pick the stipulation for Nuff Said.
Fred Rosser Hopes To Compete In This Year’s G1 Climax Tournament, Talks Training At The NJPW Academy
Fred Rosser has had a successful run with NJPW, but this year he hopes to take it one step further by competing in the promotion’s grueling G1 Climax tournament. The current reigning NJPW STRONG Openweight champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with the NJPW website, where he also touched on how much he’s enjoyed training at the NJPW Academy. Highlights from the interview can be found below, but the full interview can be found here.
