Wendy's Bringing Back Its Classic Menu Item In A Sweet Move Against McDonald's
In a move that will surely make McDonald’s executives nervous, Wendy’s is bringing back an item that McDonald’s can’t deliver as well. McDonald’s is notorious for its ice cream machines not working. So getting a fan favorite ice cream dessert is something McDonald’s can’t consistently deliver.
iheart.com
February 9 Is National Pizza Day - Check Out The Deals & Freebies Going On!
National Pizza Day is February 9th and what better way to celebrate with some deals and freebies! Check out the deals below:. 7-Eleven - 7Rewards loyalty members can get a whole cheese or pepperoni pizza for just $7. Bar Louie - 50% off flatbreads during happy hour. Buca di Beppo...
Popculture
Wendy's Reveals Deals for February 2023
A new month is here, which means new opportunities to save some cash at Wendy's. This February, the beloved fast food restaurant chain is giving guests the chance to score free menu items and save a few bucks on some favorite items, including breakfast options, Baconators, Kids' Meals, and cheeseburgers with a round of February 2023 deals honoring everything from Valentine's Day to Super Bowl LVII and even the Daytona 500.
KFC brings back fan-favorite missing from menu for a decade. Here’s when can you get it
The offering is expanding after a successful test run.
I tried Taco Bell’s chicken wings so you don’t have to. Here’s my review.
Taco Bell knows how to think outside the bun. But how about on the bone?. The biggest name in Mexican fast food is winging it. After introducing the item for the first time last year, Taco Bell is bringing back its chicken wings for a limited time. Getting wings from...
CNET
National Pizza Day: Where to Get Free Pizza and Other Deals
National Pizza Day is Feb 9, when restaurants across the US will offer deep-dish discounts and free pies. More than 40% of Americans eat pizza at least once a week, with some 3 billion pizza pies ordered every year. No wonder NASA tested a 3D printer that can make pizza for astronauts in space.
List of National Pizza Day 2023 deals this week
National Pizza Day is Thursday, Feb. 9 and there are a number of restaurants offering pizza deals this week!. These deals are only valid at participating locations. This list will continue to grow until Feb. 9 so check back for additional deals. BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Get 1/2 off Mini...
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Little Caesars And Wendy's Allegedly Got Rid Of Low-Priced Promotions: Nothing Under $5 On Menu Boards
Americans love fast food. But fast-food restaurants can no longer absorb inflation for their customers. Like grocery stores, food chains are adjusting their prices. How?. They have ended classic cheap meal promotions.
foodgressing.com
KFC chunky chicken pot pies for $5 at US locations
KFC is offering comforting chunky chicken pot pies for only $5 at US locations! KFC’s savory chicken pot pies are freshly prepared in restaurants and filled with tender bites of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots, covered in a savory sauce and baked in a flaky, golden crust.
Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier
People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App
Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
12 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $6
Aldi is stocking its shelves with affordable snacks, entrées, and desserts that are perfect for Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McDonald's Bringing Back its Shamrock Shake. Here's When the Fan Favorite Will Return
Valentine's Day hasn't even happened yet, but McDonald's is already shifting focus to Saint Patrick's Day by announcing the return of its popular Shamrock Shake. Consisting of vanilla soft serve, Shamrock Shake syrup and whipped topping, the shake has been a springtime staple since its introduction in 1970. The shake typically returns to menus a few weeks ahead of Saint Patrick's Day each year.
Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item
Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item, but you have to act fast.
Move Over Chicken Fries, Burger King Tries Two New Takes on 'Fries'
The fast-food giant is adding two new takes on a familiar classic that McDonald's and Wendy's doesn't offer. When it's time for Burger King to put something new on the menu, your first thought is probably Whopper. After all, the fast food chain has released some eye-catching flavored Whoppers. Whether it's the Shroom n' Swiss Melt Whopper, the spooky Halloween Whopper, or even the infamous Pregnancy Whoppers, BK is not at all afraid to try something new (even if it's weird.) ...
Elite Daily
Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day 2023 Doughnuts Include So Much Chocolate
Love is in the air at Krispy Kreme, well to be more specific, heart-shaped doughnuts are in the boxes. The company launched its lineup of Valentine’s Day 2023 doughnuts on Jan. 30, and with all-new goodies featuring Hershey’s chocolate, this one true (food) pairing is the best of both worlds.
consumerqueen.com
New Offers & Deals at Cracker Barrel
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. If you enjoy eating at Cracker Barrel as much as we do then you're always looking for ways to save with coupons and deals. Check here for all the money saving offers we've found. If you haven't yet, sign up for emails (scroll all the way down) or texts (Text BARREL to 56689) and you'll get FREE Free Biscuit Beignets the next time you visit.
disneyfoodblog.com
A Fan-Favorite McDonald’s Treat Is Returning SOON
There are TONS of new treats at the Disney parks right now, but you don’t have to travel far to get another seasonal fan favorite!. We’ve already checked out some new Disney 100th anniversary Happy Meal toys at McDonald’s, and there’s an entire collection of Loungefly bags themed to the popular fast food chain. Now, we’ve got another McDonald’s-related update!
What Are Chick-Fil-A's Breakfast Hours?
Grabbing a hot breakfast meal from your favorite fast food chain can be one of the easiest ways to liven up your morning routine. Wherever you are in the United States, it's likely that you're within reach of the chicken biscuits, Chick-n-Minis, and other poultry delights from Chick-fil-A. According to ScrapeHero, there are currently about 2,890 Chick-fil-A locations across 1,304 cities. Part of the reason why the restaurant has such a wide reach in nearly every state is that, as The Hustle explains, it's the cheapest in terms of franchising compared to other major fast food businesses.
