Read full article on original website
Related
nickalive.net
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is coming to Paramount+ 7th April. The musical series takes place in 1954: four years before the original Grease, four years before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and four yeas before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school. A group of fed-up outcasts, played by Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara, dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.
nickalive.net
The Decision-Makers: Top Kids TV Buyers Talk Content Strategies at 2023 TV Kids Festival
The 2023 TV Kids Festival opened on February 7 with Paramount UK & Ireland’s Louise Bucknole, Sky Kids’ Lucy Murphy, TFO’s Marianne Lambert and Future Today’s David Di Lorenzo articulating their acquisition strategies in a lively panel discussion moderated by TV Kids’ Kristin Brzoznowski. Bucknole...
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
nickalive.net
Scott Tenorman | South Park | Comedy Central UK
Scott Tenorman Must Die | South Park | Comedy Central UK. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Gareth Gates and Divina De Campo to Headline 'The SpongeBob Musical' Tour of the UK & Ireland!. #ComedyCentralUK #SouthPark...
nickalive.net
Nick Jr. UK to Premiere New 'PAW Patrol' Special 'All Paws on Deck' on February 20
It's "All Paws on Deck" in the brand new PAW Patrol 10th anniversary special, premiering on Nick Jr. UK & Ireland on Monday 20th February 2023 at 5:30pm!. The brand new PAW Patrol special, Ryder calls on every member of the Paw Patrol to stop a hi-tech kid inventor from demolishing Adventure Bay so she can build her own dream city in its place!
nickalive.net
Paramount+ Releases 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Trailer
PARAMOUNT+ RELEASES OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR ORIGINAL SERIES “GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES”. Official Trailer Debuted Today on “The Drew Barrymore Show”. Series Is Produced by Paramount Television Studios. Feb. 7, 2023 – Paramount+ today released the official trailer for the new original series GREASE: RISE OF THE...
nickalive.net
Funko and Paramount Announce Nickelodeon Cartoons x Funko Digital Pop! Series 2
Funko and Paramount are partnering once again to launch a new Digital Pop! line based on Nickelodeon’s beloved cartoon programming. Releasing on February 14, Nickelodeon Cartoons x Funko Digital Pop! Series 2 features characters from some of the network’s most memorable animated series including Rugrats, Invader Zim, CatDog and Rocko’s Modern Life.
nickalive.net
Jimmy's Stand Up Fight | South Park | Comedy Central UK
Jimmy's Stand Up Fight | South Park | Comedy Central UK. In an attempt to recruit for Mountain Scouts, the boys use Jimmy's stand-up comedy to draw in a crowd. However, the performance soon turns sour and a fight breaks out... Don't miss brand new South Park on Thursday 9th Feb at 10pm!
nickalive.net
The Circus Season 8 Official Trailer | SHOWTIME
The Circus pulls back the curtain on a new season of politics without precedent. Hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Jennifer Palmieri go beyond the headlines for an informative, inside look at the political spectacle and the issues impacting us all. Stream new episodes of The Circus starting February 26 on SHOWTIME.
nickalive.net
Pluto TV x Drew Barrymore Falling | Pluto TV
Free movies. Free shows. NO CATCH. Pluto TV is worth falling for! #StreamNowPayNever. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy With Steady Stream of New Premium Content for 2022-23 Season!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram,...
nickalive.net
"Lake Laogai" with Joel Kim Booster | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
"Lake Laogai" with Joel Kim Booster | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Come with us… for a tranquil visit to Lake Laogai… with Joel Kim Booster! Janet and Dante are thrilled to be joined this episode by the inimitable and truly hilarious Joel, as together they dig into the Gaang’s encounter with the mercurial Jet, their further attempts to rescue Appa, and the discovery of a significant secret woven into the political and cultural fabric of Ba Sing Se itself. And speaking of discoveries, you’ll find out about Joel’s love of the Avatarverse —including love of a certain polar bear dog and, of course, what kind of bender he would be!
nickalive.net
Keith Chapman Shares Early 'PAW Patrol' Concept Art
PAW Patrol is celebrating its 10th anniversary on-air this year. The CG-animated preschool series became an instant hit, with millions of fans across the world tuning into the adventures of the pack of heroic rescue pups, who are led by a tech-savvy boy named Ryder, as they save the citizens of Adventure Bay, and Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker becoming firm-favorites with fans.
nickalive.net
Kevin & Dan Hageman Talk Star Trek: Prodigy’s New Frontiers at TV Kids Festival 2023
Kevin and Dan Hageman discussed making the first animated series for kids set in the beloved Star Trek universe at the TV Kids Festival on Wednesday, February 8. Star Trek: Prodigy has rolled out on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon, with a second season in the works. You can watch the brothers’ keynote conversation with TV Kids’ Kristin Brzoznowski here.
nickalive.net
Rabbit Hole | No One is Safe | Paramount+
Stream the series premiere of Rabbit Hole on Sunday, Mar. 26, exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favorites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids and Family Programming with New Slate of Films and Series from...
nickalive.net
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 2 Sets Course to Premiere on Paramount+ Later This Year
A new promo for Paramount+ with Showtime confirms that Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 is currently slated to premiere in 2023 following the show's highly successful season 1. Paramount+ has confirmed that Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 is currently slated to be released in 2023. Created by Kevin and Dan Hageman, Star Trek: Prodigy is produced by Nickelodeon Animation for Paramount+.
nickalive.net
Kyle Runs Hollywood - SOUTH PARK - South Park Studios
Kyle Runs Hollywood - SOUTH PARK - South Park Studios. Kyle and Tolkien review their latest TikTok video: https://www.tiktok.com/@kyletolkien23/video/7198216662015888683... Meanwhile, as a rumor spreads around school, kids start to pitch movie ideas to Kyle. Watch the all-new "Cupid Ye" full episode for free now: https://cart.mn/cupidye. South Park Season 26 Intro...
Comments / 0