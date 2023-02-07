ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Yardbarker

Blackhawks star seems disappointed he did not get traded to Rangers

With the Chicago Blackhawks starting a massive rebuild it seems inevitable that star forward Patrick Kane is going to be on the way out before the March 3 trade deadline. He seems pretty disappointed his preferred destination might now be off the table. That destination was apparently the New York...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Revisiting the Blue Jackets’ Second Jeff Carter Trade

There were a lot of tough decisions that didn’t work out early on in the history of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Exhibit A being their trades of Jeff Carter in 2011 and 2012. Carter was a budding star. In his early 20s, he was a bonafide elite goal scorer with the Philadelphia Flyers. His coming out party was the 2008-09 season, in which he scored 46 goals and 84 points. He followed that with two seasons with over 30 goals. He had just signed a long-term deal and was still young enough to have offensive upside, a valuable commodity on the trade market.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Minnesota Wild’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.
Yardbarker

Steelers Legendary RB Jerome Bettis Turned Down Trade To An NFC Team Following 2003 Season

The story of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back, Jerome Bettis wanting to retire following the 2004 season is an awesome one to look back on. Ben Roethlisberger, finishing up his rookie year, asked the ball carrier to come back for one more season and told him a Super Bowl was on the horizon. Not only did the quarterback take the organization to the playoffs, but saved Bettis with the shoestring tackle heard around the NFL in the Divisional Round against the Indianapolis Colts. A Super Bowl championship would follow weeks later and Bettis went out in style.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Hawks trade for old friend in salary dump

It seems the Hawks trade for Saddiq Bey pushed the team over the luxury tax threshold, leading to this salary dump. Still, Justin Holiday has been a zero this season. After coming over from Sacramento in a different salary dump, Holiday has provided next to nothing. Meanwhile, Kevin Huerter is thriving with the Kings, experiencing the best season of his career. It will go down as one of the worst trades in franchise history.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Sixers’ Rumored Trade Target Could Land With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently discussing a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. In the potential deal, a popular Philadelphia 76ers trade target Jarred Vanderbilt has been discussed as a potential moving piece. Last week, Jake Fischer of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

