Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
chatsports.com
Cowboys free agents 2023: Team needs to bring back unsung hero of 2022 season, QB Cooper Rush
When someone asks if the Dallas Cowboys season was a disappointment, it is easy to answer that question with a yes. The team lost in the divisional round, despite what felt like a wide-open NFC and having a really talented roster. However, when you put into perspective how the season started, one could argue that the season was a tremendous success.
chatsports.com
Ravens News 2/9: Landing Spots and more
Whether it’s signing Jackson via the franchise tag or a multi-year deal, the Ravens arguably have too much committed to the rest of this team to start over at the quarterback position. That being said, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared in his notes from the Senior Bowl that some folks...
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
5 steps to making the Giants a Super Bowl team
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are in the 2023 Super Bowl. Let’s discuss five ways the New York Giants can bridge the “talent gap” general manager Joe Schoen admits exists between the Giants and the Super Bowl combatants, thus elevating the Giants from a good team to a Super Bowl-caliber one.
chatsports.com
Cowboys draft 2023: 3 mid-round running backs the team could target in April’s draft
There are plenty of questions that have yet to be addressed regarding the Cowboys backfield. At this very moment, running back Ezekiel Elliott and his $16.72 million dollar cap hit for 2023 are currently on the roster. This figure ranks second behind Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the highest cap hit for any running back in the NFL for this upcoming season. When Zeke signed this contract in 2019, the numbers seemed a little high but to that point he was arguably the best running back in the league. Since then however, he has had six documented lower body injuries which have seemingly taken the explosiveness he once had away from him.
chatsports.com
Kyler Murray’s Will Power and His Red Badge of Courage
Kyler Murray is taking a lot hits these days. One of the more recent ones came from Terry Bradshaw, who has been talking and acting like he’s Sean Payton’s new best friend. Bradshaw claimed that Sean Payton didn’t want to coach for the Cardinals “because of the quarterback.”...
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: NC State IOL Chandler Zavala
From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I will be profiling All-ACC offensive lineman Chandler Zavala.
chatsports.com
Fields says he will arrange receiver workouts this offseason again
Justin Fields headed out to Arizona this week to take part in the Super Bowl week festivities. He also headed to radio row and did several media interviews. One of those interviews was with former Chicago Bear Dusty Dvoracek and his co-host Danny Kanell on their show Dog Days on Mad Dog Sports Radio on SiriusXM.
chatsports.com
UVA’s Ronde Barber named to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Ronde Barber, Pro Football Hall of Fame, University of Virginia, National Football League (NFL), Buccaneers, Bill Dudley, Ralph Wilson, Henry Jordan. As a part of the NFL Honors last night, former star Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ronde Barber became the third former Wahoo player to be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the fifth associated with UVA with Bill Dudley and Henry Jordan (players), Early “Greasy” Neale (coach), and Ralph Wilson Jr. (owner). Now nearly ten years post his professional football retirement, Barber will be enshrined along with the greats of the sport.
chatsports.com
Bears great Devin Hester misses Hall call for second-straight year
PHOENIX — Devin Hester, the greatest returner that anyone has ever seen, still isn’t a Pro Football Hall of Famer. The NFL’s all-time leader with 20 return touchdowns, Hester inspired a generation of Bears fans to stop timing their bathroom breaks for kickoffs and punts. As “Crank That” by Soulja Boy blared on the Soldier Field loudspeaker, teammates learned not to miss the show, either. They stood up on the sideline every time the ball hung in the air and eventually sank into Hester’s arms.
chatsports.com
Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, gets her own Super Bowl sponsorship
One of the fan-favorite storylines coming out of Super Bowl LVII is Jason and Travis Kelce being the first brothers to compete against each other in the big game. And while that will be some of the focus down on the field, up in the stands, Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, will be trying her best not to go into labor. Kylie is 38 weeks pregnant and is actually bringing her doctor to the game just in case.
chatsports.com
Risers and Fallers from the 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl
The 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl have come and gone and we have “winners and losers” or at least players who helped introduce themselves to the masses. Justin and I run down some of the previously unheralded 2023 NFL Draft prospects who helped themselves the most during All-Star season, including a quarterback, a couple of edge rushers, running backs, and some wide receivers to know.
chatsports.com
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
On Thursday night, this year’s NFL Honors ceremony took place, and while there were no seasonal awards given to Dallas Cowboys players, it was a big night for America’s Team. DeMarcus Ware and Chuck Howley were named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the...
