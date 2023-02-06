ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

oregoncapitalinsider.com

Legislation seeks to bolster local news in Oregon

Separated by age and distance, Wesley McGovern and Jules Walters came together for legislation that attempts to reverse the decline of local news coverage in Oregon. They were among those who testified in favor of House Bill 2605, which in a revised form would enable state grants to go toward helping avert “news deserts,” as identified in a report released last fall.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon cities, counties say Measure 110 blew a hole in their budgets

Addiction service providers who’ve seen their funding swell under the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law are rushing this year to fend off a proposal that would siphon tens of millions of dollars away from their efforts. The drastically expanded slate of resources available to addicts around the state...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Two sides to Greater Idaho debate

I hope the media will cover both sides of the question on whether some Oregon counties should become part of Idaho, (“Idaho Republican wants to talk to Oregon about Greater Idaho movement,” Feb. 2). I only hear about the exit side. In Union County we were given the question, “Shall the county commissioners meet to explore...?” It passed by just over 50%. This is not a mandate to leave Oregon. The question had no fiscal component and no sunset clause. So, for how many years are the commissioners obligated to continue? 2020 was a massive year politically and there was no campaign to oppose the measure. After all, it was an exploratory suggestion. The commissioners had better use their time and energy solving real problems. We don’t need to create an artificial problem that sucks up all their attention.
IDAHO STATE
focushillsboro.com

Changes To Rv Park Stay Rules Are Proposed By An Oregon Law

Some RV park operators have lobbied for looser restrictions that treat them like landlords, arguing that it should be simpler to evict tenants. According to current Oregon law, renters of RV lots for more than 45 days are considered tenants. This implies that the landlord-tenant laws govern your relationship with the lot owner.
OREGON STATE
102.7 KORD

Could Hunting, Fishing Become Constitutional Rights In Oregon?

The Oregon Legislature is considering whether to put a measure on the ballot asking voters if hunting and fishing should be a constitutional right. Currently, signatures are being gathered for an initiative that would ban fishing and hunting. Amy Patrick, with the Oregon Hunters Association, said they want voters to decide whether fishing and hunting should be a right.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Court Boice appointed as new Oregon House Representative for Dist. 1

Former Curry County Commissioner Court Boice is the new state representative for House District 1. County commissioners from Douglas, Coos, and Curry Counties held a joint session on Thursday and appointed Boice, a republican, as District 1’s representative. “This has been an exciting time, to say the least," Boice...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon lawmakers propose harsher punishments for domestic terrorism

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon lawmakers are discussing bills that address political extremism and domestic terrorism following unrest in Oregon in recent years along with the January 6th attack on the U.S. capitol. Lawmakers hope harsher punishments will deter people from committing domestic terrorism. When discussing the proposals, lawmakers mentioned...
OREGON STATE
Reason.com

Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control

Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
OREGON STATE
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Opinion: How the Oregon Legislature can make a big difference for Oregon’s children

Every parent wants the best for their child. But many working parents don’t have enough money to provide a safe and nurturing environment for their children, free from homelessness, hunger and toxic stress. The financial challenges of raising a family are more pronounced for Oregonians of color, who endure institutional and systemic barriers.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

REPRESENTATIVE OSBORNE PUSHING FOR INCREASE IN CAT THRESHOLD

On Thursday State Representative Virgle Osborne of Roseburg, released a statement on his bill that would increase the Corporate Activity Tax threshold from $1 million to $5 million. Osborne said, “This morning, I experienced overwhelming support in the House Committee on Revenue for House Bill 2433, which received nearly 40...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon’s Democrat Government Is Drunk On Power, And Stolen Booze

The arrogance of government employees here in the Northwest never fails to astound me…and now, we learn they’re Poaching the Pappy down at the state liquor warehouse. Oregon had a corrupt politician named Kitzhaber, forced to resign after we learned he let his girlfriend run a business out of the Governor’s office and take pay for play.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Insider chosen to lead Oregon Department of Environmental Quality

Leah Feldon’s stint filing in as director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality was made permanent Friday. The state’s Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously to move her from interim director to the head of the agency over one other final candidate: emergency manager and former Oregon congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The five governor-appointed members […] The post Insider chosen to lead Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Oregon public universities respond to Gov. Kotek’s recommended budget

SALEM — On Jan. 31, Oregon’s public university presidents stressed the proposed public university funding and financial aid levels in Gov. Tina Kotek’s recommended 2023-2025 state budget will result in lost opportunities for Oregon’s students and workforce. Oregon currently ranks 45th in the nation for per-student...
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KATU.com

Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays

SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
OREGON STATE
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Kotek alleges abuse of power by top OLCC managers

Gov. Tina Kotek is seeking the ouster and investigation of top leaders of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission due to what she says in letter to commissioners is a pattern of abuse of power for personal gain. OLCC is the regulatory agency for sale of alcohol and marijuana. It...
OREGON STATE

